このガイドでは、デスクトップアプリCodex（ChatGPTの開発元によるアプリ）、MCPサーバー（Model Context Protocol）、そしてアンチディテクトブラウザUndetectableを使って、Instagramへの完全自動投稿を設定する方法を解説します。ニューラルネットワークが必要なプロフィールを自分で開き、SNSにアクセスし、画像をアップロードし、テキストを書き、「公開」ボタンをクリックします。

この自動化スキームは、Undetectableブラウザの無料版でも利用できます！重要なのは、OpenAIのサブスクリプションを持っていることです。

まず、必要なスタックをそろえます：

1.アンチディテクトブラウザUndetectableをダウンロードします（自動化は無料版でも利用できます）。 2.パソコンにNode.js環境をインストールします（これはスクリプトを正しく動作させるために必要です）。

重要なポイント： AIは優秀な実行役ですが、ファイルは事前に準備しておく必要があります。投稿用の完成画像とテキストを書いたドキュメントを入れるフォルダをパソコン上に作成してください。プロンプトでは、これらのファイルへの正確なパスを指定する必要があります。

ファイルパスを確認する方法

公式サイトからデスクトップアプリCodexをダウンロードしてログインします（有効なOpenAIサブスクリプションが必要です）。

次に、ニューラルネットワークがブラウザを操作できるように、ブラウザと接続します。そのために、Codexで新しいチャットを開き、AIにMCPサーバーを接続するよう依頼します。

次のプロンプトをニューラルネットワークに送信し、コードスニペットを添付するだけです：

「このMCPサーバーを接続してください：」

AIは内容を理解し、自分で設定を行います。追加が正常に完了したと報告されたら、Codexを再起動し、Undetectableブラウザを開いてください。これにより変更が反映され、自動化が正しく動作します。

MCPサーバーを他のモデルに接続する方法の詳細は、GitHubまたはNPMをご覧ください。

技術的な部分の準備ができたら、いよいよ最も面白い部分、AI用のアルゴリズム（プロンプト）の作成に入ります。ニューラルネットワークのロジックがどのように機能するのかを示すため、このプロセスを2つの段階に分けました。

最初のテストでは、Codexで新しいチャットを作成し、事前に設定したアンチディテクト内のプロフィールを開き、Instagramにアクセスして投稿を作成するよう依頼しました。私たちは、「プラスのボタンを探して」「Nextをクリックして」といったように、実際の人間にタスクを説明するような形でアルゴリズムを書きました。

最初のプロンプトは次のようなものでした：

Undetectable browser 1.Start the profile named "INSTA" using the start_profile tool

2.Wait 3 seconds for the browser to fully load

3.Navigate to https://www.instagram.com

4.Wait 3 seconds for the page to load

5.Look for the "+" (Create) icon and click it

6.A menu will appear — click "Post" from the menu options

7.Wait for the upload dialog to appear

8.Click the button "Select from computer"

9.A system file picker window will open

10.In the file picker, type or paste the full path:

(ファイルへのパス)

Then press Enter to confirm

11.Wait for the image to upload and appear in preview

12.Click the "Next" button (top right of the dialog) — this moves to crop/filter step

13.Click "Next" again — this moves to the caption step

14.Click on the caption text field

15.Type exactly the following text: (投稿テキスト)

16.Click the "Share" button (top right)

17.Wait for the confirmation that the post was published

18.Take a screenshot to confirm success

Important: If the Instagram UI has been updated and buttons or menu items have different names or positions, adapt accordingly and proceed with the closest matching option to complete the task.