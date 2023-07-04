So sánh top 10 dịch vụ Proxy tốt nhất cho công việc và bảo mật phiên bản năm 2022

If we draw an analogy, Undetectable is an off-road vehicle for seamless navigation through any internet resources. But this machine won't go just like that. It needs spark plugs to ignite the fuel in its powerful engine. And proxies serve as these spark plugs for anti-detection. The effectiveness of overcoming all obstacles by an anti-detection browser depends on them.

What are proxies and what types are there?

Many users are confident that they know everything about proxies. But in reality, it turns out that the simple theory of proxying becomes a revelation for them. So let's start with a review of the material covered once.

Proxy servers are used to increase the speed of accessing requested internet resources by caching and compressing their data. They are also used to protect local networks, anonymize and restrict access to certain platforms.

They act as an intermediary between the user and the website. Therefore, using proxies can slow down the current internet connection speed.

Proxies come in several types:

Closed - accessible only to certain IP addresses.

Open - can be used by all users.

Public - do not change the real IP addresses.

Anonymous - hiding users' IP addresses.

Distorting - providing a different address instead of the real one. Rotating proxies also fall into this category.

Undetectable and other anonymous browsers use the last and penultimate types of proxy servers. They ensure the relevance of digital fingerprints for anti-fraud systems of social networks and other platforms that require the use of anti-detection browsers.

What proxies are there for anti-detection?

There is another classification of proxy servers that is used to categorize the IP addresses they provide. In professional slang, they are also called proxies. Here are their types:

Residential - static or dynamic IPs tied to a specific proxy server located in a specified geo. They can also be within the range of addresses assigned to a specific internet service provider.

- static or dynamic IPs tied to a specific proxy server located in a specified geo. They can also be within the range of addresses assigned to a specific internet service provider. Data center - represent the IP addresses of physical and virtual servers operating in data centers.

- represent the IP addresses of physical and virtual servers operating in data centers. Mobile - dynamic addresses assigned to a specific mobile network operator. They are one of the most reliable, providing a high level of security and efficient operation of anonymous browsers.

- dynamic addresses assigned to a specific mobile network operator. They are one of the most reliable, providing a high level of security and efficient operation of anonymous browsers. Rotating - the proxy server changes the IP with each new user request. They have high reliability and provide complete anonymity for users' internet surfing.

Mobile and rotating proxies belong to dynamic IPs. This means that their value can change with each request.

Mobile proxies change in order from a range provided by the mobile network operator.

Rotating proxies substitute IP addresses from a wider range of addresses that may belong to different internet service providers. Therefore, the IP addresses provided by such proxy servers are not suitable for use in Undetectable and other professional anti-detection tools if the address needs to be tied to a specific provider.

Individual - proxies provided to only one user.

- proxies provided to only one user. "Public" - IPs used by multiple people simultaneously. It is better not to use them in anti-detection.

What proxies should you hunt for?

For multi-account access to social networks, bookmakers, foreign websites through anti-detection browsers, the following types of proxies are best suited:

Residential.

Individual.

Mobile.

We have determined the types of IPs for fingerprints. But where should you look for reliable proxies? Which providers should you choose? After all, in 2022, their number is in the hundreds.

When choosing a service, follow these rules:

Carefully study customer reviews about the provider left on third-party resources.

Do not choose the cheapest proxies - most often these are shared IPs that dishonest providers pass off as residential. In addition, such services may intentionally lower prices for their services to track customer actions and then sell aggregated information about them to third-party companies.

Pay attention to the technical specifications of the proxies offered by the service - the protocols they support for data transmission and IP versions.

Technical digression:

Providers offer proxies that support the following protocols: HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS. The most secure are HTTPS and SOCKS, as they encrypt data transmission between the client and the server. SOCKS works on top of other protocols, so it can transmit information bypassing firewalls. Therefore, this protocol is ideal for proxying connections and working with anti-detection tools.

In addition, in the proxy specifications, the provider may indicate the IP version (IPv4 and IPv6). The Internet Protocol is responsible for addressing the transmitted data on the Internet. The sixth version of the protocol has several advantages. But IPv6 is most commonly used on the Internet. Therefore, this technical parameter can be disregarded when choosing a proxy.

To bypass local blocks using anti-detection tools, it is best to use proxies from the target region - so choose providers that provide IPs from the desired city or country.

List of the best proxy providers for anti-detection in 2022

To independently choose the best provider, you will have to sift through dozens of search engine results pages. Then carefully study the reputation of each service and the technical specifications of the proxies they provide... Or you can simply familiarize yourself with the list of reliable proxy providers that we have selected for you.

The provider has been operating since 2018. It provides IP addresses from over 190 regions. Supports several types of proxies:

Residential.

Data center.

Dedicated.

Smartproxy does not set limits on transferred traffic and the number of proxied connections. The service is billed on a monthly subscription basis. The minimum subscription cost is $30 per month.

Present on the market since 2015. It is one of the largest proxy service providers. The service offers over 100 million IP addresses from 195 regions. On the Oxylabs website, you can purchase the following types of proxies:

Residential.

Static residential.

Mobile.

Rotating.

Data center.

Dedicated server.

The provider's IP is ideal for team collaboration through Undetectable. For $100 per month, the client gets unlimited sessions and 167 GB of data transfer. Each additional gigabyte costs only $0.6.

The company has been operating since 2015. It provides over 75 million residential proxies from 195 regions. The catalog also includes mobile, server, residential, and static dedicated IPs. The service offers a manager to manage purchased proxies and statistics on their usage.

The minimum cost of one server IP in Bright Data is $0.8, and $0.11 per gigabyte of traffic. Residential addresses are billed only based on the volume of data transferred - starting from $15 per 1 GB.

The provider offers over 2 million IP addresses from 180 countries. Here you can purchase high-quality residential proxies, mobile (including 4G), data center, and static residential proxies. They also offer so-called "sneaker proxies" used to purchase a large number of scarce goods in online stores for subsequent resale.

The cost of the service depends on the type of proxy and the volume of traffic consumed. The minimum price is $0.8 per 1 GB.

Unlike other companies, NetNut provides users with direct access to IP addresses from hundreds of providers. The service offers about 20 million residential addresses and 1 million static addresses.

The provider also offers rotating proxies and even dedicated pools. NetNut provides 7 days of free testing for purchased IPs. The cost of a monthly subscription for 20 GB of traffic starts from $20.

The service has been operating since 2012. In its catalog, proxies are classified depending on their purpose and the types of resources for which the IPs will be used: for social networks, ticket sales, gaming, etc. They also offer private and dedicated proxies. Within three days of purchase, the customer can request a refund if they are not satisfied with the quality of the purchased IPs. The minimum price for one proxy starts from $2.35 per month without limitations on transferred traffic.

The service has been operating since 2020. It offers a wide range of proxy types: rotating, residential, and shared. They also have separate packages for social networks, sneaker proxies, ticket purchasing, and other purposes. The minimum cost of a package is $5. It includes five IPs, unlimited traffic, and up to 100 simultaneous threads.

The company has been operating since 2010. MPP Group uses electricity generated by wind power plants to power its data centers. The service provides inexpensive residential and shared proxies without limits on transferred traffic. The cost starts from $0.62 per month per IP. This is one of the most affordable offers on the market.

The service was launched in 2015. It specializes in providing solutions for anonymous internet surfing, including high-quality affordable proxies from 27 countries worldwide. Available types of IP addresses include residential, rotating, mobile, data center, and static. The minimum cost of a proxy is $1.5 without limitations on traffic volume and the number of threads. The provider also offers a 2-day trial period to test the quality of purchased IPs.

The provider has been on the market since 2019. It stands out with its low-cost services and high loyalty to its customers. Each customer can request new proxies for free every month instead of the ones previously purchased. This guarantees the high efficiency of their use in anti-detection. Available types of proxies include residential, dedicated, shared, and rotating. The minimum cost of a package is $10 for ten shared IPs.

Which provider is better?

The above-mentioned services provide high-quality proxies that guarantee the reliability of anti-detection tools. Each of them has its advantages and disadvantages: the absence of IPs from the desired geo, higher cost, etc. Therefore, you will choose the best proxy provider yourself. After all, among thousands of services, we have identified the top ten for you!