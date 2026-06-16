Instagram 完全自动化：通过 ChatGPT 和 MCP 自动发帖

在本指南中，我们将介绍如何借助 Codex 桌面应用程序（来自 ChatGPT 开发团队）、MCP 服务器（Model Context Protocol）和 Undetectable 反检测浏览器，设置完全自动化的 Instagram 发帖。神经网络会自行打开所需的个人资料，进入社交平台，上传图片，编写文本，并点击“发布”按钮。

这个自动化方案甚至可以在 Undetectable 浏览器的免费版本中使用！最重要的是需要拥有 OpenAI 订阅。

首先，我们需要准备好我们的技术栈：

1.下载 Undetectable 反检测浏览器（即使是免费版本也可以使用自动化）。 2.在电脑上安装 Node.js 环境（这是脚本正常运行所必需的）。

重要提示： AI 是一个出色的执行者，但需要提前为它准备好文件。在电脑上创建一个文件夹，将用于发帖的成品图片和带有文本的文档放进去。在 prompt 中，我们需要指定这些文件的准确路径。

如何获取文件路径？

从官方网站下载桌面应用程序 Codex 并登录（提醒一下，需要有效的 OpenAI 订阅）。

现在我们需要让神经网络与浏览器连接起来，以便它可以控制浏览器。为此，请在 Codex 中打开一个新聊天，并要求 AI 连接 MCP 服务器。

只需向神经网络发送以下 prompt，并附上代码片段：

“连接这个 MCP 服务器：”

AI 会理解并自行完成所有操作。当它报告已成功添加后，请重启 Codex，并打开 Undetectable 浏览器，这样更改才会生效，自动化也能正常工作。

关于如何将 MCP 服务器连接到其他模型的更多信息，可以查看 GitHub 或 NPM.

当技术部分准备就绪后，最有趣的部分就开始了 —— 为 AI 编写算法（prompt）。为了展示神经网络的逻辑是如何工作的，我们将这个过程分成了两个阶段。

在第一次测试中，我们在 Codex 中创建了一个新聊天，并要求它在反检测浏览器中打开提前配置好的个人资料，进入 Instagram 并发布一篇帖子。我们像给真人解释任务一样编写了算法：“找到带加号的按钮”、“点击 Next”等等。

我们的第一个 prompt 如下：

Undetectable browser 1.Start the profile named "INSTA" using the start_profile tool

2.Wait 3 seconds for the browser to fully load

3.Navigate to https://www.instagram.com

4.Wait 3 seconds for the page to load

5.Look for the "+" (Create) icon and click it

6.A menu will appear — click "Post" from the menu options

7.Wait for the upload dialog to appear

8.Click the button "Select from computer"

9.A system file picker window will open

10.In the file picker, type or paste the full path:

(文件路径)

Then press Enter to confirm

11.Wait for the image to upload and appear in preview

12.Click the "Next" button (top right of the dialog) — this moves to crop/filter step

13.Click "Next" again — this moves to the caption step

14.Click on the caption text field

15.Type exactly the following text: (帖子文本)

16.Click the "Share" button (top right)

17.Wait for the confirmation that the post was published

18.Take a screenshot to confirm success

Important: If the Instagram UI has been updated and buttons or menu items have different names or positions, adapt accordingly and proceed with the closest matching option to complete the task.