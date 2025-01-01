Panopticlick & Undetectable: fingerprint check

Panopticlick is an innovative online tool developed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) for analyzing the uniqueness of a user's browser fingerprint. The service applies a set of methods to assess how easily your browser can be identified on the Internet based on passively exposed data. Here are the key instruments and parameters Panopticlick examines:

Transmitted headers User Agent: the data string that, when sent to a web server, contains information about your browser and its version. HTTP Accept Headers: data about language, encoding and supported content formats. For example, a server may choose to send a plain text file if it detects the user's browser does not support rich document formats. This information can be fairly distinctive and varies between browsers. However, this string generally does not change much over time and can remain the same across different versions of the same browser.

Core browser parameters List of plugins: a plugin is a small program that helps the browser handle content it cannot process natively. In recent years browser plugins have gradually fallen out of use. Browsers now favour more controlled extensions. Nevertheless, plugins still exist in legacy browsers. Time zone: the system time zone. This metric is represented as a string indicating your time zone, for example "America/Los_Angeles". It can be used to infer an approximate location, especially if you live in a time zone with relatively few other users. Screen size and color depth: while this metric can complement other data, it is often too "fragile" for trackers to rely on, since users can easily resize their browser window.

Advanced fingerprinting methods Installed fonts: to detect system fonts, tracking sites typically render text inside an HTML `<span>` and rapidly iterate styles across hundreds or thousands of known fonts. For each font the site checks whether the element's width changed compared with the default when rendered in that font. If it did, the tracker concludes the font is installed. The list of fonts present on your machine is often consistent and tied to a particular operating system. If you have installed even a single uncommon font (for example a designer font), that can be a highly informative metric. Cookie support: the metric "cookies enabled" can be either True or False, indicating whether your browser allows cookies or blocks them. Cookie support can be detected with JavaScript or without it. Alone this provides just one bit of information — True or False — but it becomes much more informative when combined with other attributes. Supercookie detection: despite the name, "supercookies" are not technically cookies. Although they also store and retrieve unique identifiers, they are much harder to detect and remove. Supercookies can track which sites you visit and how long you spend on them. They can also access data gathered by traditional tracking cookies, for example login information. After a standard cookie is deleted, a supercookie can still reference it. Language settings: the browser's preferred language(s). This metric indicates which languages you prefer to see website content in. It adds substantial information to a fingerprint, especially if the language is uncommon in your time zone. Canvas and WebGL fingerprinting: WebGL and Canvas fingerprint results are closely related. Both methods examine graphics rendered by the browser for minute differences between users. This is a sophisticated and highly reliable fingerprinting metric. Rendered images will slightly differ due to small variances in: GPU hardware, graphics drivers, the operating system and installed fonts. These settings vary across machines, but are typically stable enough on a single machine to uniquely identify a user.