Privacy Policy

We respect your right to privacy and do not collect any personal data except for the information necessary for your registration, identification, and comfortable use of our services.

By registering on the undetectable.io website (hereinafter referred to as the “Website”), you accept the Privacy Policy outlined below.

Collection and storage of your data

We may collect and process the following information:

Information provided during registration and updating of your personal profile;

Information provided by you in messages of any nature, including support requests, error reports, and other inquiries. We reserve the right to monitor such messages;

Payment data made on the Website;

Information about your computer configuration, including software and network properties and settings.

Use of cookies

We may collect information about your internet usage through the use of cookies. Cookies help us improve the Website and make your experience more enjoyable. We use cookies to identify you as a registered member of the Website and to store various information about your account to avoid re-entering this information.

You have the right to refuse the storage of cookies by selecting the appropriate option in your browser settings. However, if you do so, you may partially lose the ability to use certain elements of our website.

We reserve the right to use cookies if you have not configured your browser to reject them.

Use of the information obtained

We reserve the right to use the information we store about you in the following ways:

To provide you with access to the Website;

To improve the services of the Website;

To identify you among other participants of our Website in matters of public data publication (e.g., ratings, tournament tables, etc.);

For more accurate targeting of advertising campaigns that match your interests;

For various types of notifications about changes and updates to the Website and sending you other information directly related to the Website.

Disclosure of your data

We will not disclose your personal information to third parties except as required by law. We reserve the right to disclose your personal data to fulfill any legal obligations or orders of authorized government authorities.

Access to information

You have the right and ability to make changes to your personal data. You can do this to the extent allowed by the Website through your account.

Changes to the privacy policy

Any possible changes to the rules and conditions of storing personal information are governed by our general Terms of Service. On this page, you can always familiarize yourself with the latest version of these provisions.

If you have any questions regarding this policy, you can contact our support service by email: support@undetectable.io.