Affiliate Program Terms

1. How much is the affiliate commission?

Our partner receives 10% of all payments made by users you refer, for the entire duration of their payments made with real money (not bonuses or cashback, which are considered service funds).

If you have a collaboration proposal or need your own promo code, please contact our support team. We will assist you with any questions, including the withdrawal of referral funds.

2. What advertising materials do you have?

Partners have access to banners of various sizes, as well as a direct referral link.

3. Who can join the affiliate program?

Anyone with targeted traffic can participate in the affiliate program. For example, bloggers, social media group owners, active forum members.

4. What withdrawal methods are available for affiliate commissions?

Withdrawal of affiliate rewards is only possible to WMZ, Capitalist, and Crypto wallets.

5. What is the minimum payment amount?

The minimum payment amount is $50 USD.

6. How often do you make payments?

Payments are made within two business days after the payment request. In some cases, this period may be extended to five business days.

7. Do you store client cookie files?

Yes. The cookie lifespan begins when the client clicks on the affiliate link and lasts for 365 days. If a client with such cookie files registers within their validity period, they will be associated with the partner, and the partner will receive affiliate commission from each order made by that client.

8. What is prohibited in your affiliate program?

The following is prohibited:

All fraudulent and illegal methods of traffic acquisition.

Using your affiliate link to purchase licenses and top up balances.

Using materials from the undetectable.io website (texts, images, photos) on resources that are accessible for indexing by any search engines.

SEO optimization and contextual advertising to attract branded traffic.

Creating clones of the undetectable.io website and/or using a similar interface.

Creating social media groups on behalf of undetectable.io and using the company’s logo and colors (anything that can confuse users and indicate that it is an official group).

All keywords containing the phrase “undetectable” and its derivatives (spelling mistakes, layout changes, typos).

The violator’s account will be blocked, and all affiliate rewards will be canceled. Account deactivation occurs after the problem is first detected.

9. In what cases can the affiliate commission be canceled or reduced?

In case of violation of the affiliate program rules (clause 8 of these Terms), the refund of funds for the order of affiliate accrual or the use of bonuses or cashback by the user when paying for the order, which by definition are service funds.

10. Can these terms be changed?

Yes, the service administration reserves the right to change these terms.