Terms of Use

Undetectable Service Agreement/Terms and Conditions

This Software Subscription Service (SaaS) Agreement (the “Agreement”) sets forth the obligations and conditions between you (“Client”) and Undetectable, relating to your use of the Serviced defined herein. Please read this Agreement carefully. Your use of the Services is expressly conditioned on your acceptance of this Agreement. BY CLICKING THE “I AGREE” ICON BELOW, AND/OR BY USING THE SERVICES, YOU AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS AGREEMENT. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO ANY TERM OF THIS AGREEMENT, DO NOT USE THE SERVICES AND EXIT IMMEDIATELY BY CLICKING “I DO NOT AGREE” ICON BELOW.

Refund Policy

We do not make a refund for any payments you’ve made once your subscription starts. We do, however, consider changing plans on a case-by-case basis; for which you can contact our support team.

Recitals

Provider is the owner of certain proprietary computer software known as Undetectable that is used for creating multiple user accounts on websites. Provider provides and sells subscriptions for subscribers to access and use the Software via undetectable.io or any website notified to the subscribers from time to time (the “Services”). Client desires to use the Services for Client’s internal purposes, including creation by clients of profiles on various web sites as well as the use of proxy services, pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth. Provider is willing to provide access to the Services for Client’s internal business use pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth herein. Provider and Client acknowledge and agree that this Agreement shall be effective and in force immediately upon the date that Client clicks the “I Agree” icon below (the “Effective Date”) NOW THEREFORE, in consideration for the mutual promises contained herein and other good and valuable consideration, the parties agree as follows:

1. Software Subscription.

a. Provider grants to Client and Client accepts from Provider, a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable right to access and use and permit Authorized Users to access and use the Services solely for Client’s internal business use. The Services shall not be used by Client or by Authorized Users for, or on behalf of, third parties that are not authorized under this Agreement. Client shall use its best efforts to ensure that the Authorized Users use the Services in accordance with the terms and conditions of this Agreement. Client acknowledges that its right to use the Services will be web-based only pursuant to the terms of this Agreement and the Software will not be installed on any servers or other computer equipment owned or controlled by Client or otherwise provided to Client.

b. The use of the Services by Client or any Authorized User pursuant to this Agreement shall be subject to any end user agreement, terms of use, and/or privacy policy applicable to undetectable.io or any other applicable website used to access the Services.

c. Any negotiation settled between Provider and Client shall be private, Client shall not share private negotiations with other clients. Provider reserves the right to cancel a negotiation for any reason without notice including if it is determined that Client has has violated this section.

2. Intellectual Property Rights.

a. Client acknowledges that all right, title, and interest in and to the Services and the Software, together with its codes, sequences, derivative works, organization, structure, interfaces, any documentation, data, trade names, trademarks, or other related materials (collectively, the “Provider IP”), is, and at all times shall remain, the sole and exclusive property of Provider. The Provider IP contains trade secrets and proprietary information owned by Provider and is protected by United States copyright laws (and other laws relating to intellectual property). Except the right to use the Services, as expressly provided herein, this Agreement does not grant to Client any rights to, or in, patents, copyrights, database rights, trade secrets, trade names, trademarks (whether registered or unregistered) or any other rights or licenses with respect to the Services or the Software.

b. Client shall not attempt, or directly or indirectly allow any Authorized User or other third party to attempt to copy, modify, duplicate, create derivative works from, frame, mirror, republish, reverse compile, disassemble, reverse engineer, download, transmit or distribute all or any portion of the Services and/or Software in any form or media or by any means.

3. Subscription Fee/Minimum Monthly Cost/Pricing.

a. Client shall pay to Provider the accrued costs of the services for the duration that Client has entered, or the minimum monthly usage fee (the “Subscription Fee”) in the amount of a minimum fee exists, and agreed to pursuant to the sign up page for this Agreement. The Client agrees to the pricing conditions set forth within undetectable.io upon acceptance of this agreement. (See https://undetectable.io/pricing/)

b. The Subscription Fee for the first Subscription Period, (the immediate date following the 10 day trial period through the last day of the month), on commencement of the term of this Agreement, shall be paid on the Effective Date of the first day of the following month. The Subscription Fee for all subsequent Subscription Periods of the term of this Agreement shall be paid to Provider on the first day of each subsequent Subscription Period, pursuant to subsection d, below.

c. The amount of the Subscription Fee does not include any applicable taxes. Client is responsible for any and all applicable taxes.

d. Client shall provide a valid credit card or other acceptable method of payment to Provider and shall take all necessary steps to authorize automatic payment of the Subscription Fee and service costs. By agreeing to this Agreement, Client hereby authorizes Provider to automatically charge said method of payment for all Subscription Periods during the term of this Agreement. If, for any reason, automatic payment shall be denied, then Client shall pay the applicable Subscription Fee and all incurred pricing costs of subscription usage, to Provider within five (5) days of notice from Provider.

e. Any additional payment terms between Provider and Client shall be agreed to in writing and set forth in an invoice, billing agreement, or other written document.

4. Accessibility/Performance

Provider shall use commercially reasonable efforts to make the Services available on a 24×7 basis (twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week) during the Term, except for: (i) scheduled system backup or other ongoing maintenance as required and scheduled in advance by Provider, or (ii) for any unforeseen cause beyond Provider’s reasonable control, including but not limited to internet service provider or communications network failures, denial of service attacks or similar attacks, or any force major events set forth in this Agreement. Provider will monitor performance indicators on the systems and network infrastructure (its own and that of third party suppliers) in order to gauge the overall performance of it’s hosting services, and will take reasonable steps to address systems and network infrastructure as required to maintain satisfactory performance of the Software. Provider further reserves the right to monitor and reasonably restrict Client’s ability, without notification, to use the Services if Client is using excessive computing resources which are impacting the performance of the Services for other subscribers.

5. Maintenance and Support

Provider shall maintain the Software and/or Services and provide all patches and fixes to the Software and/or Services at no additional cost. Provided, however, said maintenance shall not include any major releases of new versions of the Software, additional functionality, or custom programming, which Provider, at its discretion, may provide at an additional cost as otherwise agreed between the parties.

6. Term.

The Term of this Agreement shall commence on the Effective Date and shall continue until terminated as provided herein. Client shall elect whether the term will consist of annual or monthly periods (each a “Subscription Period”). The Agreement shall automatically renew for subsequent Subscription Periods unless either party provides written notice of its election not to renew this Agreement at least fifteen (15) days prior to end of the then-current Subscription Period or otherwise terminates this Agreement pursuant to the terms of this Agreement. Upon termination of this Agreement for any reason, all rights and subscriptions granted to Client shall immediately terminate, and the Client shall cease using the Services and shall prohibit Authorized Users from using the Services.

7. Default

Client shall be in default of this Agreement if Client fails to make any payment when due and fails to cure said default within five (5) days after receipt of written notice thereof from Provider. In addition to the monetary breach described in the previous sentence, either party will be in default of this Agreement if the party is in material breach of this Agreement and fails to cure such breach within fifteen (15) days after receipt of written notice thereof from the non-breaching party. If a party is in default, the nonbreaching party may terminate this Agreement or seek any other remedies available at law or in equity, except as otherwise provided in this Agreement. In the event Client breaches or attempts to breach any of the provisions of this Agreement, Provider shall have the right, in addition to such other remedies that may be available, to injunctive relief enjoining such breach or attempt to breach, Client hereby acknowledging the inadequacy of any remedy at law.

8. Confidentiality

a. In addition to, and in no way limiting the requirements relating to the Provider IP as set forth in Section 2 of this Agreement, Client shall use its reasonable efforts (but in no case less than the efforts used to protects its own proprietary information of a similar nature) to protect all proprietary, confidential, and/or non-public information pertaining to or in any way connected to the Software, the Services, the Provider’s financial, 5 professional and/or other business affairs, and this Agreement (the “Confidential Information”).

b. Client shall not disclose or publicize the Confidential Information without the Provider’s prior written consent.

c. Client shall use their reasonable efforts (but in no case less than the efforts used to protects its own proprietary information of a similar nature) not to disclose and not to use the Confidential Information for their own benefit or for the benefit of any other person, third-party, firm or corporation in a manner inconsistent with the purpose of this Agreement.

d. The terms of confidentiality and non-disclosure contained herein shall expire five (5) years from the date of the termination of this Agreement. e. The restrictions on disclosure shall not apply to information which was: (i) generally available to the public at the time of disclosure, or later available to the public other than through fault of the Client; (ii) already known to the Client prior to disclosure pursuant to this Agreement; (iii) obtained at any time lawfully from a third-party under circumstances permitting its use or disclosure to others; or (iv) required by law or court order to be disclosed.

9. Limited Warranty

Provider warrants that it has the power and authority to grant the subscription for the Services granted to Client hereunder. EXCEPT FOR THE WARRANTY SET FORTH HEREIN, THE SERVICES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS,” AND PROVIDER DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL OTHER WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. Limitation of Remedy and Liability. Client represents that it accepts sole and complete responsibility for:

(a) the selection of the Services to achieve Client’s intended results;

(b) use of the Services;

(c) the results obtained from Services; and

(d) the terms of any contracts between Client and Authorized Users. Provider does not warrant that the Client’s use of the Services will be uninterrupted or error-free. Client shall not assert any claims against Provider based upon theories of negligence, gross negligence, strict liability, fraud, or misrepresentation, and Client shall defend Provider from any demand or claim, and indemnify and hold Provider harmless from any and all losses, costs, expenses, or damages, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, directly or indirectly resulting from Client’s use of the Services, an Authorized User’s use of the Services, and/or any agreement between the Client and an Authorized User based on or in any way related to the Services.

TO THE MAXIMUM 6 EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL PROVIDER BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY OR DAMAGES WHATSOEVER (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF BUSINESS PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, LOSS OF BUSINESS INFORMATION, OR ANY OTHER PECUNIARY LOSS) ARISING OUT OF THE USE OF OR INABILITY TO USE THE SERVICES, WHETHER BASED UPON CONTRACT, WARRANTY, TORT, NEGLIGENCE, STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, EVEN IF PROVIDER HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. In any event, under no circumstances shall Provider be liable for any loss, costs, expenses, or damages to Client in an amount exceeding the Subscription Fee actually paid to Provider by Client for the previous twelve (12) months.

10. Miscellaneous

a. Notice and Demands. Notice, demand, or other communication mandated to be given by this Agreement by either party to the other shall be sufficiently given or delivered if it is sent by registered or certified mail, postage prepaid, return receipt requested or delivered personally. Unless Provider is otherwise notified in writing, the Client’s address for notice purposes shall be Client’s address provided as part of Client’s billing information.

b. Governing Law; Forum Selection. This Agreement shall be governed exclusively by the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to its conflicts of laws principles. Any action under or concerning this Agreement shall be brought exclusively in the District Court of Grayson County, Texas. The parties irrevocably agree and consent that said forum is convenient and has jurisdiction to hear and decide any such action.

c. Compliance with Laws. Client shall use the Services in accordance with any and all applicable local, state, and federal laws.

d. Headings. The paragraph headings in this Agreement are for convenience only and they form no part of the Agreement and shall not affect the interpretation thereof.

e. Severability. If any provision of this Agreement shall be held illegal, void, or unenforceable, the remaining portions shall remain in full force and effect.

f. No Waiver. The delay or failure of either party to exercise any right under this Agreement or to take action against the other party in the event of any breach of this Agreement shall constitute a waiver of such right, or 7 any other right, or of such breach, or any future breaches, under this Agreement.

g. Assignment. Client shall not assign or transfer this Agreement.

h. No Partnership or Agency. Nothing in this Agreement is intended to or shall operate to create a partnership between the parties, or authorize either party to act as an agent for the other, and neither party shall have the authority to act in the name or on behalf of or otherwise bind the other in any way.

i. Force Majeure. Provider will not be held responsible for any delay or failure in performance of any part of this Agreement to the extent that such delay is caused by events or circumstances beyond the Provider’s reasonable control, including but not limited to fire, flood, storm, act of God, war, malicious damage, failure of a utility service or transport or telecommunications network.

j. Complete Agreement. This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties with respect to the Services, and supersedes any and all prior or contemporaneous understandings or agreements whether written or oral. No amendment or modification of this Agreement will be binding unless reduced to a writing signed by duly authorized representatives of the parties and such writing makes specific reference to this Agreement and its intention as an amendment hereto. Company may make changes to this agreement at any time without required notice to Client where allowed by law.

11. Prohibited: Creation and Use of Multiple Accounts

Users are prohibited from creating and using more than one account to gain advantages or bypass restrictions set by the service. This includes, but is not limited to, using multiple accounts for:

Increasing the limits granted to a single account. Boosting ratings, reputation, or accumulating rewards in violation of rules. Accessing the service when access to the primary account has been restricted, suspended, or blocked. Circumventing paid features, discounts, promotions, or special offers intended only for new users.

If instances of multi-accounting are detected, the service administration reserves the right to restrict access, temporarily or permanently block all of the user’s accounts, and annul any privileges or bonuses gained through multi-accounting.

BY CLICKING “I AGREE” AND/OR BY USING THE SOFTWARE, YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE READ THIS AGREEMENT, UNDERSTOOD IT, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY ITS TERMS AND CONDITIONS. YOU FURTHER AGREE THAT THIS AGREEMENT SHALL BE SUPERIOR TO, AND SUPERCEDE ANY CONFLICTING OR INCONSISTENT TERMS CONTAINED IN ANY PURCHASE ORDERS, OTHER DOCUMENTS PROVIDED TO THE COMPANY BY YOU, OTHER DOCUMENTS PROVIDED TO YOU BY THE COMPANY, OR AGREEMENTS PREVIOUSLY ENTERED INTO BY THE PARTIES. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THE TERM OF THIS AGREEMENT, DO NOT INSTALL OR USE THE SOFTWARE APPLICATION AND/OR THE DATA, AND EXIT NOW BY CLICKING ON THE “I DO NOT AGREE” ICON BELOW.