Download

Undetectable Browser runs on 64-bit Windows 10 and above, as well as macOS (from Big Sur).

Windows 10/11 macOS (M series) macOS (Intel)
image

FAQ

If the installation program doesn't start

In the folder where Undetectable was installed, right-click on the file "Undetectable.exe". Select "Properties". In the file properties, go to the "General" tab and check the "Unblock" option, then click "OK". Restart the program.

image

If the software does not start on Windows

By clicking on the "More" button, an additional button will appear in the window, allowing you to still launch the installer.

image

If the software does not launch on MacOS.

Go to "System Preferences". Then navigate to the "Security & Privacy" section. Click on the "Open Anyway" button on the "General" tab to open or install the application. A warning will appear again. Click on "Open". The application will be saved as an exception in the security settings, and you will be able to open it with a double click, like any other authorized application.

image