Popular Websites Generator
The Popular Websites Generator is a microservice provided by Undetectable, an anti-detection browser. It allows you to generate randomized lists of the most popular websites based on your chosen geography. These generated lists can be used for browser profile warming (collecting cookie files) through scripts or in programs such as cookie bots.
Creating a List of Websites
In the Undetectable anti-detection browser, the Popular Websites Generator is already built into the cookie bot. Therefore, all you need to do is select the desired geography and profiles for which you need to collect cookie files.
Running the Cookie Bot
The bot will sequentially launch profiles in headless mode and open pages from the selected list.
Download the Undetectable browser to take advantage of this feature.
Download
Undetectable Browser operates under 64-bit operating systems Windows 10 and above, as well as macOS (starting from Catalina 10.15)Download now