Undetectable Update 2.36.0: Chromium 138, profile transfer to another subscription function, new features and bug fixes

Version 2.36.0 is now available - and it's not just a cosmetic update. We've added useful features, improved usability, and fixed a number of annoying bugs. Here's a brief and to-the-point overview of all the changes.

Chromium 138: Why It's Important to Update in time

We follow the traditions and update Chromium monthly to the most current version. Chromium 138 is not just a number; it is a guarantee of security, relevance, and compatibility.

When you work in a niche where camouflage and accurate reproduction of typical user behavior are important, outdated core can become an issue. It may:

output outdated browser prints,

cause bugs when opening modern websites,

increase the risk of blocks.

The latest Chromium version provides not only support for new web standards but also a more "vivid" fingerprint for anti-fraud. This means: fewer suspicions, higher stability, and more confidence when working with traffic.

Profile Transfer Function to Another License

Now you can transfer cloud profiles between licenses.

How it works:

Right-click on the cloud profile → Export → Export to another account.

Works only from the main window for now. Will be added to the profile manager and API later.

Only cloud profiles can be transferred, and only between paid plans (Base, Pro, Custom).

The recipient is the email administrator of another license. The main thing is to have free space in the license for a new profile, so if you have exceeded the limit of profiles, it needs to be increased or you need free up some space in your current subscription.

Everything is transferred: notes, cookies, proxies, extensions, etc.

After the transfer, the profile is deleted from the sender.

Who might need this?

Owners of agencies where profiles are created by one person and then passed on to others;

For those working with client accounts who want to securely share profiles without exporting to .zip.

Please note: this option is only available for License Admins by default. You can grant the right to transfer profiles to other participants in roles. You can configure roles and enable the profile transfer option in another license in the cloud dashboard.

More new features

New script in the bot for cookie farming

Now the bot generates a list of websites individually for each profile. This allows for more precise and "native" warming up tailored to the behavior of each account - especially useful for newcomers in anti-detect topics and those working with a mass of similar profiles.

To use this feature, go to the bot, select the "generate a new list for every profile" option in the "Script" field.

Auto-selecting interface theme

A new Auto mode has been added to the settings for selecting the program theme. Now, the light or dark theme will automatically change depending on the system settings of your OS. A small detail yet very useful - especially if you work around the clock.

To turn it on, go to the program settings → "Main" section → "theme" field → "auto" option.

Enhancements

Profile information is now fully displayed in the Profile Information section - convenient for quick viewing and copying of parameters.

Expanded the list of languages when creating a profile. Useful for more precise localization when working with accounts in different countries.

Improved geolocation spoofing. Now the imitation of geoposition works even more realistically and accurately, useful when working with local services.

What was fixed

Start-pages in the API now function correctly - only the links passed are opened, without any old tabs.

Fixed an issue with a false request for re-update after program restart.

Confusion with proxies has been resolved: now the countries selected in the partner proxies are truly requested.

Fixed a bug causing the order of profiles and groups to be reset when closing the program on the login screen.

WebRTC on Android profiles now displays local IP like on real devices.

In MediaDevices, profiles with Android configurations no longer display hardware IDs as in real devices, making the profiles more anonymous.

Empty login/password accounts are no longer displayed in the profile settings.

The API now correctly returns a 200 status code even when errors are related not to the API request itself, but to internal processing, and error details will be provided in the request body.

What's the conclusion

Undetectable Version 2.36.0 is not just a stable update, but a step forward for everyone seriously engaged in multi-accounting, traffic arbitrage, and automation. Profile transfer feature, updated Chromium, and thoughtful fixes make work even more convenient and secure. This means more time for results and less time spent on battling bugs.

Update and use Undetectable at full power.