What is Pixelscan?

Pixelscan is an online service for detailed analysis and assessment of your browser's anonymity. It helps determine what data about you can be collected by websites and provides recommendations for improving privacy. The service is especially useful for users of anti-detect browsers looking to minimize their digital footprint and avoid tracking. In addition, Pixelscan functions as a powerful proxy checker, allowing you to verify my IP and ensure it works correctly. If you're looking for answers on how to check your browser for vulnerabilities, Pixelscan offers a simple and intuitive interface. Using anti-detect technologies in combination with this service provides double anonymity checking, enhancing the audit of your data's anonymity.