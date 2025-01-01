BrowserLeaks.com: anonymity check with Undetectable
We check the browser for IP and WebRTC leaks, DNS resolution and fingerprint on BrowserLeaks. How the anti-detect browser Undetectable.io helps pass the tests.
In a world where every browser tab can become a “door” for surveillance, privacy turns into a luxury. Digital privacy is not paranoia — it’s a necessity in a world where data has become currency. Trackers, ad networks, and social media platforms collect personal data about your habits, purchases, and location. This allows advertisers and interested organizations to show you manipulative ads (for example, inflating prices on products you frequently search for) and even influence your opinions through targeted content.
Even when using a VPN and anti-tracking extensions, your browser can still reveal hundreds of parameters — from screen resolution to the list of installed fonts. And seemingly minor leaks, such as transmitting your real location through the browser, turn anonymity into an illusion. To check how well you’re protected from tracking, the BrowserLeaks.com anonymity test is an excellent tool — it shows what data you unknowingly share online and provides helpful tips to close those leaks.
What is BrowserLeaks.com?
BrowserLeaks.com is a free online service that helps you check what information about you and your device the internet “sees” when you visit websites. Its main purpose is to detect data leaks that may reveal your identity, location, or digital footprint — even if you are using a VPN, proxy, or incognito mode. With BrowserLeaks, users can determine how effectively anonymity tools (anti-detect browser, VPN) hide their real IP address, location, and other data. The service is suitable both for professionals who use anti-detect tools in their work (such as affiliate marketers and SMM managers) and for ordinary users who care about their privacy.
Description of the BrowserLeaks.com technology
BrowserLeaks.com is a comprehensive set of tools for testing and protecting digital privacy. The service analyzes what data your browser transmits to websites, detects leaks, and provides recommendations to eliminate risks.
IP address check
The main tool for verifying IP privacy shows how well your VPN or anti-detect browser masking works. It identifies public IPv4/IPv6, geolocation (country, city, time zone), ISP, and other metadata. It also displays HTTP headers, language settings, operating system, and browser version. Checking your IP address with BrowserLeaks.com is the first step toward anonymity. If your VPN or proxy leaks your real IP, all other protection measures become meaningless. The service helps you detect and fix these vulnerabilities.
Leak testing
BrowserLeaks.com checks for WebRTC and DNS leaks to determine whether your browser is exposing data that should remain hidden when using a VPN or proxy. WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is a technology used for video calls, voice chats, and P2P connections (for example, in Zoom or Discord). However, it can expose your real IP address even when a VPN is enabled. The service attempts to establish a connection through a STUN server, which returns information about your local (internal) and public IP addresses. If the public IP matches your real one (and not the VPN), BrowserLeaks detects a leak. DNS (Domain Name System) converts domain names (like google.com) into IP addresses. When using a VPN, all DNS requests should go through a secure server, not your ISP. During the DNS leak test, BrowserLeaks sends DNS queries to its own server and analyzes which DNS servers handle the requests (your ISP or VPN). If ISP DNS servers appear in the response, a leak is occurring.
Fingerprint analysis
The anonymity testing service BrowserLeaks.com identifies two key parameters used to form your browser’s unique “digital signature”: Canvas Fingerprinting and Font Fingerprinting. These methods can identify users even with a hidden IP. Canvas and Font Fingerprinting turn your browser into a unique “business card” that remains identifiable even when the IP changes. BrowserLeaks.com helps detect and mitigate these risks before they become threats.
Connection security testing
BrowserLeaks.com analyzes your connection security parameters to determine how well your data is protected and whether your connection can be used for deanonymization. The BrowserLeaks anonymity test examines SSL/TLS encryption protocols that secure communication between your browser and websites. It also analyzes Cipher Suites — the encryption algorithms your browser supports. A unique JA3 fingerprint — a hash generated from the TLS version, cipher list, and other parameters — can be used to track users. If your browser supports rare ciphers, it creates a unique JA3 fingerprint that can be traced.
HTTP/2 Fingerprinting test
HTTP/2 is the modern version of the HTTP protocol, but its implementation differs between browsers. BrowserLeaks checks the order of headers (e.g., :authority, :path), supported extensions, and unique behaviors. For example, Chrome and Firefox send HTTP/2 headers in different orders, which allows identification even with a hidden IP. HTTP/2 Fingerprinting turns your connection setup into “digital DNA,” making it possible to track you even if your IP is hidden. BrowserLeaks.com highlights these risks so you can disable outdated protocols, standardize encryption settings, and use an anti-detect browser to mask or spoof digital fingerprints.
After using BrowserLeaks.com, the user receives a detailed report on the parameters of their browser and network connection that may threaten anonymity and security. BrowserLeaks provides a clear picture of your digital vulnerabilities, turning abstract threats into specific parameters. After the check, you’ll know exactly what data is being “leaked” to the web, receive instructions to fix potential risks, and be able to configure your anti-detect browser and tools (VPN, proxy) for maximum anonymity. It’s not a one-time checklist — it’s a tool for regular security audits.
Getting started is easy - just 4 steps
1. Download the Browser
Get Undetectable for Windows or macOS. Installation takes less than a minute
2. Register an account
Register an account to access all features. It's free and takes less than a minute
3. Create profiles
Create profiles to access all features. It's free and takes less than a minute
4. Start working
Start working to access all features. It's free and takes less than a minute
Where and how is the BrowserLeaks.com anonymity testing service used?
BrowserLeaks.com is an indispensable tool for a wide range of users who value digital privacy or work with confidential data:
Regular VPN/proxy users
Very often, people using VPN or proxy servers believe their anonymity is fully protected. However, even when connected to such services, hidden data leaks may occur that expose their real IP, location, or browsing history. BrowserLeaks.com helps detect and eliminate these risks. For regular VPN/proxy users, the service becomes a powerful control tool.
Anti-detect browser users
Those who use anti-detect browsers (such as Undetectable.io) in their work rely on these tools to manage multiple accounts and create unique digital profiles to bypass blocks and imitate real user behavior. However, even a minor configuration error can lead to deanonymization. BrowserLeaks.com helps identify such misconfigurations and optimize the performance of anti-detect browsers. The service acts as a vulnerability detector that finds weak spots in profile settings, helping users avoid bans and exposure before starting work. It’s important to remember to test every new profile and recheck after each anti-detect browser update using BrowserLeaks. This minimizes risks and increases operational efficiency.
SEO specialists and data collectors
For SEO experts and data scraping professionals, BrowserLeaks.com is a critical tool for avoiding bans and ensuring accuracy when working with automated systems. The service helps determine whether your IP address or browser fingerprint reveals abnormal activity — for instance, through WebRTC/DNS leaks or unique Canvas/font fingerprints. If your parser rotates IPs but DNS requests still go through your ISP, websites will quickly detect suspicious activity and block access. This is vital when scraping data, analyzing competitors, or mass-checking keyword positions — activities where target sites often restrict unusual requests. By eliminating leaks and randomizing fingerprints with BrowserLeaks, you significantly reduce the risk of bans and get more reliable data.
Crypto enthusiasts and traders
When managing multiple crypto wallets and exchange accounts, many users don’t want monitoring services to associate their assets. In this case, the combination of the Undetectable.io anti-detect browser and the BrowserLeaks.com anonymity testing service forms a perfect duo for maximum digital privacy and security. With Undetectable, users can safely isolate their crypto wallets so that tracking systems cannot link them, while BrowserLeaks.com verifies that all privacy settings are correctly configured and no real user data is leaking online.
Why use BrowserLeaks.com together with the anti-detect browser Undetectable.io?
Using an anti-detect browser like Undetectable is a crucial step toward protecting your anonymity — but it doesn’t guarantee it forever. Tracking technologies are constantly evolving: websites adopt new fingerprinting methods, analyze behavioral patterns, and machine learning algorithms learn to recognize even the smallest anomalies.
Even a tiny misconfiguration can ruin all the effort put into creating your digital “mask,” which is supposed to keep you invisible online. That’s why it’s essential not only to use an anti-detect browser but also to regularly test its settings with BrowserLeaks.com.
- Staying ahead of the curve — online adaptation to new threats
Tracking technologies evolve daily: new analysis methods emerge, such as WebGPU fingerprinting, AudioContext analysis, and Client Hints. BrowserLeaks keeps up with these trends by testing your browser against the latest digital privacy standards. Together with the highly customizable Undetectable browser, you stay one step ahead of detection algorithms.
- Confidence in every action
Using the combination of the Undetectable.io anti-detect browser and BrowserLeaks anonymity testing service doesn’t mean hiding — it means controlling your anonymity. Regular tests turn abstract “security” into measurable results: green indicators next to each parameter, no red flags, and verified clean IPs. It’s like a digital detox — starting every new project with a clean “digital slate.”
- An impressive (and pleasant) level of protection
Undetectable hides your digital footprint by creating unique profiles with modified IPs, languages, and hardware parameters. BrowserLeaks complements this by checking for hidden leaks — such as WebRTC addresses or DNS requests that could reveal your real location. Together, they form a “digital twin”: the anti-detect browser builds an impenetrable wall, and BrowserLeaks.com confirms the integrity of the structure.
Special Offer!
Register now and get a free plan with 5 cloud profiles in Undetectable! Takes 2 minutes.Try for Free
How to Get Started Quickly with Undetectable
Just five steps separate you from safe and undetectable online work. Register, install the browser, and connect a proxy—in a couple of minutes, you'll be able to create individual profiles without fingerprint overlap and smoothly manage multiple accounts.
- 1
Register on the website and confirm your e-mail
- 2
Select a plan in your personal account. By default, it's free
- 3
Download and install the app for Windows / macOS
- 4
Create your first profile in the Undetectable browser program
- 5
Add a proxy and start managing accounts with no risk of bans
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about BrowserLeaks.com
Conclusion
Use the secure anti-detect browser Undetectable to create unique profiles for each account: set different IP addresses, languages and time zones, and simulate different devices (smartphones, PCs). This helps websites treat each profile as a separate user. For example, when managing multiple social accounts you can create profiles with IPs from different countries to avoid suspicion of multi-accounting.
After configuring, test the profiles with the BrowserLeaks.com anonymity testing service. It will show whether you accidentally reveal your real location or other data. If leaks are found (for example, an IP “shows up” via DNS), adjust settings in Undetectable.io: change the proxy (consider using residential proxies) or add randomized browser parameters. Think of this as regular maintenance for your digital privacy.
Tracking technologies change, so check your profiles via BrowserLeaks regularly. Update the anti-detect browser settings in Undetectable if sites begin blocking accounts, and disable unnecessary features. This way you keep control of your digital security even as detection algorithms get smarter.
Video Review: 20-Minute Tour of Undetectable
This short video demonstrates how to create a profile, connect a proxy, and pass the check in Pixelscan—all in just a few clicks.