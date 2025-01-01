Take the cyber quiz and get up to 25% off!

BrowserLeaks.com: anonymity check with Undetectable

We check the browser for IP and WebRTC leaks, DNS resolution and fingerprint on BrowserLeaks. How the anti-detect browser Undetectable.io helps pass the tests.

BrowserLeaks.com: anonymity check with Undetectable

In a world where every browser tab can become a “door” for surveillance, privacy turns into a luxury. Digital privacy is not paranoia — it’s a necessity in a world where data has become currency. Trackers, ad networks, and social media platforms collect personal data about your habits, purchases, and location. This allows advertisers and interested organizations to show you manipulative ads (for example, inflating prices on products you frequently search for) and even influence your opinions through targeted content.

Even when using a VPN and anti-tracking extensions, your browser can still reveal hundreds of parameters — from screen resolution to the list of installed fonts. And seemingly minor leaks, such as transmitting your real location through the browser, turn anonymity into an illusion. To check how well you’re protected from tracking, the BrowserLeaks.com anonymity test is an excellent tool — it shows what data you unknowingly share online and provides helpful tips to close those leaks.

What is BrowserLeaks.com?

What is BrowserLeaks.com?

BrowserLeaks.com is a free online service that helps you check what information about you and your device the internet “sees” when you visit websites. Its main purpose is to detect data leaks that may reveal your identity, location, or digital footprint — even if you are using a VPN, proxy, or incognito mode. With BrowserLeaks, users can determine how effectively anonymity tools (anti-detect browser, VPN) hide their real IP address, location, and other data. The service is suitable both for professionals who use anti-detect tools in their work (such as affiliate marketers and SMM managers) and for ordinary users who care about their privacy.

Description of the BrowserLeaks.com technology

BrowserLeaks.com is a comprehensive set of tools for testing and protecting digital privacy. The service analyzes what data your browser transmits to websites, detects leaks, and provides recommendations to eliminate risks.

IP address check

The main tool for verifying IP privacy shows how well your VPN or anti-detect browser masking works. It identifies public IPv4/IPv6, geolocation (country, city, time zone), ISP, and other metadata. It also displays HTTP headers, language settings, operating system, and browser version. Checking your IP address with BrowserLeaks.com is the first step toward anonymity. If your VPN or proxy leaks your real IP, all other protection measures become meaningless. The service helps you detect and fix these vulnerabilities.

tech image
Leak testing

BrowserLeaks.com checks for WebRTC and DNS leaks to determine whether your browser is exposing data that should remain hidden when using a VPN or proxy. WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) is a technology used for video calls, voice chats, and P2P connections (for example, in Zoom or Discord). However, it can expose your real IP address even when a VPN is enabled. The service attempts to establish a connection through a STUN server, which returns information about your local (internal) and public IP addresses. If the public IP matches your real one (and not the VPN), BrowserLeaks detects a leak. DNS (Domain Name System) converts domain names (like google.com) into IP addresses. When using a VPN, all DNS requests should go through a secure server, not your ISP. During the DNS leak test, BrowserLeaks sends DNS queries to its own server and analyzes which DNS servers handle the requests (your ISP or VPN). If ISP DNS servers appear in the response, a leak is occurring.

tech image
Fingerprint analysis

The anonymity testing service BrowserLeaks.com identifies two key parameters used to form your browser’s unique “digital signature”: Canvas Fingerprinting and Font Fingerprinting. These methods can identify users even with a hidden IP. Canvas and Font Fingerprinting turn your browser into a unique “business card” that remains identifiable even when the IP changes. BrowserLeaks.com helps detect and mitigate these risks before they become threats.

tech image
Connection security testing

BrowserLeaks.com analyzes your connection security parameters to determine how well your data is protected and whether your connection can be used for deanonymization. The BrowserLeaks anonymity test examines SSL/TLS encryption protocols that secure communication between your browser and websites. It also analyzes Cipher Suites — the encryption algorithms your browser supports. A unique JA3 fingerprint — a hash generated from the TLS version, cipher list, and other parameters — can be used to track users. If your browser supports rare ciphers, it creates a unique JA3 fingerprint that can be traced.

tech image
HTTP/2 Fingerprinting test

HTTP/2 is the modern version of the HTTP protocol, but its implementation differs between browsers. BrowserLeaks checks the order of headers (e.g., :authority, :path), supported extensions, and unique behaviors. For example, Chrome and Firefox send HTTP/2 headers in different orders, which allows identification even with a hidden IP. HTTP/2 Fingerprinting turns your connection setup into “digital DNA,” making it possible to track you even if your IP is hidden. BrowserLeaks.com highlights these risks so you can disable outdated protocols, standardize encryption settings, and use an anti-detect browser to mask or spoof digital fingerprints.

tech image
After using BrowserLeaks.com, the user receives a detailed report on the parameters of their browser and network connection that may threaten anonymity and security. BrowserLeaks provides a clear picture of your digital vulnerabilities, turning abstract threats into specific parameters. After the check, you’ll know exactly what data is being “leaked” to the web, receive instructions to fix potential risks, and be able to configure your anti-detect browser and tools (VPN, proxy) for maximum anonymity. It’s not a one-time checklist — it’s a tool for regular security audits.

Where and how is the BrowserLeaks.com anonymity testing service used?

BrowserLeaks.com is an indispensable tool for a wide range of users who value digital privacy or work with confidential data:

Why use BrowserLeaks.com together with the anti-detect browser Undetectable.io?

Using an anti-detect browser like Undetectable is a crucial step toward protecting your anonymity — but it doesn’t guarantee it forever. Tracking technologies are constantly evolving: websites adopt new fingerprinting methods, analyze behavioral patterns, and machine learning algorithms learn to recognize even the smallest anomalies.

Even a tiny misconfiguration can ruin all the effort put into creating your digital “mask,” which is supposed to keep you invisible online. That’s why it’s essential not only to use an anti-detect browser but also to regularly test its settings with BrowserLeaks.com.

  • Staying ahead of the curve — online adaptation to new threats

    Tracking technologies evolve daily: new analysis methods emerge, such as WebGPU fingerprinting, AudioContext analysis, and Client Hints. BrowserLeaks keeps up with these trends by testing your browser against the latest digital privacy standards. Together with the highly customizable Undetectable browser, you stay one step ahead of detection algorithms.

  • Confidence in every action

    Using the combination of the Undetectable.io anti-detect browser and BrowserLeaks anonymity testing service doesn’t mean hiding — it means controlling your anonymity. Regular tests turn abstract “security” into measurable results: green indicators next to each parameter, no red flags, and verified clean IPs. It’s like a digital detox — starting every new project with a clean “digital slate.”

  • An impressive (and pleasant) level of protection

    Undetectable hides your digital footprint by creating unique profiles with modified IPs, languages, and hardware parameters. BrowserLeaks complements this by checking for hidden leaks — such as WebRTC addresses or DNS requests that could reveal your real location. Together, they form a “digital twin”: the anti-detect browser builds an impenetrable wall, and BrowserLeaks.com confirms the integrity of the structure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about BrowserLeaks.com

BrowserLeaks.com is a free online service that helps you check what information about you and your device may be exposed while browsing the web. It analyzes your browser and network parameters, detecting vulnerabilities that threaten your anonymity and security. BrowserLeaks.com acts as a “mirror” showing how websites see you. It requires no installation or registration yet provides powerful tools for privacy protection. Use it to stay invisible online, especially when working with confidential data or bypassing restrictions.
BrowserLeaks.com helps verify how well your online data is protected. It identifies “leaks” that may expose your real IP address, location, or unique browser characteristics, even if you use VPNs or anti-tracking tools. The service scans network, browser, and connection configurations, showing what data websites, ad networks, or attackers could use to identify you. Key features include IP and DNS leak tests, fingerprint analysis (e.g., GPU or font identification), and connection security testing. It can warn you if your VPN fails to mask your IP via WebRTC or if your browser configuration is too unique. This is useful not only for IT specialists but also for everyday users who value privacy or need to bypass geo-restrictions. BrowserLeaks helps eliminate risks before they become problems. Whether you manage multiple accounts, handle sensitive data, or simply value privacy, BrowserLeaks.com gives you a clear picture of your vulnerabilities and provides solutions — like a personal leak detector for a safer online presence.
BrowserLeaks.com is completely free. All tools are available without subscriptions, limits, or registration. You can: – Check IP and DNS leaks – Test browser fingerprints – Verify connection security – Detect trackers – Analyze network and device parameters It runs directly in your browser and doesn’t require payment. Developers accept donations on the official site to support the project. BrowserLeaks is an open, free tool for anyone who values privacy — just visit the website and start testing!
Check your digital fingerprint after every profile change (IP switch, browser update) and at least once a week if you work with multiple accounts. This helps detect leaks early, especially as websites adopt new tracking methods like WebGPU fingerprinting. For casual users, once a month is enough — but if you encounter blocks or suspicious activity, run an additional BrowserLeaks test.
Canvas is an HTML5 element used for drawing graphics in a browser. Sites use it to generate an image or text via scripts. BrowserLeaks.com renders a specific canvas and converts it into a hash — a unique string based on GPU, drivers, OS version, and browser settings. If the hash is unique, BrowserLeaks flags it as an anonymity risk. Font Fingerprinting detects which fonts are installed on your device using JavaScript. BrowserLeaks checks both standard (Arial, Times New Roman) and rare fonts. A unique profile is created based on this mix. Having rare fonts (e.g., for design work) increases uniqueness and reduces anonymity. Together, these two methods identify over 90% of users without cookies. Even with a hidden IP, sites can connect your actions across sessions. Ad networks (Google, Facebook) use this data for tracking and targeting.
The key benefit is *awareness and control.* You see which traces you leave online and learn how to minimize them. This helps everyone — from VPN users to people who want privacy in social media or financial transactions. BrowserLeaks.com transforms invisible risks into actionable steps. It detects leaks that can expose your identity — real IPs, fingerprints, trackers that persist after history cleaning — and helps fix them by adjusting VPN or browser settings. Regular checks act as preventive protection. Tracking technologies evolve rapidly, and BrowserLeaks helps you adapt: detecting new methods (like WebGPU analysis) and advising configuration updates. For instance, if sites start identifying browsers via TLS fingerprints, you’ll know and can fix it.
Use the Undetectable anti-detect browser to create unique profiles for each account — changing IPs, languages, time zones, and device parameters. This helps imitate real users and prevent linking of multiple accounts. After setup, test each profile via BrowserLeaks.com — it will show whether your browser leaks data like real location or identical fingerprints. If issues appear, adjust Undetectable’s settings: change IP, modify browser parameters, or randomize traits. Regular testing keeps you safe even as websites deploy new detection systems. The Undetectable + BrowserLeaks combo makes managing dozens of accounts secure, efficient, and anonymous.
Beyond the main features, BrowserLeaks includes specialized tools for deep privacy audits: – **Client Hints Test** – checks what data (device model, OS version, CPU architecture) is shared via HTTP headers or JavaScript hints. – **WebGPU Browser Report** – analyzes support for WebGPU, a new graphics API that may become a basis for GPU fingerprinting. It inspects rendering precision and performance variations that could expose hardware info. – **ClientRects Fingerprinting** – measures HTML element dimensions using `getClientRects()`. Tiny rendering differences create unique fingerprints. – **Firefox Resources Reader** – inspects internal resource URLs in legacy Firefox versions (before Quantum) to identify cache leaks. You can find the full tool list on the official website: [https://browserleaks.com/](https://browserleaks.com/)

Conclusion

Use the secure anti-detect browser Undetectable to create unique profiles for each account: set different IP addresses, languages and time zones, and simulate different devices (smartphones, PCs). This helps websites treat each profile as a separate user. For example, when managing multiple social accounts you can create profiles with IPs from different countries to avoid suspicion of multi-accounting.

After configuring, test the profiles with the BrowserLeaks.com anonymity testing service. It will show whether you accidentally reveal your real location or other data. If leaks are found (for example, an IP “shows up” via DNS), adjust settings in Undetectable.io: change the proxy (consider using residential proxies) or add randomized browser parameters. Think of this as regular maintenance for your digital privacy.

Tracking technologies change, so check your profiles via BrowserLeaks regularly. Update the anti-detect browser settings in Undetectable if sites begin blocking accounts, and disable unnecessary features. This way you keep control of your digital security even as detection algorithms get smarter.

