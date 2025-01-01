Take the cyber quiz and get up to 25% off!

Whoer.net and Antidetect Browser: How to Check Anonymity

Check your privacy with Whoer.net: IP, DNS, WebRTC, ports. Undetectable (antidetect browser) + whoer my ip / whoer ip checker help you verify anonymity and avoid leaks.

Whoer.net and Antidetect Browser: How to Check Anonymity

Every day, as you move through the vast digital space, you leave traces—knowingly or unknowingly. And if you want to preserve your privacy, you’ll likely use a VPN, proxy, or perhaps an antidetect browser. But how sure can you be that the tools you’ve chosen are reliable and truly capable of hiding you from the “Big Brother” tracking systems?

There’s a solution — Whoer.net comes to the rescue. It’s a multifunctional online tool that turns the abstract concepts of “cybersecurity” and “anonymity” into concrete metrics.

What is Whoer.net?

According to its developers, Whoer.net is a service designed to check the information your device sends to the Internet. The Whoer.net proxy checker is suitable for testing proxy servers or SOCKS servers. It can provide information about your VPN server and also check whether your IP address is blacklisted. The service can detect whether Flash and Java are enabled on your computer, recognize your language and system settings, operating system, as well as the type and version of your web browser. It also identifies DNS and alerts you to any vulnerabilities in open ports. In addition, Whoer.net can perform a digital fingerprint check, which determines the unique attributes of a user’s device. Fingerprinting is an analysis of unique device and browser parameters that can identify you on the Internet, even if you hide your IP address or use a VPN. This data forms your "digital profile," which websites, ad networks, and trackers can use for monitoring.

Description of Whoer.net Technology

The key advantage of Whoer.net is its interactive tests, which reveal your actual system settings and any vulnerabilities that third-party resources could use to collect information about your computer and other devices. The service scans the specified parameters and evaluates how well you are masked.

Device information output

The service displays both hardware and software data for your setup: operating system and display parameters, the version and list of installed browser extensions and plug-ins. It analyzes transmitted HTTP headers. It also checks whether script support is enabled on your device: JavaScript, ActiveX, Java, VBScript.

tech image
The service displays both hardware and software data for your setup: operating system and display parameters, the version and list of installed browser extensions and plug-ins. It analyzes transmitted HTTP headers. It also checks whether script support is enabled on your device: JavaScript, ActiveX, Java, VBScript.

WebRTC analysis

Web Real-Time Communication is a technology that lets browsers exchange data (e.g., audio, video) directly without intermediate servers. Its caveat is the risk of leaking your real IP address, even when you use a VPN or proxy. WebRTC can access local IP addresses on your network (IPv4 and IPv6), bypassing VPN settings. This allows sites to learn your real IP even while connected to a VPN. In addition, WebRTC requests run in the background without explicit user notification. Many users are unaware of such leaks. The Whoer.net proxy checker tests whether your browser exposes this information.

tech image
Web Real-Time Communication is a technology that lets browsers exchange data (e.g., audio, video) directly without intermediate servers. Its caveat is the risk of leaking your real IP address, even when you use a VPN or proxy. WebRTC can access local IP addresses on your network (IPv4 and IPv6), bypassing VPN settings. This allows sites to learn your real IP even while connected to a VPN. In addition, WebRTC requests run in the background without explicit user notification. Many users are unaware of such leaks. The Whoer.net proxy checker tests whether your browser exposes this information.

Speed test

This tool lets you assess the quality of the Internet connection of your proxy server or VPN. It measures download speed (how much data you can receive per unit of time) and upload speed (how much data you can send), as well as ping, which reflects the round-trip latency for data packets to the server. This helps you judge whether the proxy you use fits your workload.

tech image
This tool lets you assess the quality of the Internet connection of your proxy server or VPN. It measures download speed (how much data you can receive per unit of time) and upload speed (how much data you can send), as well as ping, which reflects the round-trip latency for data packets to the server. This helps you judge whether the proxy you use fits your workload.

Evercookie test

Evercookie is a JavaScript API designed to persist user data across multiple browser storage locations, even if the user deletes standard cookies and other storage. This enables sites to track users despite attempts to clear history and other data. Evercookie works by writing a unique identifier to all available browser storage mechanisms, such as Flash cookies, HTML5 storage, etc. Whoer.net checks whether such a vulnerability exists in your browser.

tech image
Evercookie is a JavaScript API designed to persist user data across multiple browser storage locations, even if the user deletes standard cookies and other storage. This enables sites to track users despite attempts to clear history and other data. Evercookie works by writing a unique identifier to all available browser storage mechanisms, such as Flash cookies, HTML5 storage, etc. Whoer.net checks whether such a vulnerability exists in your browser.

IP and geolocation check

This is a basic yet critical test for evaluating your level of anonymity online. It shows what location and connection data are visible to websites, ad networks, and potential attackers. The Whoer.net proxy checker shows your current IP address, geo-position (country, region, city), and ISP. Checking IP and geolocation on Whoer.net is the first step toward safe browsing. Even if you trust your VPN, a single DNS leak can nullify all efforts.

tech image
This is a basic yet critical test for evaluating your level of anonymity online. It shows what location and connection data are visible to websites, ad networks, and potential attackers. The Whoer.net proxy checker shows your current IP address, geo-position (country, region, city), and ISP. Checking IP and geolocation on Whoer.net is the first step toward safe browsing. Even if you trust your VPN, a single DNS leak can nullify all efforts.

DNS leak analysis

Whoer.net checks whether your connection discloses real DNS servers, which can compromise anonymity. Even when using a VPN, DNS leaks can negate your privacy measures. With a VPN/proxy, all requests (including DNS) should pass through the secure server. A DNS leak occurs if queries are sent via your ISP’s DNS rather than the VPN, allowing sites to infer your true location. Don’t skip DNS-leak testing—Whoer.net can help you detect the risk in a couple of clicks.

tech image
Whoer.net checks whether your connection discloses real DNS servers, which can compromise anonymity. Even when using a VPN, DNS leaks can negate your privacy measures. With a VPN/proxy, all requests (including DNS) should pass through the secure server. A DNS leak occurs if queries are sent via your ISP’s DNS rather than the VPN, allowing sites to infer your true location. Don’t skip DNS-leak testing—Whoer.net can help you detect the risk in a couple of clicks.

Port scanning

The service helps you check which network ports on your device are open to external connections and potentially vulnerable to attacks. This is a critical test for assessing your network’s security level. Even if you’re not an IT specialist, take two minutes to run it: it can save your data from exposure.

tech image
The service helps you check which network ports on your device are open to external connections and potentially vulnerable to attacks. This is a critical test for assessing your network’s security level. Even if you’re not an IT specialist, take two minutes to run it: it can save your data from exposure.

After the checks, Whoer.net outputs a result listing key parameters: IP address, provider, browser and operating system versions, plus an overall anonymity score (in percent) highlighted by color: green — good, you look like a typical user; red — there’s a problem, your uniqueness is unusually high. The anonymity checker also lists issues (e.g., mismatched system time or active Flash) and recommendations on how to fix them.

Where and how is Whoer.net used?

Whoer.net offers a toolkit for checking a user’s digital “footprint,” which is critical for businesses and fields where privacy and proper protection settings are not optional but essential.

Why use Whoer.net together with the Undetectable antidetect browser?

Using Whoer alongside the Undetectable antidetect browser gives you more complete and reliable anonymity online. Whoer.net provides information about your current IP address, geolocation, and other network parameters, helping you verify that the antidetect browser is correctly masking your data and that you appear as a normal user. The combination of Whoer.net and the Undetectable.io antidetect browser creates a multi-layered protection system that covers most technical aspects of anonymity. Undetectable.io normalizes your browser fingerprint to look “typical,” while Whoer.net checks whether real data still “bleeds through” via DNS or WebRTC.

Here are several ways to use the whoer.net proxy checker together with the Undetectable antidetect browser:

  • Bypassing dual detection systems

    Many services (e.g., social networks) apply two layers of checks: a network layer — analyzing IP, VPN, proxy — and a browser layer — scanning the device fingerprint. Usage example: you create an Instagram account via Undetectable.io, emulating an iPhone browser. Whoer.net confirms that your real IP address (say, from Kazakhstan) is hidden behind a “clean” German IP with no leaks.

  • Multi-account operations

    When managing many accounts, the Undetectable.io antidetect browser generates unique profiles for each account (for SMM or traffic arbitrage). Whoer.net confirms that profiles are not linked by a shared IP or DNS. Affiliate programs often block users with suspicious fingerprints. Using the checker and antidetect browser together reduces detection risk. Practical example: a marketer launches 10 ad campaigns through different Undetectable.io profiles. Whoer.net routinely checks each profile for leaks to avoid bans.

  • An ideal combo for scraping

    The antidetect browser emulates real user behavior to bypass anti-bot defenses. Whoer.net checks whether a site blocks your IP or proxy and flags “red signals” (e.g., time zone not matching the IP’s geolocation). Example: scraping Amazon. The antidetect browser imitates a U.S. user, and Whoer.net confirms that the IP is U.S.-based, DNS servers are local, and WebRTC does not reveal the real location.

  • Working with geo-dependent services

    You configure a profile in the antidetect browser for a target region (language, fonts, resolution). Whoer.net checks whether the IP corresponds to the claimed country and whether there are “tails” (e.g., Russian DNS while imitating China).

How to Get Started Quickly with Undetectable

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about the Whoer.net service

Whoer.net improves privacy by acting as a “mirror” that reveals weak spots in your defenses. This service not only shows your real IP address but also uncovers hidden threats: from DNS leaks to tracking cookies, from open ports to WebRTC traces. Whether you work with confidential information, collect data from diverse websites, or simply want to stay anonymous online, Whoer.net becomes your digital “mirror,” reflecting every weakness of your connection. It doesn’t replace a VPN or antivirus, but it helps you configure them properly. Run regular checks with Whoer.net and fix vulnerabilities—you will significantly reduce the risk of leaks and tracking.
Whoer.net is a “laboratory” for testing every aspect of your digital anonymity. It analyzes more than 20 parameters and helps you understand which data can reveal you. The more your parameters match the “typical” settings of most users, the harder it is for trackers to single you out. Regular use of the service together with tools like VPNs and antidetect browsers is the key to staying safe online. Anonymity requires a comprehensive approach!
A digital fingerprint is a unique combination of your device and browser parameters that websites use to identify users. The more of these parameters match “typical” (common) settings, the lower the uniqueness of your fingerprint and the harder it is for trackers or algorithms to distinguish you from the crowd. Remember: anonymity is a process, not a one-time action. Regularly check your fingerprint with Whoer.net and use the Undetectable antidetect browser to avoid being tracked by detection systems.
Using a proxy does not always guarantee that your real IP address is fully hidden. Here are several reasons your real IP can be exposed: 1. WebRTC leaks. WebRTC is a technology that enables browsers to exchange data directly (e.g., for video calls). Even when using a proxy, WebRTC can access your local IP address and may reveal your public IP via IPv6 if the proxy does not support that protocol. 2. IPv6 issues. Many proxies and VPNs operate only over IPv4, but if your ISP and device support IPv6, traffic may bypass the proxy and expose your real address. 3. Unreliable or transparent proxy. Free proxies may intentionally expose your IP or contain vulnerabilities. Transparent proxies (often used in offices or public networks) do not hide your IP; they merely cache traffic.
The Canvas test is a method websites use to create a unique “graphic fingerprint” of your device. When the browser draws an image via HTML5 Canvas, it engages hardware (GPU, CPU) and software settings (drivers, font smoothing, color profiles). These factors produce microscopic pixel-rendering differences that become a unique hash—the digital signature of your device.
The list of installed fonts is often unique to each device—an unnoticed but powerful element of your digital fingerprint. Even if you change your IP or clear cookies, websites can recognize you by a unique font set. Most users have a standard set that ships with the OS. If you install rare or exclusive fonts (e.g., for design work), their combination becomes uncommon. Example: Helvetica Neue + Comic Sans + Wingdings is present on ~0.1% of devices—that’s your “identifier.”
The main differences among Whoer.net, BrowserLeaks.com, and Iphey.com lie in specialization, depth of analysis, and focus on data types. Whoer.net is more “tuned” for searching data leaks, including DNS leaks or port scanning. BrowserLeaks specializes in detailed fingerprint component checks, and it also detects potential leaks (DNS, WebRTC). Unlike whoer.net, it provides very granular reports and suits technical specialists or privacy maximalists who want raw data for fine-tuning. Iphey.com looks more modest in this respect: it outputs basic information about which of your data are visible to websites—browser version, IP, geolocation, time zone, “hardware” parameters (Canvas, WebGL, Audio), installed fonts—then compares the result against its fingerprint database to judge whether your profile looks plausible enough for tracking systems to treat it as a real user.
Whoer.net is a multifunctional tool for analyzing and improving digital anonymity. It lets you check your current IP address, learn its location, and determine which anonymity “leaks” are present (e.g., WebRTC usage, Flash/Java/ActiveX plugins, Do Not Track status, etc.). Simplicity and accessibility: whoer.net requires no installation; it works in the browser—PCs, smartphones, tablets. The interface is intuitive; results are shown as clear charts and color indicators (green = safe, red = risk). The key benefit: Whoer.net turns the abstract ideas of “anonymity” and “security” into concrete, measurable parameters. It isn’t a magic pill, but it’s a powerful instrument for anyone who wants to control their digital traces.
The whoer.net anonymity-testing service offers a free basic feature set. All offered tests (IP, DNS, WebRTC checks, port scanner, etc.) are available at no charge. However, Whoer.net also offers its own VPN service for enhanced anonymity via subscription—a convenient option for those already using Whoer.net tools. The VPN offers 100+ servers in 21 countries, including the USA, Germany, Japan, and Singapore. Whoer.VPN is highly cross-platform—with apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android—as well as extensions for major browsers and solutions for some home Wi-Fi routers.

Conclusion

Whoer.net and the Undetectable.io antidetect browser together create multi-layer protection for anonymity. Whoer.net acts as a “diagnostic”: it checks the IP address, DNS leaks, WebRTC, and the uniqueness of the fingerprint, highlighting weak spots. Undetectable.io masks these vulnerabilities: it substitutes browser parameters, imitates typical device settings, and isolates profiles so that tracking systems cannot associate accounts with one another.

This pairing is useful for operating many accounts (SMM, scraping), bypassing geoblocks (streaming, international business), and protecting data. Whoer.net regularly tests the configuration, while Undetectable.io ensures a “clean” digital trail. Use Whoer.net to verify anonymity and Undetectable.io to mask it—this can reduce tracking risks by 90%. The main rule: digital privacy requires continuous auditing. Re-check after every configuration change!

image

Video Review: 20-Minute Tour of Undetectable

This short video demonstrates how to create a profile, connect a proxy, and pass the check in Pixelscan—all in just a few clicks.