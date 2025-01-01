Whoer.net and Antidetect Browser: How to Check Anonymity

The key advantage of Whoer.net is its interactive tests, which reveal your actual system settings and any vulnerabilities that third-party resources could use to collect information about your computer and other devices. The service scans the specified parameters and evaluates how well you are masked.

Device information output The service displays both hardware and software data for your setup: operating system and display parameters, the version and list of installed browser extensions and plug-ins. It analyzes transmitted HTTP headers. It also checks whether script support is enabled on your device: JavaScript, ActiveX, Java, VBScript.

WebRTC analysis Web Real-Time Communication is a technology that lets browsers exchange data (e.g., audio, video) directly without intermediate servers. Its caveat is the risk of leaking your real IP address, even when you use a VPN or proxy. WebRTC can access local IP addresses on your network (IPv4 and IPv6), bypassing VPN settings. This allows sites to learn your real IP even while connected to a VPN. In addition, WebRTC requests run in the background without explicit user notification. Many users are unaware of such leaks. The Whoer.net proxy checker tests whether your browser exposes this information.

Speed test This tool lets you assess the quality of the Internet connection of your proxy server or VPN. It measures download speed (how much data you can receive per unit of time) and upload speed (how much data you can send), as well as ping, which reflects the round-trip latency for data packets to the server. This helps you judge whether the proxy you use fits your workload.

Evercookie test Evercookie is a JavaScript API designed to persist user data across multiple browser storage locations, even if the user deletes standard cookies and other storage. This enables sites to track users despite attempts to clear history and other data. Evercookie works by writing a unique identifier to all available browser storage mechanisms, such as Flash cookies, HTML5 storage, etc. Whoer.net checks whether such a vulnerability exists in your browser.

IP and geolocation check This is a basic yet critical test for evaluating your level of anonymity online. It shows what location and connection data are visible to websites, ad networks, and potential attackers. The Whoer.net proxy checker shows your current IP address, geo-position (country, region, city), and ISP. Checking IP and geolocation on Whoer.net is the first step toward safe browsing. Even if you trust your VPN, a single DNS leak can nullify all efforts.

DNS leak analysis Whoer.net checks whether your connection discloses real DNS servers, which can compromise anonymity. Even when using a VPN, DNS leaks can negate your privacy measures. With a VPN/proxy, all requests (including DNS) should pass through the secure server. A DNS leak occurs if queries are sent via your ISP's DNS rather than the VPN, allowing sites to infer your true location. Don't skip DNS-leak testing—Whoer.net can help you detect the risk in a couple of clicks.