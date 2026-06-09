Undetectable 2.47.0: Chromium 149, Google validation bypass, and profile unlocking via API

The Undetectable team has prepared a fresh release for you. In version 2.47.0, we not only updated the browser base but also improved automation mechanisms and interaction with Google services. Let’s take a look at how these changes will make your daily routine easier and your profiles more reliable.

Chromium 149

We updated the browser core to the latest version 149. These days, this is not just a formality, but your main protection against constantly evolving AI filters. Modern security systems are trained on huge amounts of data in real time.

They know exactly which micro-delays during rendering or JavaScript behavior patterns correspond to the newest Chrome versions. If your core is outdated, algorithms instantly mark the session as suspicious, reducing the account’s trust. Chromium 149 allows profiles to fully blend in with real user traffic. You get stable work with any advertising accounts without unpleasant surprises.

New API method

For those who scale their projects through automation, we have added a new API method – /profile/unlock/<profileID> . Previously, when a third-party script failed or a connection suddenly dropped, a profile could remain technically locked. This slowed down the entire automated action chain and required attention.

Now this issue can be solved instantly. You just need to send one request to forcibly unlock a specific profile and return it to work. This makes your automated funnels much more fault-tolerant. You no longer need to waste time on manual restarts if a script "stumbles" out of nowhere.

What we fixed

We fixed a bug that interfered with comfortable account farm management on remote machines. Previously, the program could suddenly close if you connected to a running server via RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol).

Now Undetectable keeps the session stable during any reconnections to a remote desktop. You can freely switch between servers without fear of interrupting an important multi-accounting process. Remote management has become truly reliable and seamless.

What we improved

In this release, we enhanced the internal masking mechanisms to make it easier for you to work with the most demanding platforms.

Perfect masking for Google. We changed the generation logic of the x-browser-validation header. This parameter is used by all websites in the Google ecosystem for strict browser "humanity" checks. Now our Chrome imitation has become even more accurate, which truly reduces the risks of bans on the search giant’s services.

We changed the generation logic of the header. This parameter is used by all websites in the Google ecosystem for strict browser "humanity" checks. Now our Chrome imitation has become even more accurate, which truly reduces the risks of bans on the search giant’s services. Widevine update. The Widevine module has been updated to the latest version. Anti-fraud systems often check DRM components (built-in content protection technologies deeply integrated into the operating system and real hardware) to assess device legitimacy. A fresh Widevine confirms fingerprint integrity and removes unnecessary suspicion from your sessions.

The Widevine module has been updated to the latest version. Anti-fraud systems often check DRM components (built-in content protection technologies deeply integrated into the operating system and real hardware) to assess device legitimacy. A fresh Widevine confirms fingerprint integrity and removes unnecessary suspicion from your sessions. Element search inside iframe. We improved the automation API’s work with elements located inside iframe. Payment gateways, captchas, and third-party widgets are often embedded through frames. Now your scripts will find the required buttons faster and without interaction errors.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.47.0 makes your work more productive by taking care of technical limitations for you. The switch to Chromium 149 and targeted improvements to Google masking ensure a high level of trust for your profiles. And the new unlocking endpoint plus the RDP connection fix give automation the stability that is often missing when scaling. Update right now and see how much more comfortable your workflow becomes.