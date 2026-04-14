Undetectable 2.45.0 Update: Chromium 147, RAM up to 32 GB, and proxy traffic savings

The Undetectable team has prepared a new browser update. In version 2.45.0, we focused on updating the core, expanding hardware settings, and fixing bugs that interfered with stable profile work. Let’s break down in detail what has changed and how it will affect your daily workflow.

Expanded RAM settings: 16 and 32 GB

Now, when creating configurations, you have the option to select 16 and 32 GB of RAM. This allows you to create more powerful and diverse digital fingerprints for demanding platforms. However, there is an important technical nuance you need to know.

Before version 147, the Chromium engine had an internal limitation and reported a maximum of 8 GB to websites through the device Memory parameter, even if the device had more memory. With the transition to the new version, this limit has been removed, and the browser correctly displays 16 and 32 GB. Some outdated fingerprint checkers have not yet adapted to this change in Chromium logic. They may show a warning about an incorrect memory value, but for modern anti-fraud systems this is a completely legitimate indicator, so such alerts in checkers can be ignored.

Chromium 147

We updated the browser core to the current version 147. Regular synchronization with standard Chrome releases is a basic necessity for successfully bypassing Sybil detection and strict anti-fraud filters. Security systems analyze hundreds of micro-parameters, and any lag in supporting new Web APIs or rendering standards instantly reveals automation.

A fresh core ensures that profiles generate the most natural network noise possible and blend into the general flow of real users. You get predictable behavior on any modern website without script crashes or layout errors.

Flexible profile launch type selection

For more convenient management of a large number of sessions, we added a new function to the main program settings — profile launch type selection. Now you can choose in advance exactly how new windows will open: full screen, minimized, or in the foreground.

This function is very important when launching profiles in bulk. It will help keep your desktop organized, and you will be able to focus on the main program window while profiles are loading.

What about fixes

In this release, we fixed a number of errors to make session management more reliable.

First, the auto-login bug has been fixed. Previously, the program could log in even when the authorization checkbox was disabled; now you have absolutely strict control over access to your local data.

Second, the issue with the main window crashing has been resolved. Previously, the interface could crash for internal reasons, while browser profile windows remained open and continued working. We fixed this bug, and now the program works stably.

Third, we fixed the clickability of links in Facebook comments when using mobile configurations. This is a critical fix for SMM tasks and working with mobile traffic, restoring full navigation within the social network.

What about improvements

We seriously optimized the IP address checking algorithm while the browser is running. The number of background requests to proxies for connection checks has been significantly reduced. If you work with large-scale account farms or use rotating mobile proxies with traffic-based billing, this update will noticeably reduce your costs.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.45.0 makes multi-accounting even more predictable and cost-efficient. The current Chromium 147 and expanded RAM limits provide high trust from protection systems. Reduced IP requests save proxy traffic, while new window launch settings and bug fixes eliminate routine issues. Update and continue scaling your tasks with maximum comfort.