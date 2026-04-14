The Best MAC Address Changer: Change Your Address Easily on Any Device

Every device on your local network has a unique identifier that can be tracked across coffee shops, airports, and offices. This guide shows you exactly how to change your mac address on Windows, Linux, and macOS—with copy-paste commands you can use right now.

Quick answer: how to change your MAC address right now

Here’s the fastest way to spoof your mac address on any major operating system in 2024. These commands work immediately, though they reset after reboot. For persistent browser-profile isolation that combines fingerprint, cookies, and proxy/IP separation, consider an antidetect browser like Undetectable.io. MAC spoofing still has to be handled at the OS or network-adapter level.

Windows 10/11 (PowerShell, admin required):

Get-NetAdapter -Name 'Wi-Fi' Set-NetAdapterAdvancedProperty -Name 'Wi-Fi' -RegistryKeyword 'NetworkAddress' -RegistryValue '021122334455' Restart-NetAdapter -Name 'Wi-Fi'

Linux (temporary, tested Ubuntu 22.04):

sudo ip link set dev wlan0 down sudo ip link set dev wlan0 address 02:aa:bb:cc:dd:ee sudo ip link set dev wlan0 up

macOS:

macOS support depends on the interface and driver. In many cases, you need to turn Wi-Fi off first, apply the ifconfig command, then turn Wi-Fi back on. On some modern Macs, manual spoofing may not work reliably.

Note: The macOS change resets on reboot or sleep. For deeper sections on each platform, keep reading.

What is a MAC address and why it matters for privacy

Think of a mac address as a serial number permanently etched into your network interface card. Unlike an IP address that changes when you connect to different networks, your mac media access control address stays constant—unless you deliberately spoof it.

A mac address consists of:

A 48-bit identifier (6 bytes) written as six hexadecimal digits pairs like 3C:52:82:1F:9A:7B

An Organizationally Unique Identifier (OUI) in the first three bytes revealing the vendor (Apple, Intel, Realtek)

A unique identifier assigned by the manufacturer in the remaining three bytes

Your physical address gets logged by:

Public wi fi networks in airports, hotels, and malls tracking returning devices over months

Enterprise networks using MAC whitelisting for access control and auditing

Shopping centers correlating movement patterns across visits

From a privacy perspective, even if you hide your IP with a VPN, a stable device’s mac address (combined with browser fingerprint) enables long-term correlation on your local network, which tools like AmIUnique browser fingerprint tests can clearly demonstrate.

Types of MAC address and what you’re actually changing

When you use a mac address changer, you never rewrite the physical chip. You only override what your operating system reports to the network adapter.

Type Description Editable? Factory (BIA) Burned-in address, permanent, matches device label No Locally Administered Address (LAA) Software-set override via OS/driver Yes Unicast Standard client communication (first byte even) Required for clients Multicast/Broadcast Group addressing, first byte odd or FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF Never use for clients

Valid LAA example: 02:16:3E:4F:8A:10 (first byte 02 sets local bit, unicast)

Invalid for clients: 01:16:3E:4F:8A:10 (multicast) or FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF (broadcast)

Tools like technitium mac address changer simply write the LAA to registry or driver properties—exactly what you can do manually.

How to view your current MAC address

Before changing anything, you need to know your current mac address to verify spoofing worked and to restore the original mac address later. Modern devices have multiple network interfaces (wi fi, ethernet adapter, virtual adapters), each with independent addresses.

View MAC address in Windows (10 & 11)

Both Windows 10 and 11 share similar CLI tools for viewing network settings.

Press the windows key, type “cmd” Open command prompt as administrator Run the following command: ipconfig /all

Look for “Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi” and note the Physical Address:

Physical Address. . . . . . : 3C-52-82-1F-9A-7B PowerShell alternative: Get-NetAdapter | Select Name, MacAddress

View MAC address in Linux

Commands work across Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 12, Fedora 39, and Arch. Interface names vary (wlan0, wlp3s0, eth0, enp3s0).

Open terminal and run:

ip link show Sample output for wireless adapter: wlp2s0: link/ether 8c:85:90:ab:cd:ef brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

The link/ether value is your active network adapter MAC. NetworkManager GUI users can find it under Settings → Wi-Fi → gear icon → Details as “Hardware Address.”

View MAC address in macOS

These commands work on Monterey 12, Ventura 13, and Sonoma 14.

Open Spotlight → type “Terminal” Run: ifconfig en0 | grep ether

Output: ether ac:de:48:88:99:aa

For some Macs, Wi-Fi may be en1. Run networksetup -listallhardwareports to list all interfaces. System Settings → Wi-Fi → Details also shows your “Wi-Fi Address.”

How to change MAC address on Windows (10 & 11)

Windows 10 supports manual MAC overriding via device manager or registry. Windows 11 emphasizes per network basis randomization but still honors registry overrides. Not all drivers expose configurable MACs—some Intel wireless adapter cards ignore changes for regulatory compliance.

Privacy note: Changing your MAC is only one layer. True multi-account anti-detection requires unique browser fingerprints and separate proxies, which Undetectable.io automates.

Change MAC address via Device Manager

Before starting, note your default mac address from the previous section.

Press Win + X → choose “Device Manager” Expand “Network adapters” Right-click your network interface card → “Properties” Go to the advanced tab Locate “Network Address” or “Locally Administered Address” Select “Value” and enter 12 hex digits: 021122334455 Click OK, then disable/enable the adapter

Verify with ipconfig /all—the new address should appear with hyphens.

If no “Network Address” field exists, your NIC driver doesn’t support this method. Try the registry approach.

Change MAC address via Windows registry (advanced)

Back up your registry or create a System Restore point first. Instructions tested on Windows 10 22H2 and Windows 11 23H2.

Run registry editor as Administrator Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Class{4d36e972-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318} Open subkeys 0000, 0001, etc., matching your adapter via DriverDesc Create or edit a new string value named NetworkAddress Set value field to 021133445566 (no separators) Disable/enable adapter or reboot

Many GUI mac address changer tools are simply front-ends for this registry key.

Generate random MAC addresses with PowerShell

For testing VLANs or captive portals, generate multiple valid random mac address values:

1..20 | ForEach-Object { $first = '02','06','0A','0E' | Get-Random $rest = 1..5 | ForEach-Object { '{0:X2}' -f (Get-Random -Max 256) } "$first`:$($rest -join ':')" }

This ensures locally administered, unicast MACs. Undetectable.io users typically don’t script MACs manually—profiles already isolate identities by fingerprint, proxy, and cookies, especially when paired with high-anonymity proxy services.

How to change MAC address on Linux

Linux offers the most flexibility. Changes can be temporary or persistent via NetworkManager configs.

Temporarily change MAC address with ip command

sudo ip link set dev wlp2s0 down sudo ip link set dev wlp2s0 address 02:aa:bb:cc:dd:ee sudo ip link set dev wlp2s0 up Verify: ip link show wlp2s0 should display link/ether 02:aa:bb:cc:dd:ee. This change is lost on reboot.

Use macchanger for quick randomization

Install macchanger on Ubuntu/Debian:

sudo apt install macchanger

Commands:

sudo macchanger -s wlp2s0 — show current/permanent MAC

sudo macchanger -r wlp2s0 — assign random value

sudo macchanger -A wlp2s0 — randomize with realistic vendor OUI

sudo macchanger -p wlp2s0 — restore original

Persist MAC spoofing via NetworkManager

Edit the connection file or use nm-connection-editor GUI:

[wifi] cloned-mac-address=02:cc:dd:ee:ff:01

Or set mac-address-randomization=always for randomized mac address per connection. This survives reboots for that specific device.

The image shows a laptop computer with a terminal window open, displaying a command line interface. The screen likely contains commands for changing the device's MAC address, which is crucial for managing network connections and privacy settings.

How to change MAC address on macOS

macOS allows temporary spoofing via Terminal. Changes revert on reboot and sometimes on wake from sleep. Third party software essentially wraps the same commands with a GUI.

Change MAC address via Terminal (ifconfig)

Identify interface: networksetup -listallhardwareports (typically en0) Turn Wi-Fi off: networksetup -setairportpower en0 off Run: sudo ifconfig en0 ether 02:de:ad:be:ef:01 Turn Wi-Fi on: networksetup -setairportpower en0 on

Verify: ifconfig en0 | grep ether

Automate MAC spoofing on login

Power users can:

Save the ifconfig command to a script in /usr/local/bin Create a LaunchAgent .plist in ~/Library/LaunchAgents

For those uncomfortable with LaunchAgents, browser-layer solutions like Undetectable.io handle multi-profile fingerprint spoofing without system tinkering.

Several utilities offer GUIs to select interfaces and randomize MACs. They still require admin privileges since they call ifconfig underneath. For daily anonymity and multi-accounting, Undetectable.io covers fingerprint and IP rotation without OS-level changes, and you can download Undetectable for Mac and Windows to avoid constant terminal commands.

Mobile & other platforms: Android, iOS, routers, and more

Modern Android and iOS implement random hardware addresses per wi fi networks. Manual spoofing requires rooting/jailbreaking, which is discouraged. Routers allow WAN MAC override for ISP purposes.

Android (10 and above vs older versions)

Android 10+ uses a persistent randomized MAC address per saved network by default: it is randomized, but usually remains stable for that specific SSID. Find it in wi fi settings → network → Privacy → “Use randomized MAC.” Older versions require root access and tools like BusyBox—not recommended due to warranty and security risks.

iOS and iPadOS (14+)

Since iOS 14, Apple offers private wi fi address per SSID:

Apple devices can use a private Wi-Fi address for each network, and in newer versions the private address may also rotate periodically.

Open settings app → Wi-Fi Tap the blue “i” next to a network Toggle “Private Address” on for public networks

There’s no built-in way to set a specific mac address on iOS without jailbreaking.

Routers, modems, and ISP considerations

Many routers (TP-Link, ASUS, Netgear) offer “MAC Clone” in their web UI. Use cases:

Copy old router’s MAC for ISP lease retention

Trigger new address from ISP by changing WAN MAC

This doesn’t anonymize devices on your home network—other devices on the local network still expose their MACs to the router.

How MAC address changing fits into real anonymity & multi-accounting

MAC address spoofing only affects the local segment—between your laptop and the coffee-shop router. Websites never see your MAC.

Platforms track via many mechanisms exposed by standard and even so‑called private browsers. Understanding the most secure and private browsers helps you see where MAC spoofing fits in the bigger anonymity picture.

Platforms track via:

Browser fingerprints (canvas, WebGL, fonts)

Cookies and local storage

IP addresses and TLS fingerprints (often exposed by leak-check sites like BrowserLeaks anonymity tests)

Behavioral patterns

For ad arbitrage, SMM, and e-commerce multi-accounting, rotating MAC alone is nearly useless. Undetectable.io provides, especially when combined with Whoer.net anonymity checks:

Separate browser profiles with isolated cookies per account

Customizable browser fingerprints to avoid linkability

Integrated proxy management per profile

Mass profile creation and cookie-warming for organic aging

If you’re managing multiple Google, Facebook, TikTok, or Amazon accounts, start for free with Undetectable.io instead of relying solely on OS-level tweaks.

Legal, ethical, and security caveats

Mac address spoofing is powerful but carries responsibilities.

Legal considerations:

Changing your own device’s MAC for privacy is generally legal in US/EU

Using spoofing to bypass paid access or impersonate users may violate computer misuse laws

Corporate and university networks often prohibit spoofing in Acceptable Use Policies

Security risks:

MAC collisions cause network conflicts and ARP issues

Registry edits can break network connections—always create restore points

Invalid client MACs, such as multicast or broadcast addresses, can cause connectivity problems or dropped traffic.

Undetectable.io is designed for legitimate use cases: ad testing, geo-targeting, multi-account management, and privacy research. Users remain responsible for complying with laws and platform rules.

Summary & next steps

A MAC address is your local network hardware ID—spoofing mainly affects how routers and access points see your specific device, not websites. You can change the mac address on Windows, Linux, and macOS using built-in tools, while Android and iOS rely on automatic randomization.

Key takeaways:

MAC spoofing = local-only privacy layer

Use Device Manager, registry, or ip/ifconfig commands depending on your operating system

Websites track fingerprints, cookies, and IPs—not MACs

Stronger privacy requires browser-level isolation combined with proper proxy/IP separation, cookie isolation, and careful operational hygiene.

For comprehensive identity management across multiple ad, social, or marketplace accounts, try Undetectable.io’s antidetect browser—handling fingerprint, cookies, and proxies in one solution. Start for free and download for Windows 64-bit or macOS 12+.