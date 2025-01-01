Take the cyber quiz and get up to 25% off!

AmIUnique.org and the Undetectable anti-detect browser

Find out how unique your browser is with AmIUnique.org and test the effectiveness of the Undetectable anti-detect browser for maximum digital anonymity.

In the digital age, online anonymity has become an illusion. Even when using a VPN or private browsing mode, websites can uniquely identify you through browser fingerprinting — a unique combination of dozens of parameters. This “digital DNA” allows trackers to follow users without cookies, bypassing traditional privacy protection methods.

Against this backdrop, anti-detect browsers have become essential tools for those who value confidentiality — marketers, SMM specialists, and crypto traders. They mask the digital footprint by substituting profile parameters. But how can you verify their effectiveness? That’s where AmIUnique.org comes in: it analyzes your browser’s digital fingerprint, compares it with millions of others, and shows how unique you are on the global web.

AmIUnique.org is a research service dedicated to studying the uniqueness of browser fingerprints (browser fingerprinting). Its main goal is to help users understand how identifiable their digital footprint is on the web, and to assist developers in creating effective privacy protection tools.

Description of the AmIUnique.org Technology

The digital privacy analysis service **AmIUnique.org** examines more than 50 parameters, grouping them into three key categories:

The anonymity testing service **AmIUnique.org** reveals details about your operating system and the web browser you use. Beyond the basics of your OS, AmIUnique.org digs deeper into your localization data: it displays your current time zone as well as your preferred language. These settings can significantly narrow down the group of users to which you belong, increasing your uniqueness. Understanding these aspects is crucial for assessing your level of anonymity. To better evaluate uniqueness, AmIUnique.org doesn’t simply list parameters — for each detected attribute, it shows the percentage of users sharing the same characteristic. You’ll learn what percentage of all analyzed users have the same OS, browser, or language settings. This comparative metric makes it easy to visualize how common or rare your configuration is, providing a clear understanding of how “unique” you appear among the overall online population.

tech image
The anonymity testing service **AmIUnique.org** reveals details about your operating system and the web browser you use. Beyond the basics of your OS, AmIUnique.org digs deeper into your localization data: it displays your current time zone as well as your preferred language. These settings can significantly narrow down the group of users to which you belong, increasing your uniqueness. Understanding these aspects is crucial for assessing your level of anonymity. To better evaluate uniqueness, AmIUnique.org doesn’t simply list parameters — for each detected attribute, it shows the percentage of users sharing the same characteristic. You’ll learn what percentage of all analyzed users have the same OS, browser, or language settings. This comparative metric makes it easy to visualize how common or rare your configuration is, providing a clear understanding of how “unique” you appear among the overall online population.

In the **HTTP headers attributes** section, AmIUnique.org analyzes a range of parameters automatically sent by your browser to each web server during a connection. These headers contain critical information used to form a digital fingerprint. Key attributes include **User-Agent**, which provides detailed information about your browser and operating system. The **Accept** headers indicate which media types your browser can process, while **Content-Encoding** lists the supported data compression methods. AmIUnique.org also checks **Content-Language** (preferred languages), **Upgrade-Insecure-Requests** (signals a request to upgrade HTTP connections to HTTPS), and **Referer** (address of the previous page). The combination of these parameters allows the service to assess the uniqueness of your HTTP profile — even minor variations in these headers can make your browser stand out among millions of others.

tech image
In the **HTTP headers attributes** section, AmIUnique.org analyzes a range of parameters automatically sent by your browser to each web server during a connection. These headers contain critical information used to form a digital fingerprint. Key attributes include **User-Agent**, which provides detailed information about your browser and operating system. The **Accept** headers indicate which media types your browser can process, while **Content-Encoding** lists the supported data compression methods. AmIUnique.org also checks **Content-Language** (preferred languages), **Upgrade-Insecure-Requests** (signals a request to upgrade HTTP connections to HTTPS), and **Referer** (address of the previous page). The combination of these parameters allows the service to assess the uniqueness of your HTTP profile — even minor variations in these headers can make your browser stand out among millions of others.

The browser analysis service **AmIUnique.org** actively uses JavaScript to collect a wide range of data from your browser and device, forming a detailed digital fingerprint. In the **JavaScript attributes** section, it analyzes parameters such as the list of installed plugins, platform information about your operating system, and whether your browser accepts cookies. It also measures values like **Canvas** and **AudioContext**, which rely on how your system renders graphics and processes sound — creating unique “fingerprints” of your video and audio subsystems, making them some of the most distinctive identifiers of your device. Additionally, the service checks the list of installed fonts (often unique per user), screen resolution and color depth, use of local and session storage, and the presence of an ad blocker, which may indirectly indicate privacy preferences.

tech image
The browser analysis service **AmIUnique.org** actively uses JavaScript to collect a wide range of data from your browser and device, forming a detailed digital fingerprint. In the **JavaScript attributes** section, it analyzes parameters such as the list of installed plugins, platform information about your operating system, and whether your browser accepts cookies. It also measures values like **Canvas** and **AudioContext**, which rely on how your system renders graphics and processes sound — creating unique “fingerprints” of your video and audio subsystems, making them some of the most distinctive identifiers of your device. Additionally, the service checks the list of installed fonts (often unique per user), screen resolution and color depth, use of local and session storage, and the presence of an ad blocker, which may indirectly indicate privacy preferences.

As a result, the AmIUnique.org test provides users with a detailed digital fingerprint of their browser, covering a broad spectrum of characteristics from the operating system and browser itself to dozens of other parameters. The combination of these attributes allows the service to uncover subtle details of your digital environment that could ultimately be used for precise identification and tracking — even if you’re trying to remain anonymous. Most importantly, users receive a **uniqueness score**, showing what percentage of others share similar characteristics — giving a clear picture of how easily or difficultly your browser can be distinguished from the rest.

Where and how can the AmIUnique.org browser testing service be used?

**AmIUnique.org** is a valuable tool that can be applied across various domains and is useful to a wide range of users:

Why use AmIUnique.org together with the Undetectable anti-detect browser?

Using AmIUnique.org together with an anti-detect browser like Undetectable is critically important because they perform different — yet complementary — functions that together give you comprehensive control over your digital anonymity. Their combination is a “double-layer” strategy for professionals working with multi-accounting, scraping, or traffic arbitrage. Although AmIUnique.org does not check IP addresses or WebRTC leaks, its value in combination with Undetectable is unquestionable.

  • Verification of fingerprint substitution effectiveness

    The main benefit of AmIUnique.org in this pairing is an independent, in-depth verification of the digital browser fingerprint that Undetectable generates. Undetectable lets you create unique profiles by substituting many parameters — from User-Agent and fonts to complex Canvas and AudioContext fingerprints. However, you cannot be 100% sure that all substitutions operate perfectly or that there are no hidden anomalies that could deanonymize you. AmIUnique.org lets you view your generated profile through the eyes of an external observer. This helps ensure the substitutions actually work as intended and do not leave any “gaps.”

  • Detecting inconsistencies and checking parameter coherence

    Although AmIUnique.org does not test IP, it analyzes the coherence of other fingerprint parameters and reveals potential mismatches between them (for example, a timezone that does not match the IP geolocation used in Undetectable). By using AmIUnique.org you get immediate feedback on how “clean” and logically consistent your profile appears to target sites — critical for avoiding blocks or detection.

  • Overall uniqueness

    The browser testing service clearly demonstrates how unique your generated profile is compared to its extensive user database, showing a similarity score for each attribute. The goal is to achieve as high a similarity score as possible — to “blend into the crowd.” Undetectable is the tool that creates the camouflage; AmIUnique.org is the tool that verifies it. Using them together ensures you not only create varied profiles but also effectively hide your real digital identity from tracking systems.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) about AmIUnique.org

AmIUnique.org does not provide direct protection, but it significantly strengthens anonymity through diagnostics and awareness. It enhances tracking resistance by acting as a diagnostic tool. AmIUnique.org clearly shows which specific parameters of your browser and device (e.g., Canvas and AudioContext fingerprints, font list, User-Agent) make you unique on the internet. This information is critical because it reveals which elements of your browser fingerprint set you apart from the crowd and can be used to identify you even without an IP address or cookies. With such a detailed report in hand, you can evaluate the effectiveness of your current privacy measures. If you use an anti-detect browser, a VPN, or privacy extensions, AmIUnique.org shows whether they truly modify or conceal your fingerprint, making it less unique. This lets you verify whether your tools work as advertised or require further tuning.
A browser fingerprint is a unique profile built from numerous data points collected about your web browser, operating system, hardware, and software configuration. This fingerprint allows websites and trackers to identify and follow a user online with up to 99% accuracy, even if they use incognito mode, delete cookies, or change their IP address. AmIUnique.org analyzes your browser fingerprint by collecting a broad set of parameters (50+), accessible via your browser. It inspects HTTP header attributes such as User-Agent (browser and OS information), Accept (preferred content types), and Content-Language (language settings). In addition, AmIUnique.org actively uses JavaScript to collect deeper and often more distinctive characteristics. These JavaScript-based attributes include Canvas (unique image rendering by your GPU), AudioContext (audio-processing characteristics), the list of installed fonts, screen resolution, time zone, plugin information, and more. After gathering all this data, AmIUnique.org compares your generated fingerprint against a large database of other users to determine how unique it is and which parameters make you stand out.
AmIUnique.org is a completely free service for analyzing browser fingerprints. It requires no payment, registration, or subscription. The project was created as a research initiative to study the uniqueness of users’ digital traces and to provide data to developers of privacy tools. Simply visit the site, click “See my fingerprint,” and the service will automatically analyze your browser’s parameters (User-Agent, Canvas, fonts, WebGL, etc.), compare them with a database of millions of profiles, and display a uniqueness report. There are no hidden fees or functionality limits.
While both AmIUnique.org and Pixelscan.net analyze browser fingerprints, they differ significantly in focus and functionality. AmIUnique.org was originally created as a research project to study the diversity of browser fingerprints. Its primary task is to show a user how unique their own fingerprint is (based on parameters such as Canvas, AudioContext, fonts, HTTP headers, and JavaScript attributes) and to compare it with an extensive database in order to assess the uniqueness of each element. It focuses exclusively on data the browser discloses about itself and does not check network-layer parameters. It is useful for privacy-tool developers and users studying their identifiability at a global scale, but it does not offer remediation advice. Pixelscan.net, by contrast, is a more comprehensive anonymity and security checker aimed at identifying weaknesses that anti-fraud systems might exploit. In addition to a browser-fingerprint analysis (similar to AmIUnique.org, but more concise), Pixelscan.net actively checks your IP address, its geolocation, reputation, and type (mobile, residential, etc.). It also looks for real IP leaks via WebRTC and DNS and detects inconsistencies between browser data (e.g., time zone) and IP-based data. In short, if AmIUnique.org answers “How unique is my browser fingerprint?”, Pixelscan.net answers the broader question “How natural and safe does my profile look to detection systems?”
The “Similarity ratio” indicates what share of users in the service’s database have exactly the same value for a given attribute as your browser. Put simply, it measures how common (or rare) that individual element of your fingerprint is (e.g., User-Agent, OS version, font list, or Canvas fingerprint) among all collected data. Interpretation: - The higher the Similarity ratio, the less unique that attribute is — which is good for anonymity because you “blend into the crowd.” - The lower the Similarity ratio, the more unique that attribute is — increasing identifiability, which is undesirable for anonymity. * Low (0–5%): Your attribute is rare (over 95% of users differ). High tracking risk; urgent adjustments recommended (e.g., via an anti-detect browser). * Moderate (5–30%): Typical for standard browsers. Medium risk; for multi-accounting (arbitrage, social networks, crypto), further de-uniquing is advisable. * High (>50%): Your profile is widespread. Ideal for anonymity, but values above ~80% can appear suspicious (as “bot clones”).

Conclusion

In the end, using AmIUnique.org together with the Undetectable anti-detect browser is a strategic approach to managing your digital privacy amid an ever-evolving landscape of online tracking. Undetectable provides powerful capabilities for creating and managing unique digital fingerprints, enabling you to effectively emulate multiple users. However, without external verification, you remain uncertain about the real effectiveness of your setup. Detection algorithms are continually improving, and what worked yesterday may be ineffective today. Regularly testing your profiles with the AmIUnique.org browser-checking service lets you promptly identify weak points and adapt your Undetectable configuration, ensuring continuous protection and sustained anonymity in a dynamic digital environment.

