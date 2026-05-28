Why do fresh, newly created accounts so often get banned on the very first attempt to launch ads or register on a platform? The answer is simple: modern website security systems and anti-fraud filters do not let “empty” profiles through.

For the system to recognize you as a real person, the profile needs history. Previously, creating this digital legend took hours of monotonous scrolling. Today, we will show you how to forget about this routine forever and fully delegate the process to artificial intelligence.

What is profile warm-up and why is it essential?

Warm-up (farming) is the process of imitating the behavior of a real person online to increase the level of trust from target platforms (Facebook, Google, Amazon, etc.).

When an ordinary person uses the internet, they leave a digital footprint: they collect cookies, follow links, scroll pages, spend time on articles, and click banners.

Anti-fraud systems carefully analyze this footprint. If you enter a profile and have perfectly clean cookies, no browsing history, but immediately try to perform a target action, this is a trigger for blocking.

Warm-up proves to algorithms that there is a living person behind the screen, not a bot. And while multi-accounters previously had to spend hours browsing websites manually, now this task can be automated with neural networks.

Benefits of AI Warm-Up

Using artificial intelligence to build up cookies and history changes the rules of the game:

Perfect human imitation: The neural network scrolls and clicks with natural delays, not according to a rigid predefined script, but chaotically — like a real user.

The neural network scrolls and clicks with natural delays, not according to a rigid predefined script, but chaotically — like a real user. Huge time savings: You start the process and go about your business.

You start the process and go about your business. Scalability: You can build a pipeline for preparing dozens of profiles without expanding your team of farmers.

How does it work? Assembling the technical stack

For the magic of automation to happen, we need to connect the brain (the neural network) with the hands (the anti-detect browser). For this, three tools are required:

Codex (by OpenAI) — your personal AI agent. You give it a task in simple words, and it autonomously writes the necessary code and performs the automation. Important: an active paid OpenAI subscription is required to work with Codex. MCP server (Model Context Protocol) — this is the most important connecting link. MCP acts as the “bridge” between the language model (Codex) and the Undetectable interface. Thanks to this protocol, AI gains the ability to directly control the browser: open tabs, click elements, and scroll pages. Node.js — the software platform required for the MCP server to run locally on your PC and execute commands.

Step-by-step guide: setting up automation from scratch

This automation scheme is available even on the free version of the Undetectable browser! The main thing is to have an OpenAI subscription.

Step 1. Prepare the base

First, download and install the necessary programs:

Step 2. Launch Codex

Download the desktop application Codex from the official website and log in (we remind you that an active OpenAI subscription is required).

Step 3. Connect the MCP server

Now we need to connect the neural network with the browser. Open a new chat in Codex and ask the AI to connect the MCP server.

Simply send the neural network the following prompt and attach the code fragment:

“Connect this MCP server:”

{ " mcpServers " : { " undetectable-local-api-ts " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "-y" , "undetectable-local-api-mcp-ts" ], " env " : { " UNDETECTABLE_BASE_URL " : "http://127.0.0.1:25325" , " UNDETECTABLE_TIMEOUT " : "60" } } } }

The AI will understand everything and do it itself. After it reports that the addition was successful, restart Codex and open the Undetectable browser so that the changes take effect and the automation works correctly.

Step 4. Give the neural network a command

Now comes the most interesting part. In a new Codex chat, write a clear action algorithm — communicate with the neural network as if you were assigning a task to a real assistant trainee.

Example algorithm:

“Create/Open the profile [Name of your profile in Undetectable] for me. Visit the following websites: wikipedia.org, amazon.com, bbc.com. On each website, smoothly scroll the page down and up, randomly click 3 internal links. Imitate the behavior of a real person reading articles.”

⚠️ Important life hack for bypassing restrictions: When writing the prompt, avoid words such as “automate warm-up,” “build up cookies,” or “boost trust.” Neural networks are trained for safety and may refuse to perform tasks that they consider spam or system bypassing. Phrase the task as ordinary web surfing or interface testing.

Step 5. Enjoy automation

Click “Send.” On the first launch, the application may ask you for permission to perform actions (scrolling, clicks, etc.), just confirm them.

After that, the AI will start opening windows, browsing websites, and collecting an ideal digital history for your profile on its own.

Warm-up completed!

Conclusion

The era of manual farming and endless monotonous scrolling is rapidly becoming a thing of the past. The integration of artificial intelligence with the functionality of an anti-detect browser radically changes the approach to multi-accounting. By delegating profile warm-up to AI through the MCP protocol, you solve two global tasks at once: you minimize the risk of blocks thanks to the most natural digital footprint and free up hours of working time.

Now this valuable resource can be directed to what truly requires human participation — strategy development, deep analytics, content creation, and scaling current campaigns. The future of digital marketing belongs to smart automation, and with a modern technical stack, these innovations can be implemented into your everyday processes today.