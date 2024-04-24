Updates

Keep up with the newest trends and updates in web privacy and security. From software enhancements to privacy regulations, get all the essential news on the Undetectable Browser blog to stay informed and protected.
Undetectable 2.29.0: New Proxy System & Key Updates
Updates Dec 4, 2024 2 min
Undetectable 2.28.0: New Chromium Core 131 & Other Enhancements
Updates Nov 19, 2024 2 min
Undetectable 2.27.0: Proxy in One Click & Chromium core 130 Update
Updates Oct 22, 2024 2 min
Undetectable 2.26.0: Enhanced Spoofing & Security
Updates Oct 10, 2024 2 min
Undetectable 2.25.0: New Features, Bug Fixes, and Updates
Updates Sep 26, 2024 2 min
Undetectable 2.24: Chromium Update, API Enhancements, and Security Improvements
Updates Aug 27, 2024 2 min
What's new in the Undetectable update V2.23
Updates Jul 30, 2024 2 min
2.21: IOS + Chrome Configurations, Chromium 126, New Partner Proxies
Updates Jun 19, 2024 2 min
Server Maintenance Announcement and User Profile Cleanup: What You Need to Know
Updates Apr 24, 2024 1 min
