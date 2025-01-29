Undetectable 2.31.0 – Chromium 133 update and bug fixes for improved performance

Why Chromium Updates Are More Than Just Numbers

What sets a professional tool apart from an amateur one? The fact that it’s always up to date. In the world of anti-detect browsers, this is especially crucial: platforms and anti-fraud systems are constantly evolving, meaning that the Undetectable browser must also continuously improve. Updating the Chromium core to version 133 isn’t just another number in the version list—it’s a guarantee of stability, compatibility, and security.

What Does the Core Update Offer?

Maximum compatibility with modern web applications and websites, including ad accounts, marketplaces, and social networks. Higher performance – the browser runs faster, more stably, while maintaining optimal resource consumption. Bypassing new anti-fraud mechanisms – websites regularly update their security measures, so our browser must stay one step ahead.

That’s why we regularly update the core—it’s the key to keeping Undetectable an effective tool for multi-accounting and traffic arbitrage.

Improved Performance on macOS

Mac users have noticed that the browser cache can take up a significant amount of space, especially when working with dozens or even hundreds of profiles. Now, in Undetectable 2.31.0, automatic cleaning of the system folder with unnecessary cache files has been introduced—this helps free up disk space and maintain high browser speed without extra effort.

Bug Fixes

In the new version, we have fixed several issues that could interfere with user experience:

The synchronizer now correctly processes key presses in the browser’s child windows. This means that repeated actions from the main window are now transmitted to all profiles without issues.

The synchronizer now works correctly in all system languages.

No more working folders in Program Files when launching the browser in administrator mode on all Windows systems—keeping the system clean and organized.

Bookmarks stay in place when opening a new tab—a small detail, but it makes working with the browser much more convenient.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.31.0 features an optimized core, clean cache, stable processes, and overall a more convenient user experience. If you’re serious about arbitrage, multi-accounting, or working with traffic, the latest browser version is key to ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Update now and stay one step ahead with Undetectable!