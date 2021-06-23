Master Multi-Account On Instagram: Tips on how to Avoid Blocks

Have you ever received a message saying your Instagram account has been blocked? Admit it—it’s not a great feeling to see all your hard work crumble in an instant. You’ve toiled for a long time, created awesome content, poured your heart into it, and then—your account is blocked. Questions swirl in your mind: "Why? What now?"

Let’s figure out how you can protect your work and avoid such unpleasant surprises by using a multi-account strategy. This approach will not only expand your opportunities on Instagram but also reduce the risk of losing everything you’ve painstakingly built.

What is Instagram and How It Changed the World

Instagram has become not just a social network, but an entire ecosystem. Millions of people use it every day for communication, inspiration, and shopping. It’s a place where brands build their image and bloggers find their audience.

Instagram can also serve as a business tool. Brands and companies use it to attract customers, promote services, and build loyalty. It’s a platform with enormous earning potential that requires a savvy approach (just like everything else in this world).

Earning on Instagram

Let’s talk about the main thing—earning money. Instagram today isn’t just about likes, Stories, Reels, etc., but also about money. With this platform, you can sell products, earn from advertising, or become an influencer or blogger. Nowadays, due to intense competition, simply setting up an Instagram page and, for example, successfully promoting your store isn’t that easy.

Or imagine this scenario: you’re an aspiring internet marketer with several strategies that need to be tested for effectiveness—but you only have one account. Admittedly, testing different strategies on a single account isn’t very convenient, and the audience might not be the right fit. That’s why many specialists turn to a multi-account strategy. This allows you to mitigate risks and reach different audiences.

Benefits of Earning through Multiple Accounts

To avoid speaking in generalities, let me explain the advantages of a multi-account strategy on Instagram:

Wide Audience Reach.

Each account can have its own target audience. For example, one might cater to a younger demographic, another to more mature individuals (35–40+), and a third to an even older group. This significantly broadens the demographics and markets you can engage with on the platform.

Experiments with Niches.

With multiple accounts, you can venture into different niches and try your hand at them. One account could be dedicated to fashion, another to technology, and a third to travel. This variety gives you the opportunity to test what works best.

Cross-Promotion.

If you have a popular account, you can use it to promote your other, less popular profiles.

Content Testing.

Experiment with different formats, styles, and themes. This helps you understand what truly resonates with your audience and yields the best results.

Risk Mitigation.

If one of your accounts gets blocked, the others will continue to operate and generate income.

Various Monetization Options.

Having multiple accounts means you can monetize in different ways. For example, one account could be used to sell products, while another could focus on affiliate marketing.

As you can see, managing multiple Instagram pages comes with a myriad of advantages and opens up many earning opportunities. Speaking of which, let’s take a closer look at how you can make money using a multi-account strategy.

Ways to Earn on Instagram with Multiple Accounts

1. Different Niches and Products, Selling Advertising

Imagine you have several accounts, each dedicated to a particular theme and representing different niches.

Why does this work? Because each account has its own unique audience. You can offer advertising services to companies interested in that specific target group. For instance, on an account about food, you could advertise grocery delivery, while on a sports account, you might promote sports nutrition or exercise equipment.

Each account becomes a “mini-business” with its own audience and opportunities. Moreover, this setup allows you to offer advertising under various conditions and experiment with formats ranging from classic posts to Stories with active links and integrated Reels ads.

2. Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is when you become the “face” of a product. But what if there were several “faces”? You can create different digital personas for each account. For example, one account might be run by someone like Angela, who shares skincare life hacks; another by Mike (hello, Gogol) who discusses proper nutrition and nutraceuticals; and a third by Sabrina, who shares culinary ideas and recommendations. You can promote, develop (with today’s AI tools, it’s pretty straightforward), and monetize each of these personas. As your accounts gain popularity, brands will start approaching you with offers to place ads. Influencer marketing is a long-term strategy, but it works if you invest energy in creating unique and engaging content.

3. Selling Content and Your Own Services

Instagram is an ideal platform for creative people. If you’re skilled at photography, designing unique graphics, or filming impressive videos, you can turn that talent into a source of income. For example, on one account you can establish yourself as a professional graphic designer and sell courses for beginners. On another account focused on original videos, you could advertise tools for creating such content or even sell the rights to your videos. Quality content with its own unique twist is always in demand.

4. Managing Accounts for Clients (SMM)

If you have experience managing Instagram accounts, you can offer your services to others—for example, managing accounts for brands or individual entrepreneurs. For each client, you can create a separate account dedicated to promotion and task execution. To keep all your accounts organized in one place, you can use the Undetectable anti-detect browser, which allows you to create up to several thousand accounts with isolated environments on a single computer. Thanks to its effective digital fingerprint masking, the platform won’t be able to link the profiles together.

5. Collaborations

The more accounts you have, the easier it is to organize collaborations. Essentially, you can combine the efforts of multiple accounts to run contests or promotions. One account might announce a giveaway, another could provide the prizes, and a third might handle the promotion. This strategy boosts engagement and attracts new audiences.

Challenges and Issues of Using Multiple Accounts on Instagram

It’s important to note that despite the appeal of managing multiple Instagram accounts, there are pitfalls. And these aren’t just minor issues that can be ignored—they are real challenges that can affect your entire strategy. Let’s explore the problems you might encounter and how to avoid them.

Instagram Limits

Instagram isn’t a platform where you can operate without restrictions. Each account has its own limits on actions—the number of likes, follows, comments, and Direct messages. If you interact too aggressively, the platform may view it as suspicious activity.

For example, if you send the same message to hundreds of people in one day, Instagram’s algorithms might suspect you of using bots or automation. The result? Action restrictions or a temporary block.

Risks of Blocks

The more accounts you have, the higher the risk that one of them will get blocked. Instagram strictly enforces its rules, and even a minor violation can lead to unpleasant consequences. Reasons for blocks can vary: posting content that infringes on copyrights, engaging in suspicious activity (like too many follows in a short time), or using third-party automation tools.

Technical Challenges

Managing multiple accounts isn’t just a lot of work—it comes with technical hurdles as well. You might accidentally mix up accounts and post content where it doesn’t belong. Keeping track of all your logins and passwords becomes more complicated. If you use the same IP address for all accounts, Instagram might link them together and impose restrictions.

Limitations on the Number of Accounts

Instagram officially allows up to five accounts per user. If you need more, you’ll have to resort to third-party solutions, such as using different devices or anti-detect browsers. However, these methods require additional time and money.

Difficulties in Monitoring Effectiveness

Tracking performance for a single account is relatively simple. But when you have several, things get more complicated. You might miss important data or misjudge the effectiveness of your strategy.

Why Accounts Get Blocked: Main Reasons

Getting your account blocked on Instagram is not a pleasant surprise, especially if you use the platform for earning money or promotion. But let’s be honest: most blocks aren’t accidental—they result from rule violations. Let’s go over the main reasons so you know exactly what to avoid.

1. Posting Inappropriate Content

On Instagram, it’s important to adhere to certain ethical standards. Posting inappropriate content—such as hate speech, incitement to violence, bullying or harassment, pornography, etc.—violates community guidelines. Instagram’s algorithms quickly detect such posts, and users may report the content. As a result, you risk getting blocked, even up to complete deactivation of your account.

2. Automating Actions

Let’s face it—automation is a big temptation. Bots, scripts, and third-party services can help you quickly boost likes, follows, or send countless Direct messages. But this is a direct path to getting blocked.

Instagram actively combats such practices, and its algorithms easily detect automated behavior. For example, if an account gives hundreds of likes or follows dozens of people in just a few minutes, it will raise suspicions. And if the algorithm “catches” a bot, a ban is inevitable.

3. Spam Activity

Nobody likes spam—and Instagram doesn’t either. The system may flag actions such as posting identical content in large volumes, sending numerous repetitive messages in Direct to strangers, or commenting on posts using recurring phrases or templates. All of these actions can lead to user complaints or trigger automated alerts. Even without using a bot, your behavior might be deemed suspicious.

4. Copyright Infringement

Instagram takes copyright very seriously. Posting someone else’s content (photos, videos, music) without permission can lead to a block. Instagram is particularly strict when it comes to complaints from copyright holders.

6. Posting Controversial Content

Even if your content doesn’t formally violate any rules, it can still be considered provocative. For example, posts with a political subtext, excessively explicit images that might breach standards of decency, or content that sparks public controversy. Such material can trigger user complaints, leading to platform reviews and potential blocks.

What to Do if Your Account Gets Blocked

First— Don’t panic! Everything can be fixed.

Second— Check the notification from Instagram. It usually states the reason for the block. File an appeal through the form on the platform’s website. If the account was temporarily blocked, simply wait for the restrictions to be lifted.

Tips for Efficient Management of Multiple Accounts

If you’ve decided to manage multiple Instagram accounts at once, here are some practical tips to help you do it as conveniently and effectively as possible:

Use Convenient Tools

Services like Hootsuite or Buffer can really simplify your life—they help you plan posts, track statistics, and manage your content. Analyze Your Target Audience

For each account, conduct a brief analysis: Who is your audience? What interests them? What problems can the content you publish solve? This will help you create content that truly resonates and makes your promotional efforts more targeted. Create a Content Plan

Plan your posts in advance. Create a publishing schedule for each account—this way, you’ll always know what to post and when, ensuring you don’t miss any important ideas. Publish Unique Content

Each account should have its own unique “angle.” Post content that aligns with the theme and interests of that specific audience. This will help you stand out and attract the people who are genuinely interested in your content. Use Cross-Promotion

Don’t hesitate to promote your accounts to each other. Let the followers of one account know about the existence of another—this will help you expand your reach and attract a new audience. Organize Events and Engage Your Audience

Contests, polls, challenges—these activities help make your accounts lively and engaging. Such initiatives not only boost engagement but also contribute to increasing your follower count. Automate Wisely

Automation tools, anti-detect browsers, and even bots can save you time by handling routine tasks (like posting, for example). But remember: use them carefully and strategically to avoid getting blocked by the platform. Engage with Your Audience

Don’t forget to respond to comments and Direct messages. Regular interaction helps create a friendly atmosphere and strengthens your connection with your followers. Test and Adapt

Don’t stand still! Experiment with different content formats—Stories, Reels, etc.—and analyze what works best. Constant testing and adapting your strategy will help you stay on top of trends.

Conclusion

To sum up: a multi-account strategy on Instagram is an excellent way to expand your reach, experiment with different niches, and boost your earnings. But remember—the platform strictly enforces its rules. Use proxies and the Undetectable anti-detect browser to protect your accounts, and be cautious with automation to avoid getting blocked.

Experiment, engage with your audience, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Most importantly, remember: success comes to those who aren’t afraid to move forward!