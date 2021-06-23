Buying a TikTok Account: Best Stores and Tips

TikTok is not just a "platform with dancing teenagers." Today it is a global cultural phenomenon that has revolutionized the perception of how trends are created and how content can impact millions of people around the world. It has become a place where everyone can find their audience, whether creating entertaining content, educational videos, or selling products. Advertising and marketing can be incredibly effective here, and content creation is simple and accessible to all.

How do people earn money on TikTok?

Selling goods or services. For example, promoting your clothing store or offering photography services. Advertising and collaborations. Brands pay bloggers to promote their products. Traffic redirection. TikTok is an excellent platform for gathering an audience and redirecting it to a website or other platforms. Content monetization. If you have your own audience, you can earn money through sponsored integrations.

Why Buy a TikTok Account at All?

You may wonder why buy TikTok accounts when you can create them yourself and avoid the hassle of searching and purchasing. Yes, it sounds reasonable, but here are some advantages of buying an already established page:

1. Quick Start

Imagine, you've just created an account and started uploading videos. What's happening? In the first few days - a couple of likes, then subscribers are growing gradually. But to reach the level where your videos get at least a couple of thousand views, it takes time. Sometimes it's months of work.

With a ready account, you skip all this initial stage. You already have a subscriber base that sees your videos in their feed. It's like buying a ready-made foundation for a house instead of digging the pit yourself.

2. Marketing and Advertising

TikTok has long become a serious tool for business. Companies use it to attract customers, promote products, and even build brand image.

For instance, you sell sports nutrition. You have a choice: promote a new account from scratch or buy a profile with a thousand active fitness enthusiasts already. Which one is more effective? Of course, the second option. Such an account immediately brings results, and you don't waste resources on "acceleration."

3. Targeting a specific audience

If you have a business in a specific niche, you understand how important it is to reach your target audience.

Suppose you want to reach out to travel enthusiasts. From scratch, it's challenging: you need to create content, wait for it to reach the right people, and pray for TikTok algorithms.

But there is another way - to find a profile that has already gathered such subscribers. You buy an account with an audience that loves travel, and start working with them. It's that simple.

4. Time Saving

Time is perhaps the most valuable resource. If you are launching a project or business, it is important for you to quickly get results.

Promoting a new account requires constant attention: filming videos, monitoring trends, responding to comments. And here you simply take a ready-made tool and immediately get down to business.

This is especially useful for those involved in advertising or working in niches where timing is crucial.

5. Presence of a legitimate history

TikTok loves "oldies". If an account has been around for a long time, its videos are more likely to be recommended, and followers trust such a profile more.

An old account with a history of activity appears more alive and reliable to users. People are more willing to subscribe to such a profile than to a new one, where everything looks "too fresh".

Moreover, for brands, this is also important. An account with an active history helps to build trust in the product or service.

What are the risks of buying TikTok accounts?

Alright, you have decided to purchase an account. What's next? Here you should be aware of some pitfalls that you may encounter.

1. Account Blocking

The most obvious risk is a ban. TikTok actively fights against violating its rules, and buying an account is one of such violations.

Why is this happening?

When an account suddenly changes ownership, TikTok may notice suspicious behavior:

Change of device, IP address, or geolocation.

Unusual activities in the account, such as sudden changes in content or activity (yes, TikTok also tracks this).

If the platform suspects something fishy, the account may be blocked, without the possibility of recovery. So, when buying an account, you always risk losing the invested money.

2. Loss of Subscribers

After purchasing, subscribers may simply leave. If people who were subscribed to the account were interested in, for example, music, and used to a certain style of content, and you start publishing videos in a different style from what was on this account before, they will most likely feel something is wrong, trust will disappear, and therefore people will unsubscribe.

The issue is that even "active" followers can become inconsistent if you fail to keep their interest.

3. Violation of rights

This is a serious matter. If an account has used someone else's content without permission, posted videos with copyright infringement, or worse, been involved in fraud, all these issues transfer to you. In such cases, you may face copyright holders who can file a complaint or even take legal action. Therefore, before purchasing an account, always check it for any rights violations.

4. Reputation Issues

Online reputation is a fragile thing, hello cancel culture. If an account was previously associated with any scandals or other negativity, it can resurface and reflect on you.

If you are using the account for business, such issues may deter customers. It's better to find out immediately what content was posted before and assess how it may impact your reputation.

5. Inappropriate Content

When you buy an existing account, the current content may not align with your promotion strategy. This creates challenges in reformatting the account to suit your goals.

6. Security Risks

Sometimes your account may be hacked or controlled by scammers, and you may not even be aware of it. To minimize risks, it is important to change all passwords immediately after purchase and link the account to your phone number.

7. Loss of account access

This is one of the most unpleasant risks. There are dishonest sellers who, after the deal, restore access to the account through TikTok support service. And they do it like this:

The seller claims that the account was "stolen" and provides old data.

TikTok restores access to them, and you are left without the account and money.

To avoid this, it is important to choose reputable stores and sellers that offer guarantees on their transactions.

How to tell if an account is good?

When you are planning to buy a TikTok account, it is important not just to "roughly estimate" but to understand what you are paying for. The quality of the account determines how much benefit you can derive from it.

To avoid buying a "pig in a poke," evaluate the account based on these criteria:

1. Subscribers

The first thing that catches the eye is the number of followers. However, don't grab onto the numbers as the main goal. Ask yourself: Is the audience of this account your target audience?

Number of followers - yes, it's important, but not to the extent that having 50 thousand followers automatically means everything is perfect. Followers can be "dead." If you bought an account with a huge audience but don't see any activity (likes, comments, views), then it's a red flag. In such cases, numbers are nothing but an empty set.

Age, Gender, and Geography - if you are targeting, for example, a young audience aged 18-25, it is important that the followers of the account also fall within this age range. If it's a cosmetics store for women, and the majority of the account's followers are men, then you may have purchased an account that is unlikely to suit your needs.

To understand how well your followers match your expectations, always check your account statistics (TikTok provides this data if you have a business account) and also look at the geography of your users.

2. Content

Now let's talk about content. It should be not only interesting but also match your interests and goals. It's important to understand that a purchased account may have its own style, its own themes. And if they don't align with what you need, it will be challenging to work with.

Pay attention to how regularly content was posted. If the last post was two months ago, it's a question whether it's worth buying such an account. TikTok is a very dynamic platform, and if the account has been abandoned, it's likely that the audience has left.

Make sure to also check if the content on the page has been used in violation of the rules. Sometimes an account may have a good reputation, but if controversial topics or bad humor were published in the past, it can affect your future. Check all videos, comments, and the overall atmosphere of the content to avoid unpleasant surprises.

3. Engagement

Engagement is an indicator of how much audience is truly interested in the content. It includes likes, comments, shares, and overall interaction with the video. High engagement rates indicate that subscribers are not just "hanging around in the account" but actively following it. This means you will have a better chance of successful promotion.

Active discussions under videos are always a plus. If subscribers comment, it means the content evokes emotions, thus, the account is lively.

How to check? Compare the number of likes and comments with the number of followers. If an account has 100,000 followers and only 10 likes under a video, it's likely that the followers are either bots or have lost interest.

4. Age and account history

The older the account, the more weight it carries in the eyes of TikTok followers and algorithms. However, age is not the only factor that matters. Check whether the profile has had blocks or warnings. TikTok may "downgrade" an account in its algorithms if it has violated platform rules in the past. Additionally, if the account has been actively discussed negatively, for example, if it has been involved in scandals, this may affect your reputation, especially if you plan to use it for business.

5. Monetization

If the account has already collaborated with major brands or has been used for advertising campaigns, this can be a good sign, but it is important to make sure that you do not violate any old contracts or agreements.

How to Choose a Store to Buy TikTok Accounts

When it comes time to buy a TikTok account, it's important not only to carefully choose the account itself, but also to consider through which store you will do this. After all, the reliability of the seller determines not only the success of the transaction, but also your future steps.

Store Reputation: How to Ensure the Store is Reliable?

When considering a purchase, the first thing to do is to check the store's reputation. For several years, conscientious sellers accumulate positive reviews and trust from customers, so searching for information about the store will be your first step.

Pay attention to the reviews about the website. Their presence on independent platforms, forums, and social media will help you understand how the store interacts with customers. The more positive reviews, the higher the likelihood that you are dealing with a reliable seller. However, do not forget about possible fake reviews, so look for objective information, not just flattering comments.

The good reputation of a store is determined not only by the number of positive reviews but also by how the seller reacts to the negative ones. If there are visible solutions to problems on forums or in comments, it is already a signal that the store is interested in satisfying the needs of customers.

Guarantees and Refunds: What to Do If Something Goes Wrong?

When buying a TikTok account, there is always a chance that something may go wrong: the account could be blocked, not meet expectations, or its description might not be entirely accurate. In such situations, it is important to understand what to do and what guarantees the seller provides.

Money Back - look for stores that offer full or partial compensation in case the account turns out to be different from what you expected. This can be important, especially when dealing with large sums of money.

Account Replacement - if you have encountered a blockage or other issues, a trustworthy store should offer either an account replacement or assistance in recovery. If such guarantees are not provided, it is worth considering the risks of making a purchase.

Account Information Quality

It is important for the store to provide all the details about what you are going to purchase. Without this information, you can easily find yourself in a situation where the account does not meet your expectations and does not justify the investment.

The first thing to pay attention to is the account description. A good store should provide a clear, detailed description: what niche the account belongs to, what content it publishes, its engagement metrics. All this data will help you understand if this account fits your goals. If the description is too general or missing, it might be a cause for concern.

Payment Methods and Transaction Security

When everything with the account is satisfactory, the moment of purchase arrives, and here it's important that the transaction is safe. Payment methods and security are critically important aspects that will help you avoid fraud.

Payment Methods - a good store will offer several payment options. Whether it is credit cards, electronic wallets, or cryptocurrencies, it is important that the platform uses secure payment processing methods.

- a good store will offer several payment options. Whether it is credit cards, electronic wallets, or cryptocurrencies, it is important that the platform uses secure payment processing methods. Data Encryption - make sure the store uses a secure connection (SSL certificate) for data exchange. This ensures that your payment and personal data will be secure.

- make sure the store uses a secure connection (SSL certificate) for data exchange. This ensures that your payment and personal data will be secure. Feedback and Support - in case of issues or questions, the store should provide quality customer support. It's best if this includes not only email but also a chat on the website or hotlines.

Account pricing: why is it important to compare offers?

Prices for accounts can vary depending on a multitude of factors, but it's always important to carefully compare prices at different stores to understand what you're getting for your money. If the price of an account is significantly lower than average, it could be a signal that the account is not of high quality or that its origin raises questions. A good account with real activity and followers cannot cost next to nothing.

Good tech support

Some stores offer additional services that can significantly simplify your account management and help in the future.

Account promotion: If you are a beginner and don't know how to promote your account, the store may offer services for its promotion.

If you are a beginner and don't know how to promote your account, the store may offer services for its promotion. Content customization: A good platform can offer services for creating content or updating posts.

A good platform can offer services for creating content or updating posts. Consultations: In case of encountering problems or questions during account usage, having constant support from the store can be a big plus.

Top stores to buy TikTok accounts

Below is a list of stores you can consider when choosing accounts:

Socialtradia

Fameswap

Service account sales

Djekxa

How to manage multiple TikTok accounts?

1. Device separation: Using different devices (such as a smartphone, tablet, and PC) allows each account to operate with a unique IP address, reducing the risk of being blocked. While this method is secure, it can be inconvenient and costly.

2. Manual switching on one device: The TikTok app allows adding up to five accounts on one device. If you have a few, you can log out of one profile and log into another. However, having multiple accounts on one device may result in all of them being identified as business profiles, which sometimes reduces engagement.

3. Cloning Application and OS Emulators: There is a possibility to clone TikTok or use emulators (e.g., Genymotion), which allows running multiple isolated copies of the application. This solution simplifies simultaneous management of accounts but requires additional technical setup.

4. Anti-detect browsers:

The most convenient and secure way is to use an anti-detect browser. Such a browser allows creating multiple profiles with unique system "fingerprints" and working with them simultaneously on one device. When properly connected to quality proxies and using an anti-detect browser, the platform won't be able to link profiles together, significantly reducing the risk of blocks.

To learn more about multi-account on TikTok, read this article: here.

Conclusion

Buying a ready-made TikTok account can be a great solution if you want to quickly break into the platform and immediately gain access to an already established audience. It really helps save a lot of time that would otherwise have to be spent on promotion from scratch. Of course, this method has its risks - from possible blocking and loss of followers to legal and technical difficulties.

If you have finally decided to make a purchase, it is important to carefully study the account history, its activity, and reviews about the seller. Choose verified stores that offer guarantees and quality support. This way, you will minimize the risk of encountering unexpected problems and be able to use the ready-made account efficiently for promoting your business or personal project on TikTok.