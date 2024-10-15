Make Your TikTok Strategy better: The Benefits of Using Multiple Accounts

Hey! Have you ever wondered how some users manage to have multiple TikTok accounts without getting blocked by the platform? If so, you’re in the right place. In this article, I'll share my experience on how using multiple accounts can help improve your TikTok strategy. Let’s dive into how having multiple accounts can increase reach, diversify content, and help you avoid overloading a single profile.

What is TikTok, and Why is It So Popular?

TikTok has taken over the social media world, and its popularity continues to grow not only among young people but also among older generations. It’s a platform designed for short videos that are easily and quickly consumed. The TikTok algorithm evaluates user interaction (watch time, likes, comments) to suggest videos that match their interests. This allows not only popular creators but also newcomers to quickly gain views by creating highly viral content.

But TikTok isn’t just about dances and challenges. It’s a platform with huge potential for monetization. Whether you’re a content creator, business owner, or influencer, TikTok offers excellent opportunities for brand growth, audience engagement, and even earning money.

You can make money through affiliate programs, sponsored posts, and selling products. There’s also the TikTok Creator Fund, which pays for views and engagement, or you can collect TikTok diamonds, which can later be exchanged for real money.

What is a Multi-Account, and How Does It Work?

In other words, a multi-account setup is when you manage more than one TikTok account at the same time. You might wonder: why would anyone need many TikTok accounts? In reality, there are several reasons why people, especially marketers and influencers, opt for this strategy.

First, each account can be targeted toward a specific audience. One account might focus on a younger audience with humorous, meme-oriented content, while another account might be dedicated to educational videos and tutorials for a more mature audience. This way, you can adjust the tone and style of each profile to match the interests of different followers.

Second,having multiple accounts gives you the opportunity to experiment. If you want to try a new content style or participate in a niche trend, testing new content on an additional account is a great way to gauge audience engagement without risking the reputation of your main account.

Lastly, multiple TikTok accounts provide a form of insurance. TikTok can be quite strict, and sometimes accounts get suspended or receive warnings for minor infractions. By having several accounts, if one faces restrictions, you can still engage with your audience through other profiles.

Why Use Multi-Accounts on TikTok? Goals and Benefits

A multi-account on TikTok is an effective tool for marketers, SMM specialists, arbitrage professionals, or anyone actively trying to gain influence on the platform to promote their services.

Now that you know what multi-accounting is and who uses it, let’s explore why using it can significantly enhance your TikTok strategy.

Content Segmentation: Each account can be dedicated to a specific type of content. For example, one profile might focus on lifestyle, while another could be oriented towards humor or product reviews. This helps avoid mixing content types and attracts different audience segments.

Audience Segmentation: Different user groups respond to different types of content. One account might attract a younger, trend-focused audience, while another could engage more mature users interested in educational materials. This maximizes reach and helps develop a diverse follower base.

Risk Diversification: TikTok’s algorithms can be unpredictable, and there’s always a risk that one account may face a shadow ban or even be blocked. By having multiple accounts, you reduce the risk of losing your entire audience due to platform issues.

Testing and Experimentation: Managing multiple accounts allows you to test different strategies and promotion techniques. You can experiment with hashtags, video formats, and trends to see what works best without impacting the reputation of your main account.

Expanded Monetization Opportunities: Running multiple accounts opens up various revenue streams through unique brand deals or ad campaigns targeting each specific audience.

The Risks and Challenges of Multi-Account Management on TikTok

Although managing multiple TikTok accounts offers many advantages, it also comes with certain risks:

Account Blocks and Platform Policy: TikTok takes community guideline violations seriously, and managing multiple accounts can raise suspicion, especially if you use the same IP address for all accounts. TikTok may block accounts for suspicious activities like mass messaging or content manipulation.

Shadowban: Having multiple TikTok accounts can lead to one or more accounts getting shadowbanned. When shadowbanned, the platform drastically reduces the reach of your pages, leading to a drop in followers and decreased engagement.

Ethical Issues: Managing multiple accounts can raise ethical concerns, especially if you're using deepfakes or impersonating other people, characters, or brands.

Privacy and Security: Managing several accounts requires tools like proxies and anti-detect browsers to avoid tracking and account linking. These tools help protect data and prevent platform blocks.

How to Manage Multiple Accounts on TikTok

Managing multiple accounts can be done in various ways using different tools. I can't speak to the convenience of each method for everyone, so below is my subjective ranking from the least convenient to the most comfortable.

Using multiple devices simultaneously

By using several devices, such as a phone, computer, and tablet, you can register different TikTok accounts on each of these devices. Since the IP addresses of the devices are different, the platform will think that the account owners are different people, so you won't be banned by the platform. In my opinion, this is a safe but very inconvenient and expensive way to manage multiple accounts.

Manual account switching in the app

If you have only two or three accounts, you can manually log in and out of each profile. It's important to note that the app allows up to 5 accounts on one device. However, having more than one account on the same device often results in TikTok marking them as business accounts, which can lead to reduced reach on those profiles. The platform's algorithm tends to favor profiles where the account is the only one on the device, giving them greater exposure.

TikTok Cloning

To bypass TikTok's algorithm, you can use software like APP CLONER that allows you to clone the app on your device. This way, you can create multiple copies of the same app, this can also increase the number of accounts you can manage.

Operating System Emulation Apps

An emulator, such as Genymotion, runs iOS or Android operating systems in isolation on your PC, which can also be used as a way to increase the number of TikTok accounts.

Important Note: Try not to switch between accounts too frequently, as the platform may perceive this as suspicious behavior and send you into a shadow ban, which is not ideal. To bypass this and other issues that hinder multi-accounting, let’s move on to the next method.

Anti-Detect Browser

In my opinion, this is the most convenient, safe, and practical way to manage multiple accounts on TikTok. An anti-detect browser allows you to create hundreds of profiles with unique system fingerprints and run them simultaneously on one device. Each profile created in an anti-detect browser is a programmatically generated set of fingerprint characteristics that the platform tracks to identify bots. When using a quality anti-detect browser and proxies effectively, the platform will never realize that you're using multiple profiles from a single device. Let’s explore how to do this using the Undetectable Browser as an example.

Use your login credentials to access the program on your PC.

Only use high-quality proxies, as this will determine whether you can successfully register on TikTok.

Your TikTok account is registered! As you can see, you didn't even need a phone number. Enjoy!

Tips for Promoting Multiple TikTok Accounts

Now that the accounts are set up, let's discuss how to effectively promote them:

Regularity is Key to Success: Post content consistently. Regular posts help build trust with your followers and keep them engaged. In the beginning, it’s even recommended to publish up to 5 videos daily to get the platform to start promoting you. Make sure the videos are interesting, high-quality (yes, TikTok pays attention to this too), and easy for the audience to understand.

Engage with Followers: As you know, TikTok values any activity within the rules of its community. Therefore, the more you respond to comments and participate in discussions, the more likely your content will be promoted by the algorithms. Accounts with high engagement levels are often promoted to a broader audience.

Cross-Promotion: Use the accounts for mutual promotion. For example, if one account goes viral, mention or tag the other profiles in your videos or comments to drive traffic to them.

Participate in Trends: The sooner you start participating in TikTok trends, the greater the chance that your content will go viral. Trends help increase the visibility of your accounts and attract a new audience.

Collaborate with Other Creators on the platform: Collaborations significantly increase reach and expand your audience.

Use Hashtags: This is a great way to promote your profiles for free. The main goal is to rank highly for the most sought-after hashtags. It’s essential to analyze the most relevant hashtags that align with your page’s theme and are frequently used by users to search for videos. I would recommend selecting a few of the most popular hashtags and adding several niche-specific ones to attract more traffic.

Conclusion

Using multi-accounting on TikTok can significantly expand your presence on the platform. It allows you to engage with different audiences, test new content strategies, and reduce risks associated with TikTok's algorithms. With the right tools, such as proxies and anti-detect browsers like Undetectable.io, you can safely and effectively manage multiple accounts on the platform.

While this approach comes with certain risks, the potential benefits make the effort worthwhile. The key is to adhere to TikTok's community guidelines, protect your privacy, and maintain transparency with your audience. Whether you're an influencer looking to broaden your reach or a business aiming to diversify your marketing strategy, using multiple accounts is a powerful way to optimize your work on this social network.