Undetectable 2.26.0: Enhanced Spoofing & Security

A small but significant update for Undetectable version 2.26.0, making the browser an even safer and more convenient tool to use. Here's a detailed overview of the update in this article.

What's new?

Yandex Browser Configurations in ConfigShop

One of the key additions is the inclusion of Yandex browser configurations in ConfigShop. Now you can choose and customize profiles using Yandex browser parameters, expanding your options for creating even more reliable anti-detect configurations. This addition will allow you to work with an even greater variety of profiles, significantly enhancing your experience with multi-accounting and tracking protection.

How has spoofing improved?

Improved WebRTC Spoofing — WebRTC spoofing has become even more realistic and reliable, providing better protection against real IP address leaks and device data exposure.

Improved Font Spoofing — The font spoofing mechanism has been improved to function more smoothly and accurately. This upgrade will help avoid suspicious mismatches when using various configurations and increase your chances of staying undetected.

Optimized Browser Codec Handling — The handling of multimedia codecs in the browser has been optimized, leading to more accurate emulation of user settings and reducing the likelihood of detection.

Form Factors Spoofing Added to UserAgent Data — Form Factors spoofing has now been added to the UserAgent Data. This enhancement allows you to emulate different devices and their features with greater accuracy, making your profiles even more convincing and harder to detect.

What’s been fixed?

Device Orientation Spoofing in Mobile Configurations — Device orientation spoofing has been corrected, improving the functionality of mobile profiles and eliminating previously encountered issues.

In conclusion

The 2.26.0 update brings a number of important changes that make the Undetectable browser an even more secure and powerful tool for working with multi-accounting and tracking protection. The new features, fixes, and improvements are all aimed at providing maximum flexibility and security when working online.

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and don't forget to take advantage of all the new possibilities offered by the 2.26.0 update. If you have any questions or suggestions, we’re always happy to hear your feedback!