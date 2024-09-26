Undetectable 2.25.0: New Features, Bug Fixes, and Updates

We constantly improve Undetectable so you could have a better working experience. In the September update, we’ve added several new features, fixed bugs, and improved browser performance. In this article, we’ll go over all the updates and how they can help you in your daily work with our product.

New Features

Remember the last language selection option

Now, by enabling this feature, the browser automatically remembers the last selected language when creating a profile, and all subsequent profiles will use it without needing to adjust the settings every time. This is particularly convenient for users who regularly switch between different languages. For example, if you select Polish today, all profiles will be created in Polish. Tomorrow, if you switch to Serbian, all profiles will be created in Serbian. No more extra steps in the settings.

Bulk Profile Creation Based on the amount of Selected Configurations

With this option, the number of profiles created in bulk will only depend on the number of configurations selected. Profiles will no longer be created using configurations in a loop as they were before.

Mango Proxy Support

We continue to expand our list of partner proxy services, and Mango Proxy has now been added to Undetectable. Using proxies is now even easier and more convenient, directly from the program. Generate proxies without visiting the partner's site, saving you time.

Bug Fixes

Random Configuration Selection When Changing Filter

Previously, when creating a new profile and changing the configuration filter, the top configuration in the list would always be selected by default. This behaviour has been changed: after changing the filter, a random configuration will now be selected, making the profile creation process more varied and less predictable.

Improvements

Chromium Core Update to Version 129

To ensure your browser remains at the forefront of performance and security, we’ve updated the Chromium core to version 129. This means you’ll get all the latest improvements related to security, speed, and support for modern web technologies.

Conclusion

The 2.25.0 update introduces changes that will make working with the antidetect browser even more convenient and productive. We always strive to consider your feedback and continue to develop our product. If you have suggestions or questions about the update, feel free to contact our support team or leave feedback in the main program window by clicking the "feedback" button.