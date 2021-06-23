Undetectable 2.35.0: Chromium 137, Improved Tag Management, and Bug Fixes

In this update, we focused on stability and convenience by resolving several technical issues and introducing small but meaningful improvements to enhance your experience when working with profiles.

Chromium Core Updated to Version 137

The core has been updated to the latest Chromium version 137. Regular Chromium updates are essential to keep the browser secure, stable, and fully compatible with modern websites. On top of that, timely updates allow us to better bypass the latest anti-fraud and tracking methods.

Tag Management Improved

Tag filter search has been added to the main window and the profile manager. You can now quickly find profiles by typing in the name of the tag you need. This is especially helpful when working with a large number of tags and needing to swiftly switch between profile groups.

Tag sorting has also been added to the profile manager. Now you can sort profiles based on tags, which makes navigating large datasets easier and simplifies bulk operations.

Other Improvements

Multi-profile search : You can now find multiple profiles at once by entering several names separated by commas.

: You can now find multiple profiles at once by entering several names separated by commas. Arrow key selection : It's now possible to select profiles using arrow keys in the profile manager. Hold down the Shift key while using the arrow keys to extend the selection. This speeds up and simplifies the workflow significantly.

: It's now possible to select profiles using arrow keys in the profile manager. Hold down the key while using the arrow keys to extend the selection. This speeds up and simplifies the workflow significantly. Minor enhancements: We’ve also improved the update installation process and cloud profile uploads. These actions now run faster and more reliably.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where a profile would remain locked after a failed proxy check and could only be reopened after restarting the browser.

Fully fixed Headless mode — it now works correctly and reliably.

— it now works correctly and reliably. Fixed a bug that prevented assigning tags to cloud profiles via the context menu.

Profiles restored from the recycle bin no longer appear as duplicates in the profile manager.

Fixed incorrect proxy removal behavior when changing proxies through the profile manager.

Eliminated duplicate proxies when loading cloud profiles into the proxy manager.

In Conclusion

Version 2.35.0 is another step toward making the Undetectable browser even better. With these updates and bug fixes, your daily workflow with profiles becomes more stable and convenient. We continue to listen to your feedback and respond swiftly to your needs.