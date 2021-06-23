How to set up a proxy from MarsProxies in the anti-detect browser Undetectable?

Take the anti-detection browser Undetectable to the next level, combining it with top-notch MarsProxies proxy servers.

What is MarsProxies?

MarsProxies is a highly rated proxy service provider. What its network of 1 million+ residential proxies lacks in size, it compensates for with outstanding quality. Currently, it is the top-rated proxy service on PCMag, which praises its proxy type variety and ease-of-use, as well as professional customer support. Here's what MarsProxies offers.

Why choose MarsProxies?

Residential traffic without boundaries

MarsProxies has residential proxy servers in 195 countries. What's more, it is one of the few providers that does not set a traffic expiration date. Whatever leftover bandwidth you have, you can always come back to it!

Proxy type variety

It's best to choose a proxy service for all occasions. This provider offers residential, datacenter, ISP, mobile, and even sneaker proxies to automate online shopping.

24/7 customer support

Feel free to drop by the MarsProxies online knowledge base with helpful step-by-step guides. However, you can also contact their around-the-clock customer support via live chat if you need help with any issues.

Additional tools

Use the free MarsProxies Online Proxy Checker, IP Lookup tool, and Chrome or Firefox extensions for comfortable proxy management.

Setting up a proxy connection in Undetectable anti-detect browser

Step 1: Create a new profile

Launch the Undetectable browser and log in. Then, click on the “New Profile” button.

Step 2: Go to the “Main” section and change the Proxy options to “New Proxy”

Let's start adding profile values. Firstly, name your profile at the very top. We will call ours MarsTest.

Step 3: Fill in proxy details

Now, you need to copy the MarsProxies proxy string in the following format: host:port:login:password.

Notice that your profile and proxy information are detailed on the right. Due to security and privacy reasons, we have blurred out a few bits. Here's an example of how the MarsProxies proxy string looks:

Example:

ultra.marsproxies.com:44443:mr10478lWc5:TestPassword

Step 4: Verify proxy connection

After specifying the correct proxy protocol and copying its details, click the “Check Proxy” sign to the right (two opposing arrows). Undetectable has a built-in proxy tester to verify a successful connection. In this case, we can see a connection in the US, Brandon.

Step 5: Open the new profile

Click the “Create” button to finalize profile creation. Then, click on “Open” to execute it.

Configure Proxy Using Proxy Manager

Step 1: Open the Undetectable browser and choose the “Proxy” option

After launching Undetectable, click the “Proxy” button on the left-side options menu.

Step 2: Start inputting proxy details

Click the + sign to “Add new proxy” connection.

Step 3: Fill in the required fields

Name your proxy connection. Fill in the host name, port, username, and password details.

Step 4: Verify successful connection

Click on the “Check” button to verify that everything goes smoothly.

Step 5: Save the proxy

Lastly, click the “Save Proxy” option to finalize the task.

As you can see, we have added a new proxy connection, which you can use for Undetectable profiles. Keep in mind that we also support bulk proxy imports to save time by using the “Import” option!

Conclusion

During our test, MarsProxies successfully connected to a proxy server in the US without any issues. With multiple proxy types to choose from and 195 countries coverage, you can use it to bypass geographical restrictions, scrape the web, or simply browse privately. Remember that their residential proxy traffic never expires, so feel free to save it and come back at your convenience.