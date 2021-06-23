Update 2.34.0: Chromium 136, bug fixes, and stable performance

We have released a new version of Undetectable — 2.34.0. The update is not very large in terms of new features, but it is focused and useful. We fixed bugs that could interfere with daily work and updated the Chromium engine. Here's what has changed and why.

Chromium Version 136

As always, we continue to regularly update the browser engine to the latest version.

Why are we doing this? It's simple — websites aren't standing still either. They are increasingly using the latest browser capabilities: fresh APIs, new interaction rules with JS and CSS, and updated protection mechanisms against automation. If Chromium is not updated, problems may start with page rendering, script errors, and in some cases, even with the masking itself.

Fixes: Eliminated What Was Annoying

Problems with Proxies and Opening Websites on Individual Devices

If you have encountered a situation where the browser on a specific device did not want to open websites or the proxy suddenly "broke" — this was an error in the new proxy system. We found and fixed it. Now everything should work smoothly.

Recall that in the Undetectable browser there are 2 proxy systems. By default, in the settings, the alternative proxy system (new) is set. If you want to change it to the old one, go to the settings, the "advanced" section, and uncheck the option "use the alternative proxy system".

Bug When Quickly Launching a Large Number of Profiles

Many people launch dozens of profiles at once, especially those working with traffic or running large-scale campaigns. Until now, launching a large number of profiles from the main window suddenly could result in an error. This behavior has now been fixed — you can safely launch everything at once again.

The extension was added to the manager but did not appear in the profile

Awkward bug: you add an extension — it seems to be there, but in the profile, it's like it doesn't exist. Inconvenient, especially when it comes to extensions for working with proxies, anti-captcha, or analytics. Now everything is displayed and connected correctly.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.34.0 — this is a step towards greater stability. We continue to keep the browser up to date, fix important bugs, and listen to user feedback.