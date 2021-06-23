Undetectable 2.32.0: Advanced synchronizer, Chromium 134

The anti-detection browser Undetectable continues to set standards in the industry. Version 2.32.0 not only introduces a number of important fixes and updates, but also significantly improves the functionality of the synchronizer, making it one of the most convenient and feature-rich options on the market.

Enhanced Synchronizer: Next Generation Tool

The synchronizer Undetectable has become one of the most convenient and functional anti-detection browsers on the market. Its capabilities take this function to a qualitatively new level and turn working with multiple windows into pure pleasure!

Even broader opportunities in profile management

Now the synchronizer supports automatic insertion of numbers or various text strings into profiles.

Simply enter the required lines into the special field, and upon activation of the hotkey, each line will be inserted one by one, or randomly, into a separate profile. This will greatly help in quickly and accurately entering unique logins or passwords during the registration of crypto wallets, eliminating the need for manual input.

Hotkeys and Intuitive Tips

In the latest update, hotkeys have been added, allowing you to instantly use all synchronization functions with convenient key combinations:

The command ALT+N allows you to randomly insert a numerical value into a text field, within the range that was previously assigned in the synchronizer window.

allows you to randomly insert a numerical value into a text field, within the range that was previously assigned in the synchronizer window. The command ALT+(text group number) enables you to insert text from the selected text group. Additionally, in each text group, you can specify parameters for inserting text (sequentially, randomly, or all text at once).

enables you to insert text from the selected text group. Additionally, in each text group, you can specify parameters for inserting text (sequentially, randomly, or all text at once). The command ALT+W displays the main synchronizer window on the screen (this helps quickly locate it if it gets lost among multiple windows on the desktop).

Additional hints in the interface make it easy and understandable to master all the functions, allowing to significantly speed up the workflow.

Fresh Chromium core 134

Monthly update is a strategic necessity to ensure that the browser remains modern, reliable, and fast for multi-account work.

The updated kernel includes:

Compatibility with modern web standards: The latest features and enhanced support of web technologies enable all profiles and extensions to work correctly and efficiently. This ensures smooth access to current websites and services, which is especially important for professionals managing numerous accounts.

The latest features and enhanced support of web technologies enable all profiles and extensions to work correctly and efficiently. This ensures smooth access to current websites and services, which is especially important for professionals managing numerous accounts. Up-to-date security patches: The new kernel version includes vulnerability fixes, helping protect account data from potential threats.

The new kernel version includes vulnerability fixes, helping protect account data from potential threats. Stability: Improvements in the architecture of the fresh core reduce the likelihood of freezes and errors, especially under conditions of intensive multi-account management.

What has been improved

We are expanding the list of affiliate proxy services: SX.ORG service is now integrated into Undetectable. Generate proxies directly from the program, without the need to visit the partner's website and save your time.

To use partner proxies, go to the proxy manager, click on the wallet icon, and you will be directed to the partner proxies settings.

Also, when entering the API key, the system automatically sends a request to the proxy service, and when generating a proxy, the name is assigned considering the country and date, which simplifies their identification and management.

What has been fixed

In addition to new features, version 2.32.0 also includes a number of important fixes:

Proper session termination on macOS when closing the program;

Fixing profile freezing when proxy verification errors occur;

Correcting errors in the bookmarks panel;

Resolving crashes of some checkers on macOS;

Conclusion

Version 2.32.0 of the anti-detection browser Undetectable demonstrates how regular updates to the Chromium core and innovative improvements to the synchronizer can take multi-accounting work to a new level. Modern web standards, increased performance, and up-to-date security patches ensure stability and protection when using multiple profiles intensively. Enhanced synchronizer capabilities, including automatic insertion of numerical values and text strings, as well as integration with new partner proxies, make Undetectable an indispensable tool for professionals seeking efficient automation and maximum security.