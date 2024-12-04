Undetectable 2.29.0: New Proxy System & Key Updates

December is here, which means it’s time for the final update of the year for our anti-detect browser!

Version 2.29.0 incorporates user feedback to make the product even more convenient and reliable. This update introduces new features, bug fixes, and enhancements to make your work more comfortable. Let’s break it all down.

A New Proxy System

One of the key additions is an option to enable a new proxy system. We noticed some issues with certain proxies and decided to overhaul the functionality completely. For now, the new system is available as an option to test it in real-world scenarios without disrupting current workflows. The old system remains enabled by default.

To enable the new option, simply go to the program settings. Then, in the “Advanced” section, select the “Use Alternative Proxy System” option.

Improved Bot

The Bot has been upgraded to remember the last selected settings. You no longer need to set parameters every time you warm up cookies. Now you need a little less time to warm up your profiles.

Bug Fixes

We’ve also addressed a number of bugs that could interfere with your workflow. Here are the main fixes:

Using mobile configurations, input fields on some websites didn’t display the entered text. This issue has now been resolved.

Cloud profiles are no longer unlocked if the connection is interrupted during their upload to the server after closing.

Fixed an issue with geolocation updates via the API, where the automatic location request acceptance option would disable itself.

Resolved an issue with cookie handling that occurred after importing cookies with an empty Value field.

Fixed a bug in the profile manager that caused errors during cookie imports.

WebRTC substitution now works correctly, even with certain specific settings: the IP address on websites is replaced without errors.

More Convenient Interface

We’ve added the ability to reorder folders and groups within the program. This small improvement makes navigation more flexible and user-friendly.

Conclusion

The final month of the year has brought not just a christmas mood but also plenty of useful updates in version 2.29.0. We continue to enhance our product and are grateful for all the feedback and support from our users. Your ideas and suggestions help us make the program better.