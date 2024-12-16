Undetectable Browser 2.30.0: Chromium Update & New Features Discover Undetectable Browser 2.30.0! Enjoy Chromium 132 updates, new WebRTC and geolocation features, IndexedDB cleanup, and key bug fixes. Undetectable Browser Update 2.30.0: New Chromium 132, New API Features And Improvements

The Undetectable browser team is excited to introduce version 2.30.0, featuring significant improvements, new functionalities, and fixes for previously reported issues. Let’s dive into the details of this update.

Chromium Update Version 132

We regularly update the Chromium core to ensure your browser remains secure and up-to-date. The new version 132 delivers:

Enhanced security against detection by anti-fraud systems.

against detection by anti-fraud systems. Compatibility with the latest web standards and websites.

and websites. Improved performance, including faster page loading and better extension support.

The Chromium core update is a cornerstone that ensures your browser remains a cutting-edge tool for professional use while minimizing tracking risks.

New Features

In this first update of the year, our developers have added several new features:

WebRTC Configuration via API

Users can now manage WebRTC settings via API when creating or updating profiles. This provides greater flexibility in network configuration and additional privacy controls.

Geolocation Request Management via API

Now you can enable or disable automatic geolocation requests through the API. This feature allows for more precise profile customization while eliminating unnecessary requests.

IndexedDB Cleanup on Profile Closure

A new option in the advanced settings lets you automatically clear IndexedDB after closing a profile. This not only saves disk space but also helps maintain data organization.

Important!

Some websites may store authentication data in IndexedDB. Be sure to test this option with specific sites before enabling it.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing some extensions from being added via the Extension Manager.

Resolved a problem where cloud profiles were deleted after being restored from the recycle bin.

Improvements

WebRTC Spoofing: Enhanced for greater accuracy and stability.

Enhanced for greater accuracy and stability. Window Size Spoofing: Optimized for profiles with mobile configurations, making interactions with such profiles more seamless.

Optimized for profiles with mobile configurations, making interactions with such profiles more seamless. Synchronizer: Added visual highlights in the main window to streamline profile synchronization workflows.

Summary

Regular software updates, including Chromium core upgrades, ensure significantly more stable performance for the Undetectable anti-detect browser. New features and fixes improve usability, giving users greater control and flexibility.

We value your ideas and suggestions—they’re what help us make the Undetectable browser even better!