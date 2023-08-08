Updates
Keep up with the newest trends and updates in web privacy and security. From software enhancements to privacy regulations, get all the essential news on the Undetectable Browser blog to stay informed and protected.
Updates Apr 23, 2024 2 minleaving your feedback has never been that easy- New Undetectable Update 2.19
Updates Mar 26, 2024 3 minNew chromium core 123, Enhanced API and more new features in the new update 2.18
Updates Feb 26, 2024 2 minUndetectable browser update 2.17.0: invisible cookies-bot, new chromium core and more
Updates Jan 30, 2024 2 minUndetectable 2.16: Enhancements, Fingerprints and Management
Updates Dec 12, 2023 3 minNew chromium core and interesting innovations in the undetectable update 2.15.0
Updates Oct 24, 2023 2 minUndetectable 2.12: Better Fingerprints & Enhanced Convenience
Updates Sep 28, 2023 5 minProfile sync, cookies and bookmarks tranfer and more in the new undetectable update 2.11
Updates Sep 15, 2023 2 minUndetectable 2.0 Update: Enhanced Chrome Core, Extension Support, and More
Updates Aug 8, 2023 3 minUndetectable Browser update2.9.0: Enhanced API, Features and Security