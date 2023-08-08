Undetectable Browser update2.9.0: Enhanced API, Features and Security

Updated Chromium core to version 115 : We constantly monitor the latest updates in the world of web technologies and browsers. In this version, we have updated the Chromium core to version 115, which allows you to use the latest features and functions, as well as ensures compatibility with the latest web standards.

Improved WebRTC spoofing: WebRTC is an important technology that allows web applications and websites to interact through media streams such as audio, video, and data exchange. However, it can provide information about your real IP address, which can be used for identification and tracking. In this update, we have improved the WebRTC spoofing mechanism to prevent leakage of your real IP address and provide an additional level of anonymity while using the browser.