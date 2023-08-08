Undetectable Browser update2.9.0: Enhanced API, Features and Security

Update Undetectable browser 2.9.0 – Strengthening API, improving spoofing, and new conveniences
Update of fingerprints
In this update, we have made a number of improvements that will make your online experience even more secure and private. We strive to ensure a high level of security for your accounts and anonymity, so we have included the following changes:
-
Updated Chromium core to version 115: We constantly monitor the latest updates in the world of web technologies and browsers. In this version, we have updated the Chromium core to version 115, which allows you to use the latest features and functions, as well as ensures compatibility with the latest web standards.
-
Improved WebRTC spoofing: WebRTC is an important technology that allows web applications and websites to interact through media streams such as audio, video, and data exchange. However, it can provide information about your real IP address, which can be used for identification and tracking. In this update, we have improved the WebRTC spoofing mechanism to prevent leakage of your real IP address and provide an additional level of anonymity while using the browser.
Stronger API
This update introduces new API functions that allow you to:
- Select a parameter to create profiles from a specific configuration
- Get information about the profile's update date and creation date;
- Get a list of all available configurations;
- Select a parameter to change the profile type (cloud/local);
Additionally, the API now returns an error in case of sending a request to a non-existent address.
More information about the new functions can be found in the documentation.
New conveniences
Now you can import bookmarks from any Chromium-based browsers. To do this, export bookmarks from any compatible browser, select the bookmark file in the profile settings, and new profiles created will automatically contain the desired set of bookmarks.
The "Paste like a human" feature has been improved and fixed for some websites. This feature allows you to simulate keyboard input when pasting text into fields on websites. To do this, copy the text and right-click on the desired field, then select "Paste like a human".
Quickly find the local profile folder? - No problem! Select it from the context menu in the profile list by right-clicking.
We have also added profile names to the browser icons on MacOS. To make them appear, allow the program to send notifications.
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where proxies without a login and password were incorrectly saved in bulk profile creation in proxy formats;
- Fixed the operation of developer tools in profiles with configurations from mobile devices;
- Fixed an error when launching profiles in bulk through the profile manager;
- Fixed profile duplication during API synchronization;
- Fixed profiles getting stuck in case of any error when launching them through the API;
- Fixed an error that cleared notes when changing tags through the update API;
- Fixed an error that occurred when importing identical cookies, now they are overwritten.