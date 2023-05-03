Undetectable browser update 2.6.0: get to know cookies-bot and experience new interface

New cookies bot for warming up Chromium profiles

Now the cookies bot is available for working with Chromium profiles! The functionality remains the same: select the profiles that need to be "warmed up", specify the location and the number of websites. This way, recently created profiles will receive cookies from the most popular websites in the specified location and will be more trusted by the anti-fraud systems of various websites. It is better to choose a location that corresponds to the proxy. Learn more about the bot's functionality in our knowledge center.

More intuitive

With the 2.6.0 update, the Undetectable browser has become even more user-friendly.

Design of the main profile settings tabs

Visual clarity will help you better navigate the main settings and reduce eye strain during long work.

Quick search for the desired profile window

Is it difficult to find a profile window if there are more than 5 of them running? Simply select the profile from the general list, right-click, and the context menu will have a "To top" button.

Session limit? - It's simple

Are there errors when logging into Undetectable? Links to the knowledge center will appear next to the error, which will help you troubleshoot the problem and learn how to reduce the number of issues in the future.

Even more convenient

Several small but useful features that will help you work with the program faster and easier.

Copying profile notes

A special button will help you copy all profile notes in less than a second!

More functionality in the profile manager

The profile manager's context menu now has 3 new functions:

Button for clearing data;

Button for closing profiles;

Ability to create a new tag and assign it to profiles immediately. To do this, enter a non-existent tag and press Enter.

These functions are available for both individual and mass profile management. In the profile manager, select the desired profiles and right-click on them, where the new functions will appear.

Fixed bugs