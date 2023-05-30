Undetectable browser Update 2.7.0: Better Fingerprints and New API

Harder to Identify You

This update brings a number of important improvements and features. The Chromium core has been updated to version 113. Now you can choose the CPU and memory for your browser instead of using data from configurations, substitute fonts directly within the browser core, and mask the navigator.gpu fingerprint. In addition, improvements have been made to Bluetooth API and geolocation spoofing. All these changes contribute to increasing the level of anonymity, making the anti-detection browser an even more effective tool for bypassing detection and tracking systems.

Chromium Core Updated to Version 113

Using outdated browser cores raises suspicions among anti-fraud systems, as new versions of Chrome quickly spread among billions of users worldwide. Updating the browser core in Undetectable preserves its effectiveness as a privacy protection tool on the Internet.

Choose CPU and Memory

Now when creating a browser profile, you can substitute CPU and memory values with any available options from the provided list. This opens up wide possibilities for customization and personalization, allowing you to emulate different hardware configurations and create unique digital fingerprints.

Font Substitution within the Browser Core

Font substitutions occur directly within the browser core, not through JavaScript. This means that each browser profile can have a unique set of fonts without the likelihood of random leaks, providing even greater customization. This approach complements the overall concept of the anti-detection browser, enhancing its capabilities in bypassing recognition systems and improving user anonymity in the online space.

Masking navigator.gpu

Starting with Chrome 113 and above, a new functionality related to masking the navigator.gpu fingerprint has been introduced. Navigator.gpu is an API that provides information about the device's graphics capabilities, such as the video card and WebGL support. Masking this fingerprint in the browser allows you to change the provided data about the graphics hardware, making it more unique and creating a more complex and unique digital trail.

Improvements in Bluetooth API and Geolocation Spoofing

Improvements have been made to Bluetooth API spoofing. They affect Bluetooth configurations for various operating systems such as Android and macOS. Now Bluetooth will always be enabled for these systems. In the case of the Windows operating system, an additional enhancement has been introduced, which involves assigning a random value to the Bluetooth configuration.

New Features in API /profile/create

New features with CPU and memory selection have also been added to the API. Additionally, you can specify the screen resolution and specific Windows version when creating a profile. More details about the new API features can be found in our documentation.

Even More Convenient

New Default Profile Settings Design

We have simplified the default profile settings interface. Now network and system fingerprints are configured in one tab, similar to the new profile creation window. The field for entering additional languages has been removed.

Paste Like Human

"Paste like human" has been added for profiles running on Chromium. This feature emulates human behavior when pasting text, creating a more realistic and natural browsing experience. To use this feature, right-click on the desired field, select "Paste like human," and the anti-detection browser will automatically adjust the speed and pauses when pasting text, making it more similar to natural user behavior and reducing the likelihood of detection of automated actions.

The feature also supports the "Ctrl + V" hotkey combination.

Site Notifications and Permissions

An important functionality has been added that allows you to control notifications and other permissions requested by websites. Now you can enable or disable notifications, access to the microphone, camera, geolocation, and other website capabilities directly from your browser profiles. Without the need, we do not recommend granting access to the camera or microphone, as information about these devices will not be masked.

Blocking Installation of Extensions from the Windows Registry

Chromium, like any other browser based on it, has the ability to pull extensions from the Windows registry. For example, if Google Drive is installed on the system, every new browser in the system will try to install the Google Drive extension. As a result, each new profile would prompt for installation of extensions from the registry. To reduce visual noise and routine, we have disabled access to the registry.

Other Minor Improvements

Added search by configuration ID in the configuration manager.

Added modification time and creation time (not just the date) in the proxy manager and profile manager.

Added saving the state of the "Use IP change link" checkbox in the bot.

Bug Fixes