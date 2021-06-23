Undetectable 2.33.0: Chromium 135, Fixes & Upgrades

Meet the latest update of the anti-detect browser Undetectable, version 2.33.0. In this article, we take a closer look at what’s been improved.

Chromium Core Updated to Version 135

We regularly update the Chromium core to ensure relevance, compatibility with the latest web standards, and a high level of security for our users.

Why this is critical:

Compatibility with web platforms. Ad platforms, payment services, crypto exchanges, and other sites quickly adapt to newer engine versions. Using an outdated core may lead to incorrect interface rendering, validation errors, or even account blocks.

Performance optimization. Modern cores handle complex interfaces and heavy pages more efficiently.

Regular core updates are essential for stable browser performance in real-world, high-load scenarios.

What’s Improved

Hotkeys for the Synchronizer

Working with the improved synchronizer is now easier — key actions can be performed directly from the keyboard using hotkeys:

Alt + B — sets the same window size for all synchronizer windows

Alt + C — arranges profile windows in a cascade

Alt + V — arranges profile windows in a single row

Alt + A — auto-arranges windows depending on screen size

Alt + T — moves profile windows to the top

Alt + W — opens the same tabs in all profiles as in the main one

Alt + Q — closes all tabs and opens a new one — either blank or a previously set page

Alt + S — starts or stops synchronization

Alt + X — restarts synchronization

Enhanced Mobile Screen Resolution Spoofing

The “screen resolution” spoofing algorithm has become more realistic on mobile configurations. This improves fingerprint credibility and lowers the chance of being flagged by platforms using environment analysis.

Improved SpeechSynthesis Spoofing

The component responsible for spoofing speech synthesizers in the browser has become more accurate and stable. This enhancement is important for protection against environment detection through the Web Speech API, which is used by some Western websites.

Configuration List Now Updates Without Restart

The list of available configurations now updates automatically during program runtime. There’s no need to restart the browser to see new settings.

Faster Profile Launch

Several internal browser mechanisms have been reworked, resulting in faster profile launches. This is especially noticeable when working with a large number of profiles or on lower-end machines.

What’s Fixed

Resolved Process Hangs During Automation

Background processes no longer remain active after closing a profile — a fix particularly important for automated workflows via Puppeteer or Selenium.

Extension Launch Bug Fixed

A bug that prevented extensions added via the extension manager from launching automatically (and required a manual restart) has been eliminated.

“Not able to update Storage” Error on First Login

Some users encountered this error during initial login. It has been completely fixed in this update.

Proper Tab Loading with HTTP Proxies

Previously, pages might not load automatically when launching a profile through an HTTP proxy — users had to refresh manually. Now everything loads correctly from the first attempt.

In Conclusion

The Undetectable 2.33.0 anti-detect browser has become an even more reliable and user-friendly tool for navigating today’s web. The updated Chromium 135 core ensures relevance and stability, while improvements to the synchronizer, fingerprint spoofing, and profile launch speed significantly enhance daily workflows. Fixed bugs eliminate potential disruptions and make automation smoother than ever.