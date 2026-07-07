Undetectable 2.48.0: Chromium 150, Android network setting and API fixes

The Undetectable team has prepared a fresh release. In version 2.48.0, we updated the browser base (Chromium) and also introduced new masking parameters for mobile configurations. Below, we will take a closer look at these changes.

Chromium 150

The first and most significant change is the update of the Chromium engine to version 150. Constant core updates are the foundation for safe work with any modern platforms. Protection algorithms quickly react to the slightest lag between the browser version and the one currently used by most real people.

A fresh core ensures a perfect match between your digital fingerprint and the latest web standards. Core relevance is one of the factors that helps your sessions look natural. This is critically important when scaling campaigns.

What’s new: Network setting for Android profiles

A new Network setting has appeared in the Emulation section, created specifically for Android-based configurations. Now you can choose the connection type that the browser will send to target websites through the "navigator.connection.type" parameter. This parameter is absent on desktop systems, but for mobile devices it serves as one of the main fingerprint indicators.

By default, the program automatically assigns each new profile a random value: cellular or wifi. This saves a lot of time when creating accounts in bulk. If your task requires strict control, you can manually select the required status from the list: "cellular", "ethernet", "unknown" or "wifi". This depth of emulation significantly increases profile survivability on websites with strict anti-fraud systems.

What was fixed

In this update, we paid special attention to eliminating visual noise and system bugs. We completely disabled the built-in password leak warning in the browser. When constantly filling in hundreds of authorization forms, this annoying notification strongly distracted from work. Now the interface remains clean.

The second important fix concerns working with cloud profiles through the API. Previously, when stopping a session programmatically, the server could return a successful execution status even if the data was incorrectly sent to the cloud. We eliminated this error. Now scripts receive only reliable information, excluding the risk of data loss when managing large farms.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.48.0 makes working with accounts even safer and more convenient. Chromium 150 provides high trust, while the new network parameters for Android open up opportunities for fine-tuned masking of mobile traffic. API fixes allow your automation scenarios to work without false triggers. Update to the current version and continue scaling your projects comfortably.