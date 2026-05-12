Undetectable 2.46.0 Update: AI Automation via MCP, Local API, and Chromium 148

This time, we made a serious focus on automation tools that will save you from unnecessary code and routine actions. We also traditionally updated the browser core and precisely improved substitutions for mobile profiles. Let's break down exactly how these innovations optimize your workflow.

MCP Server: Control the Browser with AI

The main innovation of this release is the implementation of the MCP server (Model Context Protocol). This protocol allows you to directly connect the Undetectable browser with modern neural networks and AI assistants.

**Why is this really cool? **

Previously, for any complex automation, you needed to have coding knowledge to write scripts. Now, with MCP, you can simply set a task for the neural network in text. The AI will immediately perform the required actions inside the program or profile, for example, create profiles and connect the proxies you need to them, or perform actions on a website.

You delegate routine tasks to algorithms, and project scaling happens several times faster.

API for Control Inside the Browser

The second important innovation is closely related to the first: we added our own API for direct interaction with websites. Now you can send commands for typing text, clicks, scrolling, and navigation without using Puppeteer, Selenium, or Playwright. All the necessary methods are already built under the hood of the browser itself.

Moving away from third-party libraries gives several advantages at once. First, you reduce the load on the system, since you remove an extra layer between your code and the browser. Second, such scripts work faster and fail less often due to timeouts. Your automation becomes reliable and less noticeable to protection systems.

Chromium 148

We updated the browser engine to the current Chromium 148 version. Keeping the core fresh is a basic rule of digital masking. Anti-fraud systems of major platforms always know what traffic from ordinary users looks like at the current moment.

If you use an outdated core version, your profile starts to stand out from the general mass of users. Small inconsistencies appear in support for new web standards, and some JavaScript methods work differently. A fresh core is a guarantee that your fingerprints remain up to date, and modern websites render without suspicious errors.

What About Fixes

We fixed an error due to which the option for selecting the profile launch type worked incorrectly on MacOS. Previously set settings could be reset or ignored by the system.

Now you can again strictly control how windows open: minimized, full screen, or in background mode. Mass profile launch will no longer look like chaos.

Speech Substitution on Android Profiles

We improved the Speech substitution mechanism (Web Speech API) for configurations that imitate Android devices. This interface is responsible for speech synthesis and recognition in the browser. Advanced anti-fraud systems often query this parameter, since the list of available voices is tightly tied to a specific operating system and hardware. This noticeably increases the survival rate of mobile accounts on platforms with aggressive protection.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.46.0 takes a huge step toward smart and easy automation. With the new MCP server and local API, you can deploy projects faster by shifting part of the work to AI and giving up heavy frameworks.

At the same time, the fresh Chromium 148 and improved mobile substitutions provide rock-solid trust for your profiles. We fixed annoying interface bugs so that nothing distracts you from your main tasks. Update, test the new capabilities, and make your work even more efficient.