Undetectable 2.44.0 Update: Chromium 146, Smarter Window Focus, and More Freedom in Profile Settings

The Undetectable team has prepared a fresh release for you. In version 2.44.0, we traditionally updated the browser base and also added precise settings for those who value full control over their workspace. Below, we take a detailed look at what has changed and how it will help with your daily tasks.

Chromium 146

Overlapping Chromium logos with version numbers 142, 143, 144, 145, and 146 on a purple-pink gradient background, with version 146 highlighted in the foreground.

We have updated the Chromium core to the latest version 146.

For an antidetect browser, an up-to-date engine is a critically important element that directly affects the level of trust from target platforms. Anti-fraud systems react instantly to outdated versions, flagging them as suspicious or requiring additional verification.

By updating the core, you can be confident that your profiles look natural, blending in with millions of regular users. This eliminates rendering issues on modern websites and ensures proper operation of heavy scripts. In addition, the latest Chromium always includes the newest security patches, which makes your work better protected from data leaks.

What’s New

Undetectable browser settings interface with the “document.hasFocus() always true” option enabled in the center, decorated with curved arrows on a purple-pink gradient background.

“document.hasFocus() always true” Option

A new “document.hasFocus() always true” option has been added to the main settings. This feature makes websites think that the profile window is always active, even if it is minimized or fully covered by other windows.

Many platforms track engagement specifically through page focus, pausing scripts, timers, or videos when the browser is minimized. Now your sessions can continue working fully in the background without raising suspicion from trackers or interrupting processes.

“Launch profiles” Option

By enabling this option in the main settings, you can заранее choose how profiles will open: always on top, full screen, or immediately minimized. This is especially useful during mass account launches, when dozens of pop-up windows block access to the main computer interface. You get a clean desktop and predictable program behavior regardless of workload size.

Fixes

Undetectable logo in the center surrounded by decorative gears and tools on a purple-pink gradient background.

In this release, we resolved several issues that could disrupt the smoothness of running processes.

Fixed an issue with touchscreen emulation that in rare cases would stop working when third-party automation libraries were disabled. Your mobile profiles now maintain fingerprint consistency and a more human-like appearance throughout the entire session, regardless of the stage at which the script stops running.

that in rare cases would stop working when third-party automation libraries were disabled. Your mobile profiles now maintain fingerprint consistency and a more human-like appearance throughout the entire session, regardless of the stage at which the script stops running. We also fixed changing geolocation settings via API , so profile parameters now always match your coordinates correctly without failures.

, so profile parameters now always match your coordinates correctly without failures. Special attention was given to the Auto parameter check timer. Previously, the IP address was being checked too often, leading to unnecessary traffic usage — we optimized the request frequency, which will be especially appreciated by users of limited mobile proxies.

What We Improved

Undetectable browser profile settings interface with the “CPU cores” field magnified by a large magnifying glass, shown on a purple-pink gradient background.

Sometimes standard hardware presets are not enough to create a specific fingerprint. That is why we removed the strict limitations on CPU selection during profile creation. Now you are no longer tied to a dropdown list and can manually enter absolutely any CPU value you need when creating a profile. This gives you more freedom to customize the fingerprint and allows you to more accurately imitate specific, non-standard devices for your tasks.

Conclusion

White sheet labeled “conclusion” with stylized checklist lines and a pen beside it on a purple-pink gradient background.

The Undetectable 2.44.0 update makes profiles even more secure and convenient for mass management. The fresh Chromium 146 core helps maintain a high level of trust from anti-fraud systems, while the new window focus option eliminates routine tasks when scaling. We fixed frustrating automation bugs and optimized traffic usage so the tools work for you, not the other way around. Update to the latest version and test the new features in action.