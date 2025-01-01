CPA-SITE - media service review

CPA-SITE — expert media about affiliate marketing and more

The goal of CPA-SITE media is not simply to churn out news, but to carefully analyse each news item in order to present only those facts and recommendations that will be of practical use to web specialists.

What does CPA-SITE consist of?

The website has three main sections:

News — where current industry news that affects the affiliate and performance marketing market is covered.

— where current industry news that affects the affiliate and performance marketing market is covered. Articles with relevant recommendations on performance and affiliate marketing for both beginners and experienced professionals.

with relevant recommendations on performance and affiliate marketing for both beginners and experienced professionals. Affiliate events from around the world with promo codes for tickets.

A section with useful services will be available soon.

News

Changes in social media policies, the emergence of new advertising tools, yet another search engine crackdown on SEO optimisation... Professionals who work with traffic need to constantly keep their finger on the pulse to ensure that their campaigns remain relevant and profitable.

Fortunately, CPA-SITE not only highlights the most important news from the information field, but also analyses how it will affect the work of marketers:

A new law has been passed? — We put panic aside and look for new channels and tools to continue our work.

A new AI tool has appeared? — We explain who will benefit from it most and what its market prospects are.

Are large corporations merging, litigating, and generating revenue again? — We learn from the mistakes and successes of others.

Articles

The useful and educational media content specialises in Google and Meta Ads. But there are other materials too: on research, artificial intelligence, targeting, and so on. Many texts contain practical examples, which help to better understand complex topics.

Our recommendations on what to read:

Telegram channel

No time to browse the website? CPA-SITE has a Telegram channel specifically for this purpose. In addition to news from the media, it publishes affiliate industry notes, useful information about events, brief summaries of lectures, videos and podcasts, and much more.

Contacts

CPA-SITE regularly collects useful content for affiliate marketers. On the platform, you can find:

event announcements;

reviews of services and affiliate offers;

promo codes.

If you would like to tell us about your project, share your experience or ask a question, please write to our media representative (info@cpa-site.com) or fill out the form on our website.