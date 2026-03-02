Crazyshops - digital goods store review

Crazyshops.ru is a universal digital marketplace offering social media accounts, a wide selection of email services, dating profiles, residential and mobile proxy servers, VPN solutions, VPS/VDS servers, gaming accounts, and SMM tools.

Thanks to its extensive catalog and reliable service, Crazyshops has become a popular platform for professionals.

What products can be found on this marketplace?

Social media accounts: Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, Google, YouTube, TikTok, Yandex, Shodan, WhatsApp, Mega nz, Twitch, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Pinterest, Badoo, ChatGPT, Roblox, Steam, Amazon, GitHub, Reddit, Tumblr, Threads, Apple, Outbrain, Office, Kick, Bluesky, Discord, GitHub, and many more;

How do I purchase and receive my order?

You can make a purchase on the website even without registering. Simply click the "Buy" button next to the item, enter your email address, and pay.

After payment, you will see your purchase on the screen and can also download it as a text file.

If you still have questions, dedicated support is available on the website to answer them.

What are the main advantages of Crazyshops?

Huge selection of various digital products

Stable website operation

Many years of experience with an impeccable reputation. You can verify this by reading reviews of the website, which are posted on the most popular forums.

Friendly support is available to assist you during business hours.

Working with Suppliers

If you have your own accounts and are looking for a place to sell them, you can list them in this store!

They have a special account for suppliers.

Your product will gain a new distribution channel to a previously inaccessible market, and the store will expand its current assortment with new items.

You have nothing to lose; you are NOT required to:

Invest in advertising

Calculate sales and maintain records (all of this is done automatically in the supplier account on this website)

Communicate with customers. Crazyshops takes care of this for you

You set the price yourself, and the store takes only a small percentage

Receive timely payments

All you need to do is:

Upload your personal account with products in the store as usual.