Crazyshops - digital goods store review
Crazyshops.ru is a universal digital marketplace offering social media accounts, a wide selection of email services, dating profiles, residential and mobile proxy servers, VPN solutions, VPS/VDS servers, gaming accounts, and SMM tools.
Thanks to its extensive catalog and reliable service, Crazyshops has become a popular platform for professionals.
What products can be found on this marketplace?
- Social media accounts: Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, Instagram, Google, YouTube, TikTok, Yandex, Shodan, WhatsApp, Mega nz, Twitch, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, Pinterest, Badoo, ChatGPT, Roblox, Steam, Amazon, GitHub, Reddit, Tumblr, Threads, Apple, Outbrain, Office, Kick, Bluesky, Discord, GitHub, and many more;
- Various email accounts: Gmail, Proton.me, WEB.DE, MAIL.TM, Notletters.com, Firstmail.ltd, GMX.com, Mail.com, Hotmail, Outlook.com, Tuta.com, linshiyouxiang.net, Rambler, @sina.com, besttempmail.com, smarmail.com, t-online.de, freenet.de, Mail.ru, Rediffmail, Gazeta.pl, Gmx.us, SFLetter.com, Offilive.com, Firemail.de, Inbox.lv;
- Windows keys; Microsoft 365; Office 19-21;
- Telegram Premium from official providers to your account, with fast delivery. Telegram Stars;
- Dating site accounts;
- Servers/VPS/VDS/ with a choice of different countries and parameters to suit every taste;
- High-quality residential and mobile proxies;
- Various coupons for boosting services;
- A wide selection of tools for promotion and boosting on social media;
- Cards for Facebook, TikTok, Google, Twitter, etc. With or without a thumbnail/code.
How do I purchase and receive my order?
- You can make a purchase on the website even without registering. Simply click the "Buy" button next to the item, enter your email address, and pay.
- After payment, you will see your purchase on the screen and can also download it as a text file.
If you still have questions, dedicated support is available on the website to answer them.
What are the main advantages of Crazyshops?
- Huge selection of various digital products
- Stable website operation
- Many years of experience with an impeccable reputation. You can verify this by reading reviews of the website, which are posted on the most popular forums.
- Friendly support is available to assist you during business hours.
Working with Suppliers
If you have your own accounts and are looking for a place to sell them, you can list them in this store!
They have a special account for suppliers.
Your product will gain a new distribution channel to a previously inaccessible market, and the store will expand its current assortment with new items.
You have nothing to lose; you are NOT required to:
- Invest in advertising
- Calculate sales and maintain records (all of this is done automatically in the supplier account on this website)
- Communicate with customers. Crazyshops takes care of this for you
- You set the price yourself, and the store takes only a small percentage
- Receive timely payments
All you need to do is:
Upload your personal account with products in the store as usual.