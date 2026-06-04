Fire-Accs - account store review

The market for ready-made social media accounts keeps growing alongside demand for multiaccounting, traffic arbitrage, SMM promotion, and automation.

Professionals who need dozens or hundreds of profiles require a reliable source with a wide catalogue and fast delivery.

One such source is Fire-Accs.biz.

This review covers what the store offers, which platforms and account formats are available, how the buying process works, and who will benefit most from it.

What Is Fire-Accs.biz

Fire-Accs.biz is a specialised online store of digital products focused on ready-made accounts for social networks, messengers, email services, streaming platforms, and AI tools.

The store operates on an automated delivery model: after payment, the buyer immediately receives access to the purchased data without waiting for manual processing.

The site is available in both Russian and English. The interface is straightforward: the catalogue is organised by platform, with subcategories by account type inside each section.

Search and filtering help find the right format quickly.

Catalogue: What Accounts Are Available

The fire-accs.biz/categories catalogue covers more than 40 categories — one of the broadest assortments among stores of this type.

Social networks and messengers

The core of the catalogue consists of accounts for the largest platforms:

Twitter/X — autoreg, aged accounts, accounts with followers, manual registration, NFT accounts with auth_token and 2FA.

Instagram — autoreg, aged, with followers, manual registration.

Facebook — autoreg, aged, dedicated advertising accounts (Facebook Ads), manual registration.

Telegram — TDATA/Portable versions, Session+JSON, channels and groups, accounts with linked email.

TikTok — autoreg, aged, with followers, advertising accounts (TikTok Ads).

Discord — autoreg, aged accounts with token and 2FA.

VK (VKontakte) — autoreg, aged, with friends, retrieval accounts, spam-blocked.

LinkedIn, Reddit, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch, Kick — available as separate categories.

Email services

A dedicated block covers email accounts — useful both as a standalone product and as a tool for registering other accounts:

Google / Gmail — autoreg, aged (including Europe IP), advertising accounts (Google Ads).

Microsoft / Hotmail / Outlook.

Proton Mail, GMX, Mail.com, AOL, Rambler, Mail.ru, Yahoo, Yandex.

AI services

A rare category for stores of this type — accounts for AI tools: ChatGPT, Deepseek, Midjourney, Gemini, Grok, Leonardo.

Relevant for specialists who work with multiple AI accounts to bypass usage limits or test prompts.

Other categories

OLX — accounts for multiple countries: UA, KZ, RO, UZ, BG, PL, PT.

Steam, YouTube, Spotify — gaming and streaming platforms.

Apple ID, GitHub, Line.

Dating sites: Badoo, Tinder, Mamba, Tabor.

Proxies — a separate category for those building multiaccounting infrastructure.

Boosting services, keys, marketplace, servers, and miscellaneous services.

Account Formats: What You Need to Know

Within each category, accounts are divided by several parameters. Understanding them is important for choosing the right option for a specific task.

By registration method

Autoreg (softreg) — accounts registered automatically via scripts. Cheaper, suitable for bulk tasks, require warm-up before active use.

Manual registration — profiles created by hand. More expensive, but they look more natural and are less likely to raise platform flags.

By age

Account age is one of the key trust signals for platforms. Fire-Accs.biz offers accounts registered in various years — from fresh ones to profiles from 2020-2023.

This is especially important for Facebook Ads and Google Ads, where older accounts carry higher trust scores.

By verification status

Verified by SMS.

Verified by email (with or without email access included).

With 2FA linked.

With auth_token — for direct use in automation tools without repeated manual login.

By profile completeness

Empty — freshly registered with no activity.

Partially filled — with avatar and basic profile information.

With followers or friends — for tasks requiring social activity.

By GEO

For many tasks, the registration GEO of the account must match the proxy GEO being used.

Fire-Accs.biz offers accounts across various GEOs: EU, US, UA, Asia, and others depending on the category.

Best Sellers

The most popular items in the store are Twitter/X accounts from various years with auth_token and 2FA.

This is driven by high demand from the Web3 community and media buyers. Other consistently popular products include:

Old TikTok 2022 accounts with verified email — over 10,000 units in stock.

Gmail with Europe IP — aged 2023-2024 accounts for use with top-tier services.

Discord with 2FA and token — popular for Web3 and crypto activities.

Instagram autoreg accounts with cookie — suitable for mass following and mass liking.

Firstmail — low-cost email accounts for registering on third-party services.

Payment and Purchase Process

The buying process takes just a few minutes:

Select a category and the product you need from the catalogue. Enter your email, the quantity of accounts, and your preferred payment method. Apply a promo code if you have one. Complete the payment. Receive account data automatically by email or in your personal account area.

Available payment methods

Cryptocurrency via Plisio.

USDT (TRC20).

Lava — bank card, SBP, Lava balance.

Capitalist.

The payment options are tailored to CIS-based users and those who work with cryptocurrency.

Additional Features

Blog

The site includes an active blog with practical articles on topics relevant to the target audience: setting up White Pages for Facebook/Google/TikTok, common proxy selection mistakes, and technical errors in traffic arbitrage.

The content is useful for both beginners and experienced professionals.

Affiliate programme

The store offers an affiliate programme — partners earn a percentage of sales through their referral link.

This is a straightforward way to monetise an audience if you run a Telegram channel, YouTube channel, or blog covering arbitrage, SMM, or automation.

For suppliers and advertisers

Those who produce accounts can apply via the 'Become a Supplier' page. Advertisers can place banner ads inside the store — given the platform's niche, this is particularly relevant for antidetect browser services and proxy providers.

Who Fire-Accs.biz Is For

The store is aimed at professional users rather than one-time buyers. It is best suited for:

Traffic arbitrage specialists — for running ad campaigns in Facebook Ads, TikTok Ads, and Google Ads across multiple ad accounts.

SMM professionals and agencies — for managing client accounts and running promotional campaigns.

Web3 and crypto participants — for drop hunting, completing activities on Discord, Twitter/X, and Telegram.

Automation teams — for building large-scale multiaccounting infrastructure.

Web scrapers — for rotating accounts during data collection.

E-commerce specialists — for marketplace operations and sales funnel testing.

Multiaccounting and Automation: How It All Fits Together

Accounts from the store are the first element of a multiaccounting infrastructure — but they do not work in isolation without the right environment.

What you need for stable operation

Antidetect browser — creates isolated profiles with unique digital fingerprints for each account. Popular options: Undetectable, Dolphin Anty, Afina, Multilogin.

Proxies — each account must operate through a separate IP address matching its registration GEO. Fire-Accs.biz offers proxies as a dedicated catalogue category.

Accounts — ready-made profiles with the right parameters for a specific platform and task.

Automation using purchased accounts

Once the infrastructure is set up, accounts are used in automated workflows: warm-up via natural behaviour simulation, bulk publishing, outreach, data collection, and scheduled ad campaign launches.

The presence of auth_token in a number of Fire-Accs.biz products is a direct signal for automation specialists — such accounts can be connected to tools without repeated manual logins.

Conclusion

Fire-Accs.biz is a mature store with a wide catalogue covering most of the relevant platforms and account formats.

Automated delivery, a variety of payment methods, detailed product classification, and in-catalogue proxies make it a practical tool for professionals working in multiaccounting, traffic arbitrage, SMM, and automation.

If you are looking for ready-made accounts with clear specifications and fast delivery, fire-accs.biz is worth bookmarking as a go-to working tool.