FleetProxy - proxy service review

FleetProxy Powers Undetectable.io With Scalable Proxy Options

Anti-detect browsers like Undetectable.io give every account its own container. Logins remain separate, cookies do not cross, and fingerprints stay consistent across sessions.

What happens next depends on the traffic. Platforms inspect signals, origin, timing, and routes. If those pieces feel artificial, accounts wobble. If they look like everyday use, sessions keep breathing while campaigns run.

FleetProxy supplies that traffic layer. Residential, mobile, and datacenter options shape how profiles appear from the outside.

The goal is simple - make activity look natural, hold steady under load, and keep growth moving without constant resets. The right proxy turns the browser into working infrastructure.

Here is how each FleetProxy option fits Undetectable.io.

Static Residential Proxies: Stability for Long Term Accounts

Static residential assigns a single IP from a real ISP and keeps it in place. Inside Undetectable.io, this makes a profile feel like a trusted user who always signs in from the same location. That steadiness helps accounts build history and reduces extra checks that slow work.

Benefits you can expect:

Fewer verification prompts on stores, social profiles, and ad managers.

on stores, social profiles, and ad managers. Customer sessions that feel reliable during checkout and support.

during checkout and support. Cleaner analytics, because the signal does not bounce between addresses.

Pricing: Starting at $3.50 per proxy for static residential. Ideal when a handful of high value accounts must hold their ground for months.

Rotating Residential Proxies: Variety for Scale

Rotating residential moves through a pool of household IPs at intervals or on request. In Undetectable.io, the profile stays separate while the route changes, which makes bursts of activity look like they come from many real users across a region.

Where this shines:

Bulk testing for offers and creatives without stale footprints.

without stale footprints. Parallel storefronts that need distinct routes in the same city.

that need distinct routes in the same city. Safer data collection that cycles addresses without manual resets.

Pricing: Starting at $2.30 per GB for rotating residential. A flexible option when volume and exploration matter more than a fixed identity.

Datacenter IPv4 Proxies: Speed for High Frequency Tasks

Datacenter IPv4 uses server IPs tuned for performance. Some platforms can tell they are not residential, but the tradeoff is speed and broad compatibility. Inside Undetectable.io, these routes push heavy tasks through quickly.

Good fits include:

Scraping product or ad data at scale.

product or ad data at scale. Bulk account operations that benefit from fast responses.

that benefit from fast responses. Rapid A/B testing where turnaround time is the limiter.

Pricing: Starting at $2.00 per proxy for IPv4 datacenter. Strong value when you need high throughput at predictable cost.

Datacenter IPv6 Proxies: Capacity for Very Large Projects

IPv6 datacenter offers vast address space. Unique routes are easy to find, overlap is easier to avoid, and pools can grow alongside the workload. With Undetectable.io containers keeping identities isolated, IPv6 helps wide deployments stay distinct.

Use cases to consider:

Agency stacks with many regional logins that must not collide.

with many regional logins that must not collide. Research projects that push thousands of requests without repeats.

that push thousands of requests without repeats. Long crawls where fresh addresses reduce friction over time.

Pricing: Starting at $0.30 per proxy for IPv6 datacenter. A cost-efficient path when breadth is the priority.

Mobile LTE Proxies: Authenticity That Reads Like Real Phones

Mobile LTE runs through live 4G and 5G networks. Platforms treat this traffic as everyday behavior because billions of people connect through carriers. In Undetectable.io, mobile routes make profiles look like true handheld users.

Practical advantages:

Social campaigns gain credibility when posts and logins appear mobile.

when posts and logins appear mobile. Ad networks respond well to phone traffic during reviews.

to phone traffic during reviews. Natural IP churn mirrors tower movement and keeps patterns loose.

Pricing: Starting at $1.60 per proxy for mobile LTE. A balanced choice when trust and survival are top concerns.

Why FleetProxy Complements Undetectable.io

Undetectable.io handles identity. FleetProxy handles signal. Together they create the conditions that keep accounts alive through long runs. Pick by intent, then map the proxy to the job:

Static residential for stability and reputation .

for . Rotating residential for variation and market testing .

for . Datacenter IPv4 for speed and automation .

for . Datacenter IPv6 for scale and unique routes .

for . Mobile LTE for the most human like footprint.

When operators match the proxy to the task, sessions stop collapsing and data gets cleaner. Teams spend less time logging back in and more time shipping campaigns.

Real Workflows That Benefit

A freelancer testing new ad sets can run rotating residential for exploration, then move winners onto static residential to build trust and long-term performance.

A drop shipper brings mobile LTE into high-risk phases so reviews and posts look like they come from phones, adding credibility during launch periods.

An agency stacks IPv6 for breadth across clients, while keeping IPv4 on hand for speed sensitive jobs that must refresh quickly and return results without delay.

Getting Started with Transparent Pricing

###Each tier is priced to match its role:

Static residential starts at $3.50 per proxy for durable identity.

per proxy for durable identity. Rotating residential starts at $2.30 per GB for wide exploration.

for wide exploration. Datacenter IPv4 starts at $2.00 per proxy for speed at volume.

per proxy for speed at volume. Datacenter IPv6 starts at $0.30 per proxy for massive reach.

per proxy for massive reach. Mobile LTE starts at $1.60 per proxy for authenticity that holds up under scrutiny.

First Time Discount for Undetectable.io Users

New users can reduce the first bill with 30OFF for 30% off. It is an easy way to connect FleetProxy to Undetectable.io, watch sessions hold under real traffic, and choose the mix that fits your workflow.

Start with a few profiles, measure the lift, then scale into the routes that move results the most with confidence at scale.