Fluxisp - proxy service review

Fluxisp: A Review of a Native Residential IP and Static Proxy Service Designed for Developers, Cross-Border E-commerce, and Scalable Operations

Fluxisp is an infrastructure service provider specializing in high-quality native IP resources, offering dynamic residential proxies, static ISP proxies, and unlimited traffic packages for professionals engaged in data collection, cross-border e-commerce, social media marketing, and programmatic advertising verification. Here, you can find network entry points that balance purity and stability: from automatically rotating residential IPs for large-scale data scraping to long-term fixed static IPs for multi-store management.

In this review, we will detail how the platform works, the types of proxies available, pricing, and how to get started quickly.

What is Fluxisp?

This service integrates over 110 million real residential IP addresses from more than 195 countries and regions worldwide. Its core product line covers dynamic proxies (automatically rotating) and static proxies (fixed IPs), further subdivided into three main categories: dynamic residential IPs, static ISP proxies, and unlimited traffic packages. This encompasses a wide range of enterprise-level tasks, from simulating real user behavior for market research to processing tens of thousands of concurrent requests per minute.

The platform is built around the core principles of purity and stability: it boasts a network stability rate of up to 99.92%, an average response time of less than 0.5 seconds, full support for HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 protocols, convenient API interfaces, and precise geolocation capabilities (country, city, state, and even ASN location). All IP resources are obtained from legitimate Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and are strictly compliant with AUP policies, ensuring extremely high purity and significantly reducing the probability of being blocked or triggering CAPTCHAs.

Proxy Types: How to Choose the Right Proxy for Your Task

Fluxisp offers three core categories of proxy services, each optimized for specific business scenarios.

Dynamic residential agency

IP addresses originating from real home networks—at the top of the internet's trust chain. This is the preferred solution for bypassing strict search engine anti-scraping measures, monitoring global market prices, deeply engaging with social media, and dealing with robust anti-bot systems. Supporting automatic thread rotation and unlimited concurrent threads, it allows you to efficiently handle massive data requests without triggering website defenses.

Pricing: As low as $0.40/GB (billed by traffic)

Static ISP Proxy

These are native IPs directly assigned and hosted on high-performance servers by the service provider, combining the high-speed response of data center proxies with the extremely high trustworthiness of residential IPs.

These IP addresses are permanently fixed and do not automatically rotate. They are ideal for business scenarios requiring long-term stable login status, such as multi-store management in cross-border e-commerce, social media account matrix operation, and long-term API calls.

Pricing: As low as $2/IP (billed by the number of IPs, unlimited traffic)

Unlimited data plan

This is an innovative solution specifically designed for enterprise users. Billed per port ($0.38/port/day), it offers unlimited traffic usage on that port and no limit on the number of IPs that can be bound to it. It's specifically designed for high-load tasks requiring 24/7 continuous operation and extremely high data throughput, making costs completely predictable and eliminating concerns about exceeding traffic limits.

Pricing: As low as $0.38/port/day (weekly/monthly subscription)

Geographic location and IP pool

Fluxisp's dynamic proxies cover 195+ countries and regions, supporting precise location targeting down to the city, state/province level, allowing you to accurately collect localized data for specific regions (such as local prices and regional search trends). Static proxies cover over 30 major business regions.

Its core asset is a pool of over 110 million native residential IPs. Through daily, uninterrupted cleaning and updates, the pool of IPs is ensured to maintain high purity, eliminating blacklist contamination. This massive pool significantly reduces the reuse rate of the same IP on important target websites, significantly improving data collection success rates and circumventing CAPTCHA challenges.

Technical capabilities

It fully supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 protocols, ensuring seamless compatibility with the vast majority of data scraping scripts, browser automation tools, and anti-detection fingerprint browsers on the market.

The publicly available API allows developers to dynamically create sessions, manage IP rotation policies, and monitor traffic consumption in real time—meaning you can directly integrate proxy management into your automation code.

The control panel features a clean and intuitive design, supporting IP whitelisting and real-time traffic monitoring. Dynamic proxies support flexible rotation mechanisms. Static ISP proxies provide dedicated IPs. Most importantly, the vast majority of plans do not limit the number of concurrent connections, allowing you to easily scale to enterprise-level concurrent capacity.

Pricing and payment methods

Fluxisp maintains transparent pricing:

dynamic proxies are billed by bandwidth (GB), static proxies by IP address, and a port subscription model is also available.

Starting prices are as follows:

Dynamic Residential IPs: as low as $0.40/GB

Static ISP Proxies: as low as $2/proxygen

Unlimited Bandwidth Plans: as low as $0.38/port/day

New User Specials: Register for a free trial (no credit card required), allowing you to fully test IP quality and speed before purchasing; enjoy a 50% discount on your first purchase.

Who are Fluxisp's target users?

Cross-border e-commerce operators – Provide independent, clean IPs for multiple stores on platforms like Amazon and Shopee, preventing account association.

SEO experts and data collection engineers – Conduct large-scale ranking checks and scrape public data, eliminating CAPTCHAs and IP bans.

Social media managers – Stably manage TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, leveraging native IPs in target regions to acquire precise traffic.

Programmatic advertising verification team – Verify ad performance, pricing, and ranking in different regions.

If your business is struggling with issues like internet blocking, account risk control, low IP availability, or inefficient data collection, Fluxisp's high-purity infrastructure will be key to solving those problems.

How to get started

Fluxisp's startup process is extremely efficient, typically taking only 5 minutes from registration to sending the first request. The steps are as follows:

Register on the official website: Go to the Fluxisp official website and click "Register". Simply enter your email address and password;

Activate Account: Check your activation email and click the link to activate your account instantly. Claim Trial: Log in to the backend and contact official customer service to claim your free trial credits. Select Product: In the control panel, select "Dynamic Residential IP," "Static ISP Proxy," or "Unlimited Traffic Package."

Obtain access information: Gateway mode: Directly obtains a unified gateway address, port, username, and password; suitable for most tools.

API mode: Calls an API to obtain the IP address in real time; suitable for code integration.

Configuration and Startup: Simply paste the obtained proxy information into your anti-detection browser, web crawler script, or cross-border e-commerce management tool to start using it.

In the control panel, you can view your data usage and contact technical support at any time. Fluxisp offers 24/7 online support with rapid response to help resolve technical integration issues.

Fluxisp's core advantages

The following are the key technological advantages that distinguish this platform from ordinary agency services on the market:

Truly Native, Clean IPs: All residential IPs originate from real home networks and are legally authorized by their ISPs. Unlike data center IPs, these IPs have the highest trust score, significantly reducing the probability of being flagged for risk control.

Unlimited Concurrency and High Stability: No strict limits are placed on the number of concurrent threads, coupled with 99.92% stability, ensuring uninterrupted operation even with millions of crawler tasks.

Flexible Billing Models: Whether billed by GB, purchased per IP, or subscribed to unlimited traffic per port, Fluxisp offers highly competitive pricing strategies, allowing SMEs and individual developers to find suitable solutions.

Full-Protocol and Developer-Friendly: Supports HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 simultaneously, providing standard API interfaces. Ready-made code examples are available for reference, whether using Python's Requests library or frameworks like Scrapy and Selenium.

Precise Localized Targeting: Supports city-level location services, enabling precise acquisition of search results and product prices for specific regions, crucial for localized marketing and competitive analysis.

In conclusion

Fluxisp provides a ready-to-use clean proxy infrastructure that solves many core pain points for developers and cross-border e-commerce professionals in network access: easily blocked IPs, unstable connections, opaque IP sources, and account association risks. Leveraging its vast pool of clean IPs, 99.92% stability guarantee, and transparent and flexible pricing, Fluxisp allows you to focus on what truly matters—efficiently collecting data, securely operating your store, and accurately understanding global markets.

Click the link to register for Fluxisp and get a free trial for new users, plus a 50% discount, to experience truly enterprise-grade clean proxy services.