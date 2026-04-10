KEHR - service platform review
What is KEHR?
KEHR - automatic domain name registration.
We've simplified and automated a number of routine processes that take up your time when registering domain names.
We've gathered tools in one place to help you monitor your domains and manage various additional features.
The best domain name registrar:
- Fast automatic registration
- Domain name monitoring
- Free SSL certificates
- User-friendly control panel
Contacts
Technical support for the service - https://t.me/kehr_support