ProxyOmega - proxy service review

ProxyOmega - premium proxy provider

ProxyOmega is a leading global proxy service provider offering premium residential, IPv6, and mobile proxy solutions designed for professional use cases including anti-detect browsers, web scraping, market research, and e-commerce automation.

With over 90 million IPs across 195+ countries and a 99.9% success rate, ProxyOmega delivers reliable, high-performance proxy infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with Undetectable browser profiles.

Why ProxyOmega is the perfect proxy partner for Undetectable users:

  • 90M+ Premium IP Pool - Access to residential IPs plus 79 octillion IPv6 addresses
  • 195+ Countries Coverage - Global reach with city, state, and ASN targeting capabilities
  • 99.9% Uptime Guarantee - Enterprise-grade infrastructure with redundant networks
  • Unlimited Bandwidth Plans - Starting from $51.99/month
  • Ultra-Low IP Scores - Clean residential IPs with industry-leading success rates
  • Flexible Session Options - Rotating proxies or sticky sessions up to 24 hours
  • Multiple Protocol Support - HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5 with secure authentication
  • Lightning-Fast Speeds - Optimized network infrastructure for blazing performance
  • Real-time Analytics - Comprehensive dashboard for usage monitoring and statistics
  • 24/7 Expert Support - Dedicated team familiar with anti-detect browser requirements

Specialized proxy solutions include:

  • Budget Unlimited Residential: $51.99/month - 10K IPs + hybrid access to 70M+ IP Pool with unlimited bandwidth
  • Premium Unlimited Residential: $250/day - 70M+ IPs with unmetered bandwidth
  • Platinum Residential: $3.00/GB - 90M+ IPs with ultra-low scores
  • Mobile Proxies: $5.80/GB - 1M+ dedicated mobile IPs with carrier targeting
  • IPv6 Network: $7.00/day - Massive IPv6 pool with thread-based pricing

Conclusion

ProxyOmega's infrastructure is specifically optimized for anti-detect browsers, providing genuine residential fingerprints and mobile carrier IPs that complement Undetectable's advanced fingerprinting technology perfectly, ensuring your browser profiles remain undetected across all major platforms.