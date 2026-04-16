Spy.House - spy service review

Spy.House is a service for analyzing and monitoring advertising creatives in TikTok, Facebook, Push, and Inpage formats

In CPA marketing, borrowing proven approaches is standard practice. Many buyers take competitors' ideas as a basis, adapt them, and reap excellent profits. The main question is: where can you track other people's work? Spy services exist for this purpose.

As Pablo Picasso said, "Good artists copy, great artists steal." In traffic arbitrage, where the demand for fresh creative ideas never dries up, this principle becomes the foundation for survival and success.

What is a spy service?

A spy service is a specialized program for searching and monitoring competitors' advertising campaigns and creatives. It allows advertisers to identify the following elements of a campaign:

Creatives

Offers

Launch Time

Current Links

Landing Pages

Spy.House is a spy service for monitoring and analyzing TikTok and Facebook, Push, and Inpage advertising creatives, developed by affiliate marketers for affiliate marketers.

Advantages of Spy.House:

Global Reach: We analyze advertising in over 185+ countries . We see everything and are constantly expanding our reach.

We analyze advertising in over . We see everything and are constantly expanding our reach. Millions of ideas at your fingertips: A database of 12 million creatives , updated daily. Save money by implementing proven combinations.

A database of , updated daily. Save money by implementing proven combinations. Smart filtering: Find what you need in just a few clicks with 16+ precise filters (GEO, devices, platforms).

Find what you need in just a few clicks with (GEO, devices, platforms). All verticals in one place: from gambling and dating to Nutra and E-com. Your niche is already here.

from gambling and dating to Nutra and E-com. Your niche is already here. Daily updating of the advertising database.

Affordability: Tariffs for any budget – from $29 to $199.

Tariffs for any budget – Try it for free: We offer a 7-day trial period for new users.

We offer a period for new users. Fast registration and support from the manager.

Spy.House helps you quickly find advertising ideas without any extra effort. You can see what's currently popular in various categories and use these examples to create your own ads. It's a great source of inspiration and ready-made templates to work with.

With Spy.House you can determine:

Look for profitable combinations: Our algorithms will automatically find creatives with crazy traffic that bring money to competitors.

Our algorithms will automatically find creatives with crazy traffic that bring money to competitors. Follow trends: Filter search results by date to understand which offers are currently attracting traffic.

Filter search results by date to understand which offers are currently attracting traffic. Explore the customer journey: Click on the creative icon and see the full story, from the promotion strategy to the landing page link.

Click on the creative icon and see the full story, from the promotion strategy to the landing page link. Grab it: Like the creative or landing page? Download it directly from the service.

Like the creative or landing page? Download it directly from the service. Scale to the right countries: The system will highlight GEOs where other people's campaigns are running.

The system will highlight GEOs where other people's campaigns are running. Optimize your targeting: Find out where your competitors' traffic comes from—desktop or mobile devices.

Spy.House's capabilities and who it's suitable for

Want to know what your competitors are doing right now? This spy service will do all the dirty work for you: it will find the best approaches, texts, and images. This tool will be useful for anyone working with traffic, and best of all, even a beginner can figure it out.

Want to find only effective creatives? With Spy.House, it's easy! Use keyword search and track ad lifetimes—this way, you'll immediately see what's driving results for your competitors and what's wasting your budget.

Customize search results to suit your needs: Sort your database by popularity, GEO, device, or ad network. Everything is under control—from browser type to operating system.

Narrow specialization:

For Facebook: Choose between static and video.

Choose between static and video. For TikTok: Filter videos by length (short, medium, or long).

Spy.House also allows you to download competitors' landing pages.

Spy.House allows you to determine:

Want to know what the market is making money on right now? With Spy.House, you don't have to guess—you just use ready-made working combinations.

The service will show:

Trending offers: what's trending right now and which products are at the top.

what's trending right now and which products are at the top. User path: which landing pages and pre-landing pages the audience reaches.

which landing pages and pre-landing pages the audience reaches. Targeting settings: active GEO and device types (Mobile/Desktop).

active GEO and device types (Mobile/Desktop). Best Creatives: Find the most converting and profitable approaches.

Find the most converting and profitable approaches. Sources: Choose ad networks with the hottest traffic.

Spy.House is your legal cheat code for competing. Analyze other people's insights, implement proven approaches, and scale your profits.

RATES

Free 7-day trial!

RESULT

To avoid wasting your budget, be sure to refine the combinations you've found: completely copying other people's promotions reduces their effectiveness. Want to test the functionality? Create an account on Spy.House using the "Register" button at the top of the page.

Our telegram chat: https://t.me/Spy_House