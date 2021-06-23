Undetectable 2.37.0: Chromium 139 and New API Features

The latest version, Undetectable 2.37.0, is now available. We continue to develop the browser so it remains as convenient, secure, and efficient as possible for your daily work. This update includes a core upgrade, useful API features, improvements, and bug fixes that could have interfered with your routine.

Chromium 139: A Fresh Engine for New Possibilities

With Chromium 139, the Undetectable browser now mimics the behavior of regular browsers used by millions of people more closely than ever.

What this means for you:

Up-to-date masking. Modern websites and anti-fraud systems are designed for the latest browser versions. An outdated core can expose you through outdated fingerprints.

Compatibility with new web technologies. More and more sites are using updated APIs and scripts that older browser cores simply can’t interpret.

Improved security. New Chromium versions contain the latest patches, closing vulnerabilities that could be exploited for tracking or hacking.

Stability. The updated engine handles heavy pages, complex interfaces, and multiple open tabs more efficiently.

Importing and Exporting Profiles via API

In this release, we’ve made working with profiles through the API even more flexible: you can now import and export profiles directly from files.

This enables:

Fast transfer of necessary profiles between work environments.

Bulk migration without manual actions in the interface.

Easier integration with internal scripts and automation tools.

If you work with dozens or hundreds of profiles, this feature will save you hours of routine work.

New in Settings

In the main program settings, under the Advanced tab, we’ve added an option to automatically accept all alert pop-ups from websites.

To enable this feature, go to the program’s main settings, open the Advanced section, and check the box next to the “Auto allow alert() dialogs in browser” option.

This removes the need to manually close constant pop-up windows, which can slow down automation or disrupt your workflow.

Improvements

Chrome configuration spoofing is now more accurate, making browser fingerprints appear even more natural to detection systems.

When creating a profile, the number of existing profiles with the selected configuration is now displayed.

with the selected configuration is now displayed. In bulk profile creation, added information on the number of times configurations have been used — useful for balancing settings distribution.

— useful for balancing settings distribution. Automatic profile name entry when creating a profile saves extra clicks and speeds up work.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where multiple browser windows could open when starting a profile.

Fixed a bug that allowed a profile to launch without set Geo and WebRTC values if the default settings had Manual mode selected.

In Summary

Undetectable 2.37.0 is another step toward greater stability, convenience, and protection for your workflows. The new Chromium 139 core keeps your fingerprints current, API enhancements speed up bulk operations, and small yet important improvements save you time every day.

Update now and work the way you want — Undetectable remains your tool for staying completely undetected.