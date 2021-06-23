Undetectable 2.38.0: Chromium 140, new features and fixes

We have released Undetectable 2.38.0.

This release includes the Chromium 140 core update, a new option for controlling tab visibility, improvements to mobile profiles, and fixes that affect the stability of daily work.

Chromium 140 Core

We regularly keep Chromium up to date.

The latest version of the core makes profile behavior more natural in terms of modern Web-API, reduces telemetry discrepancies, and lowers the number of “suspicious” signals.

The new version also brings relevant security patches and performance optimizations, so heavy interfaces and SPAs behave more predictably, and sessions remain stable even under load and automation.

"document.visibilityState Always Visible" Option

A new option has appeared in the Main Settings that forces the tab to remain in the “visible” state.

This is especially useful when working with multiple profiles simultaneously, for example during automation.

In such scenarios, windows are often minimized or overlap each other, which can interfere with the process.

With this function enabled, all tabs continue to work at a steady pace — equally, regardless of whether they are visible on screen or hidden behind others.

This increases predictability during automation and makes warming-up or background tasks more consistent and natural.

To enable this feature, go to the program’s main settings and check the box next to "document.visibilityState Always Visible”.

What’s Improved

Mobile configurations. Substitutions in profiles with mobile settings have been adjusted.

The environment parameters are now read by sites more naturally, which simplifies working with interfaces sensitive to “mobile” signals (screen, media devices, etc.).

What’s Fixed

"Chromium process crashed" on profile launch. A rare startup error has been fixed — profiles now start smoothly.

A rare startup error has been fixed — profiles now start smoothly. Mango Proxy integration. Restored proper functionality via partner integration.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.38.0 delivers the up-to-date Chromium 140 core for natural fingerprints and compatibility, tab visibility control through the "document.visibilityState Always Visible" option, more believable mobile substitutions, as well as several important fixes.

Update now and work without extra noise and unexpected interruptions.