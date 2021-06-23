Undetectable 2.39.0 — Chromium 141 and Other Improvements

We’ve released Undetectable 2.39.0 — here’s a quick and clear breakdown of what’s new and how it enhances your workflow.

Chromium 141

Regular Chromium updates are one of our top priorities.

Upgrading to Chromium 141 brings several benefits:

A more natural “behavioral fingerprint.” The latest engine better mirrors what websites see from real users — fewer Web-API discrepancies and less chance of detection.

Compatibility with new standards. Heavy interfaces and SPAs now behave more predictably, without mysterious script crashes.

Security and performance patches. The newer the core, the smaller the detection surface and the fewer technical hiccups you’ll encounter.

Cookies Bot: Country Search

A new country search option has been added to the popular website generator.

Now you can easily select the GEO you need and collect website lists tailored to your target region with greater convenience.

API: Folder List Request

We’ve expanded the public API with a new method to fetch folder lists: /folderslist .

A small change — but one that makes integrations much smoother:

Dashboards and service scripts can now pull folder structures and display them in your internal panels.

can now pull folder structures and display them in your internal panels. Automation tools get a simple way to organize profiles into the right “buckets” without manual steps.

Fixes

Fixed the “Chromium process crashed” error, which occurred when the browser tried to access the database while it was busy.

Now, profile startup no longer stumbles over concurrent database requests — resulting in fewer random crashes and interrupted sessions.

Improvements

Faster Profile Startup

We removed an auxiliary process that previously linked profiles to the app — now everything works directly.

As a result, profiles launch noticeably faster, and the overall startup chain is shorter and more stable: fewer links, fewer potential failure points.

Proxy Checks and Error Handling

We improved proxy validation and error handling that previously caused profile freezes or internet disconnections.

Now the entire workflow runs smoother and more reliably.

Conclusion

Undetectable 2.39.0 is all about speed, stability, and control.

The new Chromium 141 core ensures more natural behavior, the Cookies Bot with country search streamlines warm-ups, and the new folder list API simplifies integrations.

Profile startup is faster, and proxy operations are more reliable.

Update now and enjoy seamless performance — Undetectable will handle the rest.